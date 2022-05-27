NBA names new executive director

The National Bison Association selected Jim Matheson as their new executive director. Matheson replaces Dave Carter, who recently resigned as executive director after serving in that position for 20 years.

Matheson has served as assistant director at the NBA for over 17 years as the sole full-time staffer. In that role, he has provided various services to the NBA membership. Hallmarks of Matheson’s tenure include quality annual summer and winter membership conferences, bison-specific educational resources and outreach, bison-specific marketing and management tools, IT support, and individually raising over $500,000 in grant funds to help educate bison producers.

“It’s a true honor to be selected as the executive director of the NBA. Having worked and participated in the bison community for the last 17-plus years, I’m eager to continue the excellent work that the NBA has undertaken over the previous two decades. I’m also looking forward to implementing exciting new programs and services that will benefit the entire NBA membership and the bison business as we continue to restore the species to its native landscape,” said Matheson.

NBA President, Chad Kremer, said, “The board, staff, and membership of the NBA congratulate Mr. Matheson on this new opportunity for taking the reins of the association. He has been an instrumental part of the team for the last 17 years, and I look forward to continuing to work with him and the team in the future. Jim worked alongside Mr. Dave Carter for the last 17 years, and together they guided the association along the trail. He now has the opportunity to lead the charge. Congratulations, Jim!”

Learn more about the NBA’s work at http://www.bisoncentral.com .

USDA names appointees to the Nebraska FSA state committee

The USDA Farm Service Agency announced appointees who will serve on the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency state committee.

Members of the FSA state committee are appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.

Each FSA state committee is comprised of three to five members including a designated chairperson. The individuals appointed to serve on this committee for Nebraska are: Committee Chair Roy Stoltenberg – Cairo; Bill Armbrust – Elkhorn; Aaron LaPointe – Winnebago; Becky Potmesil – Alliance; Paula Sue Steffen – Humboldt

“The FSA state committee members play an integral role in the continuity of operations, equitable and inclusive program administration and ensure the overall integrity of services to the nation’s agricultural producers,” said Marcus Graham, FSA deputy administrator for Field Operations. “These individuals have proven themselves to be leaders, early adopters and key influencers in the agriculture industry in their respective states — qualities that will serve them well in these key Biden-Harris Administration leadership positions.