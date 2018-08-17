Nebraska teachers focus on ag at national conference

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation sent two Nebraska K-12 teachers to the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference, June 26-29 in Portland, Maine.

Three additional teachers from Nebraska also attended the four-day conference. The annual conference uses workshops, awards ceremonies, and tours of agricultural operations to show K-12 education teachers how agriculture can be used effectively in formal classroom instruction. Stephanie Wolf, a special education teacher at Brady Public Schools in Brady, and Jennifer Johnson, a third-grade teacher at Sutton Public Schools in Sutton, were awarded the all-expense paid trip to the conference by winning the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation's 2018 Teachers of the Year designation for incorporating agriculture into their classrooms through innovative ideas and lessons. With the conference held in Portland, Maine, teachers from across the nation had the opportunity to participate in traveling workshops of nearby agribusinesses and research facilities to learn about aquaculture, artisan cheese, and the beef and dairy industries, among other stops. The conference also provided the teachers with ideas and resources on how to use agriculture to teach core subjects in their classrooms.

Three other Nebraska teachers who attended the conference were past Teachers of the Year Bev Grueber from North Bend and Patty Romshek and Kathy Bohac from East Butler in Brainard.

Moser honored at the BIF

The Beef Improvement Federation focuses on increasing development in beef industry and genetic development. The Continuing Service Award is focused on those individuals who display continued dedication to the industry, as well as have made continued contributions to the federation, through research and service in leadership roles and involvement. Dan Moser, Angus Genetics Inc. president, was presented with the Continuing Service Award at the 2018 BIF Annual Meeting and symposium in Loveland, Colo. In addition to his leadership of AGI, Moser is also the director of performance programs for the American Angus Association. His resume speaks for itself with previous work at Kansas State University, the University of Georgia and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Growing up in the seedstock industry, Moser has had a passion for the improvement of breed genetics as well as for teaching any and every one about the complexities of the subject. Moser has sat on committees in all facets of the beef industry, having spent time on the BIF board of directors, and having spent hours volunteering through the federation both as a speaker and behind the scenes. He also has worked in conjunction with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, the Ultrasound Guidelines Council and the National Beef Cattle Evaluation Consortium.

Kansas juniors earN top showmanship honors at the 2018 NJAS

Kansas juniors took home the top honors at this year's showmanship contest. Madison Loschke of Kingsdown, Kan., was named top showman and Cale Hinrichsen of Westmoreland, Kan., took home reserve honors. Only two showmen and women from each state are selected to compete in the National Junior Angus Show showmanship contest, and juniors can only participate once, making it one of the toughest competitions at the NJAS. Every year, the top showman at the NJAS is honored with the Dean Hurlbut Award, named after the man who organized the first showmanship competition in 1967. Following Loschke in the top five were: Cale Hinrichsen, Westmoreland, Kan.; Lucas Wisnefski, Wyoming, Ill.; Jera Pipkin, Republic, Mo.; and John Henderson, East Troy, Wis. The National Junior Angus Showmanship Contest brings together the breed's top young showmen, and it is considered an honor to be among those competing. The top 15 showmen who were awarded a pair of Andis clippers were: Cale Hinrichsen, Westmoreland, Kan.; Savannah Brauning, Finksburg, Md.; Sydnee Gerken, Cashion, Okla.; Taylor Duckett, Tipton, Iowa; Jera Pipkin, Republic, Mo.; Erica Snook, Caldwell, Ohio; Hayley Greiman, Perry, Iowa; Madison Loschke, Kingsdown, Kan.; Ryan Callahan, Edmond, Okla.; John Henderson, East Troy, Wis.; Emily Piland, Rescue, Calif.; Lucas Wisnefski, Wyoming, Ill.; Brody Fitzgerald, West Grove, Pa.; Hannah Cox, Staunton, Va.; Hailie Conley, Belleville, Ontario, Canada. Those receiving honorable mentions were: Chas Rowlett, Cypress Inn, Tenn.; Maggie Reid, Eaton Rapids, Mich.; Kyle Piscione, Burbank, Ohio; and Ashley Cox, Eagle Point, Ore.

