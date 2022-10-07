NASDA elects Miyamoto of Wyoming as president

At the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Annual Meeting recently, NASDA members elected the next cohort of officers for 2022-2023. Wyoming Director of Agriculture Doug Miyamoto will serve as NASDA’s 2022-2023 president and will host the 2023 NASDA Annual Meeting in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Sept. 11-13, 2023.

“I am honored to continue serving NASDA in this new role,” Miyamoto said. “It has always been a privilege to collaborate with the commissioners, secretaries and directors of state departments of agriculture as well as other leaders in the agricultural industry as we take on critical opportunities and challenges. I look forward to leading NASDA members in our continuous commitment to ensuring agriculture leads the way toward a healthy and resilient world.”

Also elected to NASDA’s board of directors were Indiana Director of Agriculture Bruce Kettler (vice president), Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward (second vice president) and Maine Commissioner of Agriculture Amanda Beal (secretary-treasurer). New York Commissioner of Agriculture Richard A. Ball will serve as NASDA’s past president and Washington director of agriculture Derek Sandison will serve in the at-large position. New Hampshire Commissioner of Agriculture Shawn Jasper, Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate, Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen and Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg will serve as the Northeastern, Southern, Midwestern and Western representatives respectively.

Following his election, Director Miyamoto appointed the leadership of NASDA’s six policy committees:

Marketing and International Trade Committee

Chair: Washington Director of Agriculture Derek Sandison (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (Continuing)

Natural Resources and Environment Committee

Chair: Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse (Continuing)

Vice Chair: New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte (Continuing)

Animal Agriculture Committee

Chair: Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher (Continuing)

Plant Agriculture & Pesticide Regulation Committee

Chair: Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan Hurlburt (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn (Continuing)

Rural Development and Financial Security Committee

Chair: Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen (Continuing)

Vice Chair: West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt (Continuing)

Food Systems and Nutrition Committee

Chair: California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross (Continuing)

Vice Chair: New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher (Newly appointed)