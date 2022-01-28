New grassroots members appointed to Farm Bureau national committees

Surveys indicate that one in four Americans volunteer each year, sharing time, talents and expertise to help their communities. This commitment is strongly reflected in Farm Bureau, where volunteer farmer and rancher leaders serve on governing boards and committees at local, state and national levels.

Several newly appointed volunteers will provide leadership beginning in 2022 as farmer and rancher members of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers & Ranchers and Promotion & Education committees.

“Serving our communities and engaging to build trust and share the compelling story of agriculture are cornerstones of national program committee work,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “We welcome these Farm Bureau members and applaud their dedication.”

Duvall announced the appointment of the following members to the YF&R Committee for the 2022-2024 term beginning in February: Jonathan and Sara Sanders, Alabama (peanuts, corn, cotton, beef cattle and timber); Joel Currier, Colorado (beef cattle and hay); Heather and Reed Graham, Kentucky (beef cattle); Heather Bonanno-Baker, Massachusetts (produce and flowers); Alisen Anderson, Oklahoma (row crops and beef cattle); Henry Guy and Cameron Ramsey, South Carolina (cow/calf beef cattle farm and row crops); Matt Fimon, Virginia (cow/calf beef cattle farm and timber); and Sara Griswold, Vermont (dairy cattle).

The YF&R Committee is made up of 16 positions representing all regions of the U.S. An individual or couple may hold each committee appointment. Committee members are responsible for program planning, which includes the coordination of YF&R competitive events during AFBF’s convention each January, and the Harvest for All program.

Duvall announced the appointment of the following members to the P&E Committee to two-year terms starting in April: Amy Jo Estes, Missouri (hay and beef cattle); Cheryl Tyrrell, Minnesota (corn, soybeans, hay, small grains and dairy cattle); and Andrea Brown, Pennsylvania (corn, soybeans, wheat, hay and beef cattle). Daryn Westergard, Utah (dairy cattle and crops) was reappointed for a two-year term.

Ten individuals representing qualifying Farm Bureau Promotion & Education states make up the P&E Committee. Its mission is to develop and centralize resources that inspire and equip Farm Bureau to convey the significance of agriculture.

National committee members are nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus.

NALF elects new board of directors

The North American Limousin Foundation elected new members and officers for its board of directors during the annual meeting held in Oklahoma City, Okla., Jan. 3, 2022. Those newly elected to serve the foundation for three-year terms are Lance Sennett, Waynetown, Ind.

Bruce Lawrence, Anton, Texas, was selected to serve as the NALF president. He succeeds Dan Hunt, Oxford, Neb., who will serve on the board as immediate past president. Wade Beckman, Robert, Idaho, was chosen to serve as vice president. The remaining executive committee consists of Ronn Cunningham, Rose, Okla., as secretary; Randy Corns, Altoona, Kan., serving as treasurer; and Jerry Wulf, Morris, Minn., as member-at-large. Curt Wieczorek, Mount Vernon, S.D., will continue on the executive committee as ex-officio.

The additional breeders on the board of directors include Joey Freund, Elizabeth, Colo.; Joe Moore, Raphine, Va.; Troy Gulotta, Indepence, La.; Austin Hager, Karlsruhe, N.D.; Bart Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wisc.; Jay Wilder, Snook, Texas; Kevin Ochsner, Kersey, Colo.; Rob Brawner, Wood Lake, Neb.

The North American Limousin Foundation would like to thank the one retiring board members for his service. The retiring member is Dr. Mark Barker, Oklahoma City, Okla.