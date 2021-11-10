NALF hires Taylor as media and activities assistant

The North American Limousin Foundation recently welcomed Taylor Dorsey to the team as the NALF media and activities assistant.

Taylor grew up in Eaton, Colo., where her family runs a Maine-Anjou breeding operation. She was raised in a livestock family where they showed competitively around the nation. Dorsey fell in love with not only showing and spending summers in the barn with family, but with the beef industry. Over the years of showing, her passion continued to grow for the industry, and she wanted to be involved on a larger scale, so she ended up joining the Maine-Anjou Junior Board. Taylor stated, “that decision helped shaped me into the person I am today. It also started me on the path of wanting to pursue a career with a breed association, or with a show entity.”

Dorsey attended Oklahoma State University where she became a forever cowboy and graduated with a degree in animal science with a focus on business. After college, she worked for the Tulsa State Fair where she continued to grow and had the opportunity to work with the youth of Oklahoma as the competitive exhibit coordinator.

“When the opportunity to join the North American Limousin Foundation crossed my path, I was thrilled to accept the position and join the team. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with junior exhibitors again and help guide them to becoming future leaders. It’s also a tremendous opportunity to build relationships with breeder’s and further the breed. I’m so excited to get to be a part of it all and learn from this great team and help develop and grow this breed,” Dorsey said when offered the position.

“My hope is that Taylor and I will create a media department that is second to none as we continue to improve the breed and set standards for the beef industry. I am excited to have Taylor also be a part of the junior program as we continue to make changes and create leaders of this industry for generations to come,” said Mallory Blunier, NALF director of media and activities.

CCAC elects new leadership

[The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee announced that four directors have been elected to serve in leadership positions including president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. The elections were held virtually on Oct. 11. The elected members are as follows: President Jeremy Fix, Wray; Vice President Rod Hahn, Yuma; Secretary Josh Hasart, Bethune; Treasurer John Sullivan, Berthoud.

This will be the second continuing term for both Fix and Hasast in their respective roles, and the first term for Hahn and Sullivan. “I am thankful to be serving as president of the CCAC. I appreciate the trust that the directors of the board have placed in me to lead them for another year. I am hopeful that in this upcoming year the CCAC will continue to meet the needs of the corn producers of Colorado and to expand demand for grain corn. While U.S. farmers speculate as to what 2022 will hold, I am certain that the CCAC is ready to handle every challenge,” Fix said.

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is a statewide board that consists of seven district directors, seven alternates, one at-large director and alternate, and an additional director and alternate from the largest and second-largest corn producing district for a total of 20 members. Members of the CCAC are appointed by the state commissioner of agriculture from nominations submitted by corn producers.