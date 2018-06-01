NCF announces scholarship recipients

NFC ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP RECIPENTS

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation announced it has awarded $54,200 in scholarships to students furthering their education goals in the 2018-2019 academic year. "The foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow's industry leaders," said Scott Knobbe, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.

"Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the foundation is able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career." The 2018 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship was awarded to Hannah Esch of Unadilla. This premier scholarship is a $10,000 scholarship that was established in 2014 to support outstanding junior, senior or graduate level Nebraska resident students enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry related degree. Esch will be a junior this fall at the University of Nebraska pursuing an animal science degree, with minors in the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars and Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship programs. In addition to the Beef State Scholarship, the foundation awarded 41 additional scholarships to the following students: Jayde Atkins, Broken Bow – $1,000 West Central Affiliate Scholarship; Sheldon Beierman, Albion – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Neleigh Gehl, Ericson – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Kelsey Phillips, Mullen – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; and Elizabeth Yrkoski, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship. All scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in Grand Island on June 7, during the NCF lunch.

CGF sends Highland High School grad to CSU

DENVER ­— Colorado Garden Foundation, a nonprofit that funds horticultural-specific projects and scholarships throughout Colorado, has awarded a full-ride scholarship to Dakotah Dunn 2018 graduate of Highland High School in Ault, Colo., to pursue an agriculture education career. CGF gave out 10 additional scholarships including one to Casey DeField, 2018 graduate of Green Mountain High School in Lakewood. The CGF scholarship program provides financial aid to students attending a college or university in Colorado. There are currently four full-ride CGF backed students attending Colorado State University, Dunn will make it five when she starts this fall. At age 17, Dunn has many accomplishments under her belt already. Including president of her local FFA and Future Business Leaders of America chapters, captain of her cheer team and a four sport athlete. All of her activities have been a means to her end goal; educating people about the important role agriculture plays in our everyday lives and being a mentor for future students. When asked what the scholarship would mean to her Dunn said, "I don't want my mom to have the burden of putting me through college, this will give back to my family what they've done for me my whole life." The full ride scholarship Dunn received includes tuition, fees, room and board and all required books for all four years of college. In addition, she will get a laptop computer and printer at the start of the school year.

Perdue names Summers AMS administrator

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue appointed Bruce Summers as the Administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service, part of the Marketing and Regulatory Programs mission area. "During his many years at the department, Bruce Summers has earned a reputation for excellence and effectiveness," Perdue said. "As the acting administrator, Bruce has proved he has the knowledge and steady hand needed to continue leading AMS in their service to American farmers and families. I know that as AMS administrator, Bruce will build on his great record of success." Summers began at USDA in the fruit and vegetable program, working in a number of key leadership roles at AMS for more than 30 years, and most recently serving as acting administrator. He earned a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Maryland. ❖

Hickey joins Compass Ag Solutions

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Compass Ag Solutions announced the addition of Travis Hickey to its risk management team as business and risk management consultant/ data and technology manager, effective May 29, 2018. Hickey will assist in developing, maintaining and executing sound risk management strategies for Compass clientele to enhance their sustainability. He will also oversee research, data and software that support the Compass team and customers and undoubtedly will contribute to company objectives, goals and culture as a strong addition to Compass character and values. Hickey grew up on a cow-calf operation in southern Alberta, Canada. He attended the University of Lethbridge, where he majored in agricultural economics. While attending university, Hickey interned at Western Feedlots in High River, where he rode pens, treated sick cattle, drove feed-trucks and worked in all aspects of day-to-day feedyard operations. After graduation, Hickey worked with Landmark Feeds, where he formulated premixes, minerals and supplements while learning about practical feedlot nutrition. Hickey then returned to Western Feedlots to oversee feeder cattle procurement and fed cattle marketing. After seeing the need to broaden his skill set, Hickey went to work with JBS Five Rivers Cattle Feeding in Dalhart, Texas. He was later promoted to cattle procurement business analyst for JBS-Swift in Greeley, Colo., Hickey quickly worked his way up to the head of cattle trading position at JBS, where he was deeply involved in hedging, risk management and trade execution for its North American beef packing plants. Hickey and his wife, Rimini, live in Loveland, Colo., where they raise their five children.

Starling to succeed Green as USDA chief of staff

Ray Starling, the special assistant to President Donald Trump for agriculture and agriculture trade on the National Economic Council, will succeed Heidi Green as chief of staff for Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA confirmed over the weekend. Green, a Georgian, has long worked with Perdue. The change in staff is expected to take place on June 1. In a statement, Perdue said, "Heidi Green's roots have called her home and she will be rejoining her family in Georgia. Heidi's husband and two young children made significant sacrifices so that she could help us at USDA, and we thank them for their patience. "Her leadership during the transition of administrations and direction of the department through the first year of our tenure have been key to setting the course toward achieving our goals at USDA. "Heidi built a great team, which she will hand off to her successor, Ray Starling. Ray enjoys a strong reputation in the agricultural community and already has been working closely with USDA as a leading voice for agriculture in the administration. USDA and its customers will be well-served by his guidance. We wish Heidi well, and welcome Ray to the team." Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said in a statement, "While our time to work together has been brief, I have come to know Ray as a trusted adviser on issues near and dear to the heart of the American farmer. We will miss his expertise, his southern charm, and the sincerity with which he approached his work. Secretary Perdue has gained a fierce advocate for agriculture, and I wish Ray the very best." No announcement has been made regarding a successor to Starling at the White House.