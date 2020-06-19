Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation scholarship recipients announced

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation is pleased to announce it has awarded $61,200 in scholarships to students furthering their education goals in the 2020-2021 academic year.

“The foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow’s industry leaders and is pleased to be able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career,” said Mark Jagels, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. “Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the foundation was able to offer an additional $5,000 in scholarship funds over last years awarded scholarships.”

The 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship was awarded to Renae Sieck of Martell. This premier scholarship is a $10,000 scholarship that was established in 2014 to support outstanding junior, senior or graduate level Nebraska resident students enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry related degree. Sieck is currently working on her master of science degree at the University of Nebraska in animal breeding and genetics.

In addition to the Beef State Scholarship, the foundation awarded 47 additional scholarships to the following students:

Madison Adam, Alliance – $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship; Lauren Ahlers, Rosalie – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Regan Alfs, Shickley – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Taylor Cammach, DeWitt – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Dana Christen, Steinauer – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Lacie Cruise, Genoa – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Clay Curtis, Royal – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Caitlyn Deal, Sidney – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Ashton Erickson, Wallace – $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship; Jais Ford, Cody – $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship; Olivia Fredrick, Amherst – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Kathlyn Hauxwell, McCook – $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship; Brea Hostert, Atkinson – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; TaraLee Hudson, Belvidere – $1,200 Bill Briggs Family Memorial Scholarship; Loyal Johnson, Burr – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Elizabeth Karnopp, Oakland – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Marissa Kegley, Kearney – $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship; Felicia Knoerzer, Elwood – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Korbin Kudera, Clarkson – $1,200 Bill Pullen Scholarship; Weston Kunkee, Lexington – $1,200 Frank & Shirley Sibert Scholarship; George Lee, Elsie – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Malina Lindstrom, Elm Creek – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship; Kelsey Loseke, Blair – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Carsten Loseke, Columbus – $1,200 Col. Melvin Huss Memorial Scholarship; BaiLee McMillan, Milburn – $1,200 Col. Melvin Huss Memorial Scholarship; Shalyn Miller, Norfolk – $1,200 Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship; Katherine Mohr, Genoa – $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship; Taylor Peter, O’Neill – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Bailee Porter, Norfolk – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Laura Reiling, Malcolm – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Tigh Renken, Bertand – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship; Grant Reynolds, Ansley – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Ralston Ripp, Kearney – $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship; Trevor Ross, Callaway – $1,000 West Central Affiliate Scholarship; Rebel Sjeklocha, Hayes Center – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Joseph Sonderman, Columbus – $1,200 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit Scholarship; Jace Stagemeyer, Page – $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship; Issac Stallbaumer, Oconto – $1,200 Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship; Jency Starr, North Platte – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Jacqueline Stauffer, Ashland – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship; Justin Stengel, Shickley – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Colton Thompson, Eustis – $1,200 Todd Ricenbaw Memorial Scholarship; Lauren Trauernicht, Wymore – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Wesley Wach, Wauneta – $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship; James Wetovick, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship; Jonathan Wetovick, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship. ❖