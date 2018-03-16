NAWG, USW applaud Doud confirmation

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Senate confirmed Gregg Doud to be chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Trade is a top priority for U.S. wheat farmers and this nomination is welcome news for growers. "We believe the confirmation of Gregg Doud will bring a needed agriculture voice to USTR's political leadership," said NAWG CEO Chandler Goule. "NAWG congratulates Doud on his appointment and are looking forward to working with him and his team in the future." From 2011-2013, Doud was a senior aide to the Senate Agriculture Committee for Sens. Pat Roberts and Thad Cochran. There he assisted in drafting what would become the 2014 farm bill. For eight years, Doud also served as chief economist for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. He is also a former market analyst at U.S. Wheat Associates. "We are pleased that Mr. Doud's confirmation comes at a time when our organizations are actively engaged in discussions at home and with overseas customers about trade policies that directly affect export demand," said USW Associates Chairman Mike Miller, a wheat farmer from Ritzville, Wash. "We need his experience in the NAFTA renegotiation and to help prevent huge potential export losses under the new Trans-Pacific Partnership that will be signed March 8 without the United States."

Youth benefit from Rangeland Management Forum

The Colorado Section of the Society for Range Management was well represented at the 2018 High School Youth Forum held in Reno, Nev., Jan. 28-Feb. 1. This year the Colorado Section SRM sponsored three delegates to Reno. Jacquelin Alvey and Sennon Wallace from Fowler and Cecil Shannon of Kim were selected to participate in the SRM forum. All three delegates were chosen based on their exceptional achievements in rangeland management programs, and specifically based on their high individual scores on ecological site judging & plant identification at the Eastern Colorado State FFA rangeland judging contests. One requirement of the HSYF is that each delegate must write a paper and then present an illustrated talk on some aspect of rangeland conservation or grazing management.

Alvey's presentation was titled Range Management: A BIG Deal? Alvey talked about how, out of her two high school years of being exposed to range management, she has learned a lot. She said her FFA range management involvement has allowed her to really dig deep and gain more knowledge. This knowledge includes more information about rangeland plants, types of grazing management practices used, and the environmental benefits of range management. She concluded that yes, range management IS a BIG deal!

Wallace's presentation was titled The Ranch with a Successful Plan. She talked about the Bret Grey Ranch located in Lincoln County. After visiting the ranch and interviewing Louis Martin, ranch manager, Wallace highlighted the unique history of the ranch, holistic management goals, and the implementation of ultra-high stock density grazing strategy (mob grazing) that is being used to improve the health of the riparian areas and wetlands on the ranch. She concludes that the mob grazing strategy has been a successful tool on the Bret Grey Ranch.

Shannon was honored with third place at the SRM awards ceremony for his presentation titled Brush Management: A Now Important Management Practice. During his presentation Shannon talked about how the control of increaser native shrubs and trees has become very popular and is playing a major role in range science. He highlighted the brush control efforts that his family has implemented on their ranch in southeast Colorado. One-seed juniper has been targeted for control using both mechanical means and controlled fire. Shannon discussed the many benefits from implementing brush management such as increased forage production, improved wildlife habitat, and reduced risk of devastating wildland fires.

UW horse judging team finishes season on top

The University of Wyoming horse judging team strung one strong finish after another last fall to complete the season in the top five at the All American Quarter Horse Congress and National Reining Horse Association Futurity and top 10 at the All American Quarter Horse World Show. "They work hard, traveling Wyoming and Colorado with practices and workouts inside and outside the classroom at horse shows and seminars," said coach Jennifer Ingwerson-Niemann. With Ingwerson-Niemann on maternity leave last fall, coaching was taken up by Laramie native Lacey Lindsay, a UW graduate who earned a degree in animal science production. Lindsay was a member of the highly successful 2011 horse judging team and now works as an independent contractor for horse shows. The fifth-high finish at the National Reining Horse Futurity collegiate contest in Oklahoma City Nov. 28-29 was UW's best performance ever at that competition. Team members completed a written rule book exam on day one and scored live horses on day two. The team's top individual was Tanner McClure of Riverside, Calif., who was 15th. McClure joined the team with no previous experience. At the Quarter Horse World Show, "the best of the best," Nov. 12 in Oklahoma City, the judging team earned eighth overall, seventh in halter (standing), seventh in performance (riding) and ninth in reasons. Rayne Benson of Laramie placed 14th out of 66 competitors. At the Quarter Horse Congress Oct. 18 in Columbus, Ohio, the UW team earned fifth overall, fifth in halter class, sixth in performance and sixth in reasons. Robin Ferguson of Gordon, Neb., was ninth-high individual and Benson 15th out of 66 competitors. Lindsay said the season's results brought attention to Wyoming, as they placed among the top in the nation out of 23 schools, many of which recruit heavily and have the depth of two teams.

Brown announces Yezak as deputy commissioner

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Jennifer Yezak has been named deputy commissioner for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The vacancy was created when Chris Wiseman retired from CDA in November 2017. Yezak was raised in Texas in a small rural community where she still helps run the family's cow/calf operation. She was a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Agriculture until January 2017. She assumes her new responsibilities as CDA's Deputy Commissioner on March 5, 2018. Yezak has worked in the field of agriculture for over 30 years. Since 2009, she has held positions at USDA that focused on operations management, policy development, and intergovernmental affairs. Yezak also has a wide range of knowledge regarding legislative and regulatory processes based on her work with various federal and state agencies. Prior to her career at USDA, Yezak was the director of legislative and regulatory affairs with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. The organization grows and enhances agriculture by forging partnerships and creating consensus to achieve sound policy outcomes between state departments of agriculture, the federal government, and stakeholders. CDA is currently a member of NASDA. Yezak also spent two years with AgSource, Inc./Gordley Associates where she advised and represented the United Soybean Board and the National Biodiesel Board. She also has worked at the Texas Department of Agriculture as the administrator of commodity programs. Yezak has spent the last year in central Texas helping run her family's weekly rural newspaper and agricultural interests. She is also the 2017 recipient of the Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Distinguished Alumni Award and a graduate of Texas A&M University. While studying at the land-grant university, she received a bachelor of science, agricultural education, and a master of agriculture, agricultural development. ❖