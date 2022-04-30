Nebraska Farm Bureau hires Dyer as a new Northwest Regional manager

Nebraska Farm Bureau has hired Samantha Dyer as the Northwest regional manager. Dyer is a Dawes County Farm Bureau member, and she and her husband Don have two children Teague and Skyler. They live on a ranch near Crawford. Dyer and her family also own/manage two grocery stores in Crawford and Harrison.

Dyer grew up on her family’s ranch near Crawford and has been active in Farm Bureau, graduating from the 2019 Leadership Academy, a yearlong leadership training program designed to produce strong and effective Farm Bureau leaders. She earned an associate degree from Casper College and a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University. Dyer comes to Nebraska Farm Bureau from Farm Credit Services of America, where she was a financial officer serving farmers and ranchers in northwest Nebraska.

“Samantha is well-prepared to contribute immediately as we serve our members in an ever-changing agricultural landscape that requires greater engagement by our organization and our membership. She is passionate about ensuring that farmers and ranchers have a strong voice on the issues affecting their farms and ranches. We are excited to have Samantha on our Farm Bureau team,” said Adam Peterson, senior regional manager for Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Dyer will work with county Farm Bureaus in 14 counties in the Northwest region, including Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux. She begins April 1.

Fulton appointed communications specialist for Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center

Scottsbluff, Neb., native Brittany Fulton has been appointed as communications specialist for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center at Scottsbluff. She will be responsible for news media, social media, web content, video content, meeting technology, and other communications roles related to the Panhandle Center and Extension in western Nebraska.

Her appointment was announced by Mitchell Stephenson, interim director of the Panhandle Center, where she is based effective March 28.

Fulton has been with UNL since the fall of 2020, in the position of Extension assistant for the Women in Agriculture Program. Prior to that, she worked for seven years at the Denver-based National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, where she served as director of stakeholder communications (2018-20), associate director of organizational communications (2016-18), and associate director of web content (2013-15). She graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2012 with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture communications. At UW she was a public relations and marketing intern for Wyoming Stock Growers, the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the UW dean’s office.

She said, “I am excited to be moving into this role of leading the communication efforts at the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center. Agriculture has always been a passion for me, and I enjoy sharing that passion through communications. Growing up on the farm and my experience at NCBA has given me the opportunity to expand my knowledge in livestock, crops, ag policy and telling the agriculture story. I hope to be able to share that knowledge and continue to learn in this new role.”

Her husband, Jesse Fulton, is the state coordinator for the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance program, and also is based in Scottsbluff.

Brittany and Jesse recently welcomed their daughter Olivia in January 2022. They are involved in the family farm east of Scottsbluff, where Brittany is the fourth generation on the land. In the past, the farming operation included sheep, cattle and row crops. Currently it is mostly comprised of sheep and working to expand. Growing up, she was heavily involved with 4-H and FFA and showed livestock at the fair.