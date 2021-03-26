New employees join the American Shorthorn Association

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March brings spring and a time for new beginnings, including some changes at the American Shorthorn Association.

Cassie Reid has joined the ASA as a customer service specialist and co-director of shows, event and membership services. In this position she will provide customer support and assist with press releases and eblasts. She will also coordinate shows, events and communicate with membership.

Reid comes to the American Shorthorn Association from the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds & Event Center in Springfield, Mo., where she served most recently as the livestock director. In this capacity, Reid oversaw all Livestock Department activities including livestock shows and ag education programs during the 10-day annual fair. Additionally, she served as show manager for the Ozark Spring Roundup and oversaw livestock exhibit space during the Ozark Fall Farmfest. During her six-year tenure at OEF, she was active with the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, graduating from the Institute of Fair Management in December of 2018. Most recently, Reid served on the IAFE’s Young Professionals Initiative Steering Committee. Reid began her career in 2014 as the assistant ag director at OEF. She is a 2015 alumna of Missouri State University in Springfield with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications. Reid originally hails from Bosworth, Mo., on her family’s diversified row crop and cattle farm. As a 4-H and FFA member, Reid primarily exhibited Shorthorn and Charolais cattle and Boer Goats throughout her youth.

“I look forward to engaging with the members of the American Shorthorn Association and seeing success throughout all aspects of the breed,” Reid said. “My experience in the fair industry provides the confidence needed to see association goals flourish, from start to finish.”

Wade Minihan has joined us as a customer service specialist and co-director of shows, event and membership services. In this position he will provide customer support, assist with DNA and weights and measurements management for performance data. He will also coordinate shows, events and communicate with membership.

Minihan grew up in Blaine, Kan., on a commercial cow/calf and registered Hereford cattle operation. While growing up, his family showed cattle at the state and national level. He was an active member of the American Junior Hereford association, as well as the Kansas Junior Hereford association where he served on the junior board. Minihan graduated from Fort Hays State University, with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness, with a minor in marketing. While at FHSU, he was involved in many clubs/organizations on campus. Minihan was an intern in 2019 at the American Shorthorn Association.

“I think my internship gave me good knowledge and helped prepare me for this position,” Minihan said. “My internship gave me knowledge of the Shorthorn breed and many connections with people involved in the association. I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to working with the breeders.”

Emily Velisek, the ASA director of events, show and membership activities left her job at the ASA at the end of February. Velisek joined the ASA staff in July of 2017, and we watched her grow in her position during her time here. We enjoyed working with her and wish her all the best for her future in Iowa. She will be missed but we know we will see her down the road.

Matt Woolfolk, the ASA director of performance programs, performance data and commercial acceptance recently got engaged and will be leaving us in April. He will still continue to work in his current position. We look forward to our continued work with Woolfolk, even if it isn’t full-time. We are so excited for him and his future with his soon-to-be bride. Congratulations Matt.

“We are excited to welcome two new members to our team,” said Montie D. Soules, executive secretary/CEO of the ASA. “Reid and Minihan will be great assets to our staff and we look forward to working with them.”

The ASA will go through a small transition period during training of our new staff members, but we still will be available to assist our membership. After the two new staff members are trained, you can call in and receive assistance from anyone in the office. All staff will be trained to assist you in the registry.