Nebraska State Fair welcomes new marketing director

The Nebraska State Fair is delighted to announce the recent appointment of Courtney Glock as marketing director for the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show.

As marketing director, Glock will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive marketing campaigns to enhance the visibility and reach of the fair and stock show, driving attendance and engagement from audiences across the state and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have Courtney joining our state fair team,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. She has a great understanding of and passion for the Nebraska State Fair, as well as connections in the community.”

Glock holds a bachelor of science degree in advertising and public relations with a minor in marketing from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She brings years of experience in marketing and communications, having previously served as vice president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to professional accolades, she was recently honored as the Connecting Young Nebraskans Community Involvement and Impact winner as well as being named the Inspire Award – Young Professional of the Year in 2023. Glock serves on a number of non-profit boards and spends much of her time volunteering in the community.

Her robust connection to the state will undoubtedly strengthen the marketing efforts of the Nebraska State Fair for years to come.

Leading ag company awards scholarship to Colorado student

Helena Agri-Enterprises is awarding Caelan Church of Cope with the Homegrown Scholarship worth $1,000 to pursue a higher education. Church attends Hi-Plains School District R-23 and is entering Kansas State University to study agronomy with a concentration in seed biotechnology. Helena’s Homegrown Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from 15 states who are majoring in an agriculture-related program. For several years, the Homegrown Scholarship has been an important part of Helena’s commitment to developing the future of ag professionals.

The Homegrown Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from certain counties in Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming and the entire states of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. Requirements include an essay with a maximum of 300 words on the applicant’s positive impact in their community and an essay with a maximum of 500 words on the applicant’s passion for agriculture and their plan to contribute to the industry in the future. Winners are chosen by Helena location management across the region.

Applications for the Homegrown Scholarship will be available again in early 2025 through school guidance counselors, ag teachers and local FFA chapters in participating states and counties. In addition to scholarships, Helena offers internships to college students across the Midwest every summer. Internship opportunities will be advertised this fall. For more information about Helena, visit helenaagri.com and tune in to the FieldLink Podcast on YouTube and wherever you listen.



Streamline Ag hires Schaps as sales representative

Streamline Ag, a seed-driven crop input company located in Elkhorn, Neb., announces the hiring of Nicholas Schaps as a sales representative in northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. Schaps has more than 10 years of experience in the agronomy and crop input industry, including managing a sales territory and overseeing agronomic input recommendations in a six-county region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicholas to our team,” said Paul Konrad, managing director at Streamline Ag. “With his extensive experience in the agronomy sector and proven track record in sales, we are confident that he will be a tremendous asset to our company. His expertise and dedication align perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions to our customers and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will bring to our organization as we continue to grow and expand our reach in the market.”

Schaps received his bachelor’s degree in agronomy with a minor in agribusiness marketing from South Dakota State University. Along with multiple years of experience as an agronomy adviser, Nicholas has also worked in agriculture on the producer side and understands how a grower needs to manage the bottom line and focus on agronomically sound seed options.

“I am excited to join Streamline Ag and be a part of this dynamic and forward-thinking team,” said Schaps. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our customers achieve their goals and to drive the company’s growth.”