Fitzsimmons joins marketing team at BioZyme

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Ashley Fitzsimmons, Perry, Okla., has been named the Regional and Partners in Performance Marketing Manager for BioZyme Inc. In this newly created role, she will use her agriculture and marketing expertise to assist dealers and area sales managers (ASMs) with marketing plans, from initial planning through the execution steps. Fitzsimmons is the sixth generation to grow up on her family's purebred Hereford operation in southeast Wyoming. She earned a master's degree in agriculture communication and a bachelor's in animal science and ag education from Oklahoma State University. She gained valuable agency-type experience working with clients on their marketing plans while working at Ranch House Designs as vice president of marketing consulting. Fitzsimmons will collaborate with the ASMs to ensure they are maximizing opportunity in their territories, meeting sales goals and doing so within budget. She will also meet with ASMs and key dealers to assist them with marketing tools and initiatives in their respective territories and help them develop and implement marketing plans, to ensure they align with national sales objectives and individual priorities. In addition, she will work with the national sales directors to help drive marketing plans with Partners in Performance ensuring open, routine communication and timeliness of deliverables. Fitzsimmons and her husband, Nick, welcomed a son, Lander, to their family this spring. They also operate a multifaceted cattle operation and conduct a couple show calf sales each year, helping young people get involved in the cattle industry. They are looking forward to sharing their passion with their son.

Farm Credit of Southern Colorado elects new board members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Farm Credit of Southern Colorado recently held board of director elections by mail ballot relating to four positions on the board. The following stockholders were elected to serve three-year terms on the association's board: Jeff Uhland of Eads; Jim Crowder of La Junta; Mike Livingston of Stratton; and Sid Yoder of Karval. The board of directors is comprised of 12 members: 10 stockholder-elected directors and two appointed directors. Elections were also held for the 2019 Nominating Committee. The following were elected to serve on the 2019 Nominating Committee: Kane Cody; Robert Harlow; Dustin Ridder; Scot Schaefer; and Matthew Seger.

Ricketts announces rural broadband task force members

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced representatives to serve on the Rural Broadband Task Force. The task force will review issues related to availability, adoption, and affordability of broadband services in rural areas of Nebraska and make recommendations to the legislature. The following members were appointed to the task force: Andrew Buker, Omaha, executive director of infrastructure services, information technology services, University of Nebraska (representing Nebraska postsecondary educational institutions); Ron Cone, Kearney, director of network information services, ESU 10 (representing rural schools offering kindergarten through grade 12); Isaiah Graham, St. Paul, vice president, Homestead Bank (representing the Nebraska business community); Zachary Hunnicutt, Giltner, corn, popcorn, and soybean farmer, Hunnicutt Farms (representing agribusiness); Timothy Lindahl, Sidney, CEO/general manager, Wheat Belt Public Power District (representing the public power industry); Tom Shoemaker, Cambridge, president, Pinpoint Communications, Inc. (representing the regulated wireline telecommunications industry); Daniel Spray, Norfolk, owner, Precision Technology, Inc. (representing the wireless telecommunications industry); Anna Turman, Hay Springs, CEO, Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services (representing health care providers). Other members of the 14-member task force include Ed Toner, CIO for the state of Nebraska and chair of the Nebraska Information Technology Commission, who will act as chair of the Rural Broadband Task Force; Mary Ridder, chair, Nebraska Public Service Commission; Dave Rippe, director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development; Steve Wellman, director, Nebraska Department of Agriculture; Sen. Curt Friesen, District 34, chair, Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, Nebraska legislature; and Sen. Bruce Bostelman, District 23, Nebraska legislature. The task force will submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the Legislature by Nov. 1, 2019. ❖