NFU Foundation announces 2022 scholarships to young agricultural leaders

To support the next generation of agricultural professionals, National Farmers Union Foundation announced the 2022 recipients of its annual scholarship awards.

Every year, the organization presents several scholarships to students in any area of study attending a two- or four-year accredited college, university, or technical school who have demonstrated academic excellence and a commitment to their communities.

“For 120 years, education has been at the foundation of National Farmers Union,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “To secure a bright future for our organization and American agriculture, we need to ensure that young people have the educational resources they need to become tomorrow’s leaders. The future of agriculture is in the hands of the next generation.”

Phillip Prewet of Montana received the Hubert K. & JoAnn Seymour Scholarship, a $2,000 scholarship award given in honor of the dedication and commitment to Farmers Union and family farming by Hubert and his wife JoAnn. Hubert K. Seymour was a leader in the Farmers Union organization throughout his life at both the state and national levels. He served the Illinois Farmers Union as secretary-treasurer for eight years and vice president for 12 years before he stepped down in 1990. He farmed full-time with his wife until his passing in 1994.

In addition, three Farmers Union members were each awarded the $1,500 Stanley Moore Scholarship, in memory of the award’s namesake, a long-time Farmers Union member and visionary leader, including his roles as NFU vice president and chairman of the NFU Insurance Companies board. The recipients of the Stanley Moore Scholarship are Kathleen Marty and Kathleen Voight, both of Colorado, and Sierra Heinz of North Dakota.

NFU also presented two $1,500 Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) scholarships, which were open to MANRRS members and their children. The initiative is part of a formal commitment between NFU and MANRRS to provide educational and leadership opportunities for young people of all racial and ethnic identities, develop federal policy priorities, and extend each other’s reach within agricultural communities. Stephon Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Makeda Nurradin of Alabama are the recipients of this award.

“Agriculture is strengthened by diversity in its workforce,” Larew said. “With these scholarships and other outreach, we’re working to make agriculture a more accessible career path for students of all races and ethnicities.”

Applications for the 2023 scholarship awards open in December 2022. More information about the scholarships is available on the NFU website at nfu.org/education/scholarships.

Students learn to lead the animal science industry

Students from across Kansas and beyond participated in an immersive livestock and leadership learning experience at Kansas State University.

Twenty students gathered on the Kansas State University campus recently to gain livestock industry knowledge and develop leadership skills. These participants comprised a 20-person cohort of the 13th annual K-State Animal Science Leadership Academy June 22-25 in Manhattan, Kan.

Hosted by the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council Inc., the academy’s goal is to develop young leaders within the livestock industry and prepare them for a successful future in this field.

This year’s class included: Madison Baker, Union City, Mich.; Hailey Butler, Wamego, Kan.; Creed Caldwell, Parker, Kan.; Emma Deghand, Mayetta, Kan.; Nick Doering, Basehor, Kan.; Jenna DeRouchey, Wamego, Kan.; Carly Dreher, Iola, Kan.; Trinadee Fetters, Council Grove, Kan.; Adelle Higbie, Overbrook, Kan.; Bryce Hoeltzel, Olsburg, Kan.; Brianna Hula, Manhattan, Kan.; Kaylen Langhofer, Plains, Kan.; Strid Loudon, Goodland, Kan.; Kaylee Noll, Oskaloosa, Kan.; Paisley Palmer, Satanta, Kan.; Ainsley Pecenka, Spring Hill, Kan.; Lacey Rust, Hartford, Kan.; Grace Schmeidler, Hays, Kan.; Katrina Turner, Derby, Kan.; and Kaden Weltmer, Smith Center, Kan.

During their time at the KASLA, students participated in interactive leadership development and educational lab sessions led by faculty members from across the K-State campus. Participants completed the college experience by dining at the K-State Alumni Center, completing the K-State Challenge Course and staying in Marlatt Hall.

KASLA also included several livestock industry tours, with off-campus stops including: Hildebrand Farms Dairy, Junction City, and Kansas Department of Agriculture, Manhattan. They also enjoyed tours of university farms and ASI department facilities.

For their final project, the students were divided into groups during the week to focus on current issues affecting the livestock industry. ASI faculty mentors assisted each group. Using information they learned throughout the academy, the groups were asked to present their subject as part of the closing reception on the final day. About 75 family, friends and members of the K-State community gathered for the closing reception to honor the graduates and hear their thoughts on these important livestock issues.

You can find out more information about the academy and future programs by visiting the K-State Youth Livestock Program website, asi.ksu.edu/youthlivestock. For questions, contact academy director Sharon Breiner at sbreiner@ksu.edu or (785) 532-6533.