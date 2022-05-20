NIAA elects new board of directors and awards industry professionals

The National Institute for Animal Agriculture welcomed members and guests to Kansas City for the 2022 Annual Conference: Producing Protein for a Food Insecure & Uncertain World — Leading Food Security, Sustainable Production, and Innovation, April 20-22. More than 130 guests joined the conference to connect with fellow animal agriculture leaders to explore, discuss, and develop solutions that encourage continuous improvement in animal agriculture.

Annual conference featured dynamic keynote speakers that discussed the importance of disruptive innovation, global trade, food security, animal agriculture policy, sustainable production, and industry collaboration. Keynote speakers included: David Beasley – executive director of the World Food Programme; Ambassador Gregg Doud – Vice President Global Situational Awareness & Chief Economist at Aimpoint Research and former Chief Agricultural Negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative; Diana Kander – New York Times best-selling author and innovation expert; Lamar Steiger – trusted beef innovation advisor to Wal-Mart; Janette Barnard – Merck Animal Health, Prime Futures; Billy Gascoigne – resource economist at Ducks Unlimited; Nicole Erceg – director of communications for Certified Angus Beef

“The feedback from attendees has been phenomenal and I’ve heard several long-time members say it was the best program yet,” said Eric Moore, Norbrook Inc., NIAA chairman of the board. “We’re looking forward to building on attendee feedback and the successes of NIAA programs for the next year and look forward to seeing our members and guests at the Antibiotics Symposium in Alexandria, Va., in November.”

Annual conference is an exciting time for NIAA because in addition to convening members for an insightful program, there are incoming and outgoing members on the board of directors and awards are given to outstanding professionals in the industry. Four awards are given each year to deserving individuals for their support of NIAA and the animal agriculture industry. The 2022 honorees were: Nevil Speer, PhD; Livestock Lens – Chairman’s Award; Linda Mills; TraceIDeas – President’s Award; Glenn Fischer; Retired, Allflex USA – Advocate for Animal Agriculture Award; Tony Forshey, DVM; Ohio State Department of Agriculture – Meritorious Service Award

Forshey received this award in 2021 for his life-long dedication to the animal agriculture industry and the kindness and mentorship he provided to his peers. The board selected their friend, Forshey, to receive the 2022 Meritorious Service Award posthumously.

During annual conference, NIAA recognized outgoing leadership and confirmed new board members during the annual membership meeting.

NIAA thanks the following retiring board members for their service: Nevil Speer, PhD – Livestock Lens; Ernie Birchmeier – Michigan Farm Bureau; David McElhaney – Merck Animal Health and Allflex USA

NIAA welcomes the following new board members: Paul Koffman, Merck Animal Health; Jared Wareham, ABS Global

NIAA board of director officers were also elected following the annual membership meeting. The 2022-2024 officers are: Chair of the Board Eric Moore, DVM – Norbrook Inc.; Vice Chair Chelsea Good, JD – Livestock Marketing Association; Treasurer Michael Short, DVM – Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services; Secretary Fabian Bernal – DeLaval; Ex Officio Kevin Maher – VetMeasure Inc.; Executive Committee Linda Mills – TraceIDeas; Executive Committee Lucas Pantaleon, DVM – Pantaleon PLLC/Ogena Solutions

To learn more about the awards, board members, Annual Conference, please visit http://www.AnimalAgriculture.org or contact Morgan Young, director of communications and outreach for the National Institute for Animal Agriculture at morgan.young@animalagriculture.org .