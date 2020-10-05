NASDA elects Quarles of Ky. as president

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture recently elected a new slate of officers for the coming year. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles will serve as NASDA’s 2020-2021 president and will host the 2021 NASDA Annual Meeting in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 19-22, 2021.

“Under my leadership, NASDA will be doubling down on agriculture’s tradition of innovation and resilience,” said newly elected NASDA President and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Quarles. “Armed with a new strategic plan, and a call to action for our federal officials, NASDA will rise to the challenge of redefining agriculture for our farm families in these unprecedented times.”

Also elected to NASDA’s board of directors were New York Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball (vice president), Wyoming Director of Agriculture Doug Miyamoto (second vice president), and Indiana Director of Agriculture Bruce Kettler (secretary-treasurer). North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will serve as NASDA’s past president and Idaho Director of Agriculture Celia Gould will serve in the at-large position. Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russel Redding, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward, Oregon Director of Agriculture Alexis Taylor, and Nebraska Director of Agriculture Steve Wellman will serve as the Northeastern, Southern, Western and Midwestern representatives respectively.

Following his election, Commissioner Quarles appointed the leadership of NASDA’s six policy committees:

Marketing and International Trade Committee: Chair: Washington Director of Agriculture Derek Sandison (Continuing); Vice Chair: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (Continuing)

Natural Resources and Environment Committee: Chair: Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward (New); Vice Chair: Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse (Continuing)

Animal Agriculture Committee: Chair: Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur (Continuing); Vice Chair: Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher (Continuing)

Plant Agriculture & Pesticide Regulation Committee: Chair: Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan Hurlburt (New); Vice Chair: Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn (New)

Rural Development and Financial Security Committee: Chair: Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh (Continuing); Vice Chair: Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen (New)

Food Systems and Nutrition Committee: Chair: California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross (Continuing); Vice Chair: Maine Commissioner of Agriculture Amanda Beal (New).

NAWG vice pres appointed to FCIC board of directors

The National Association of Wheat Growers is announcing that its vice president, Nicole Berg, has been appointed to the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation board of directors.

“NAWG is excited to announce that FCIC has accepted its nomination of NAWG Vice President Nicole Berg to its board,” said NAWG President and Cass City, Mich., wheat grower Dave Milligan. “Berg’s background as a producer and knowledge gained from her experience as part of NAWG’s leadership make her an invaluable addition to the FCIC board of directors. Further, NAWG is pleased that Nicole will be part of such an important panel that is instrumental in helping to shape crop insurance policy. This announcement is good news for farmers across the country.”

Reinke recognizes Alliance Irrigation technician with PLUS Program Longevity Award

Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Alliance Irrigation in Kersey, Colo., with a 10-year PLUS Program Longevity Award. Brady Brown received the award in recognition of his dedication to maintaining a PLUS Program certification for 10 years.

“Brady Brown has shown great commitment to the Reinke PLUS Program to make sure he is 100% Reinke Certified to serve the needs of the growers in their area,” said Jennifer Craig, technical training and documentation administrator for Reinke. “Maintaining this level of certification for 10 years is a big accomplishment and Reinke is proud to honor the dedication shown by the individuals who take care of our systems and our customers.”

The Reinke PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Program is a service training program that’s offered to full-service Reinke dealers and includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies them as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.

To maintain certification, 16 service training credits must be earned each year either through online or in-class training. Certified Reinke PLUS and Platinum PLUS technicians are trained to deliver the most advanced technical service and support to customers. ❖