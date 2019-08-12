Next generation of National Junior Angus Board chosen

Junior Angus members elected new officers and board of directors in Louisville, Ky.

Chairman Tyler Bush of Britton, S.D., and Vice-Chair Baxter Knapp of Bloomfield, Iowa, are set to lead the new National Junior Angus Board team.

The team is organized by Communications Director Caroline Cowles, Rockfield, Ky.; Angus Foundation Director Dylan Denny, Lubbock, Texas; Leadership Director Grady Dickerson, Paradise, Kan.; and Membership Director Keegan Cassady, Bloomington, Ill. The second-year team is excited to move into their new officer roles to further their leadership experience and create new opportunities for the members they serve.

The newest six members of the NJAB are motivated to start their new endeavor and feel honored to be selected by their peers. The new board joining the officers are: Megan Pelan, Jefferson, Md.; Justin Wood, Willow Springs, N.C.; Nicholas Pohlman, Prairie Grove, Ark.; Reagan Skow, Palaside, Neb.; Daniel Rohrbaugh, Seven Valleys, Pa.; and Kelsey Vejraska, Omak, Wash.

Pelan hails from the state of Maryland and is an incoming junior at Kansas State University studying animal science with a focus on production and management. She hopes to pursue a career in feedlot nutrition at the conclusion of her collegiate career. She said that the NJAA has challenged her to become an engaged member and has taught her valuable lessons that she will apply to her future career.

Wood is a fifth-generation Angus breeder from the Tar Heel state of North Carolina. He is an incoming freshman at Hutchison Community College in Hutchinson, Kan., and a future member of the livestock judging team. Wood has been involved in leadership positions with the NJAA at the state and national levels and hopes to continue his passion for the Angus breed in his future career.

Pohlman is a fourth-generation Angus cattlemen, and he hopes to combine his passion for the breed with his passion for helping those in need by becoming a doctor. Pohlman is an incoming freshman at University of Arkansas pursing a double major degree in biochemistry and animal sciences. He hopes to continue to promote advocacy for the agricultural industry and serve as a role model with his time on the board.

Skow is an incoming sophomore at Oklahoma State University majoring in agricultural communications and food sciences. Hailing from the state of Nebraska, she said the many generations of junior board members have guided and encouraged her to find the best version of herself. As a junior board member, she aims to expand the educational offerings provided for junior members.

Rohrbaugh originally comes from the Keystone State of Pennsylvania and now attends Kansas State University as an incoming sophomore studying agribusiness with a minor in animal science and industry. He credits his involvement with team sales, team marketing, graphic design and speeches with his passion to pursue a career in agricultural sales and marketing.

Vejraska is a West Coast native, being raised in the state of Washington before traveling to Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in agricultural communications and agribusiness. The incoming sophomore said her involvement in the NJAA has pushed her out of her comfort zone, and wants to encourage other members to do so as well.

While the new six join the team, the old six officers step down and pass their green coats to the next generation. Their final activity as members of the NJAB is hosting the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development Conference Aug. 1-4, in Nashville, Tenn. ❖