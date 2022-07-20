Nichols to receive Don L. Good Impact Award

Dr. Dave Nichols, Kansas State University Animal Sciences & Industry professor emeritus, has been selected to receive the 2022 Don L. Good Impact Award.

The award, presented by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council Inc., is named in honor of Good, who is a former head of the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, and recognizes positive impact on the livestock and meat industry or agriculture. Nichols will be recognized during the K-State ASI Family & Friends Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan, Kan.

Nichols grew up on a commercial beef, swine and crops operation near Brookston, Ind. He received his bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and his master’s and doctorate from Kansas State University. Nichols was hired in 1981 as a K-State extension specialist. In 1983, he transitioned to a teaching and research appointment. Then in 1998, after the retirement of Miles McKee, he was named the ASI Undergraduate Teaching Coordinator serving in that role until June 2021. He retired from the department in June 2022.

During his 40-plus years of teaching, he has taught more than 15,000 students in classes ranging from principles of animal science to livestock and carcass evaluations, sale management and beef systems management. Along with teaching, he has also served as an academic adviser advising 70 students per year.

Nichols is no stranger to being recognized for his achievements and selfless service to the industry, receiving the University Presidential Award for Outstanding Advising, K-State Presidential Award for Undergraduate Teaching, Commerce Bank Outstanding Teaching Award, the Dave Mugler Distinguished Faculty Award and named a Midwest Teacher Fellow from the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture. He was inducted into the Kansas State Fair Wall of Honor and in 2020 received the Outstanding Alumni Award from the Purdue Department of Animal Science.

“It would be virtually impossible to find anyone more dedicated to quality education, students, the KSU ASI department and animal agriculture than Dave Nichols,” said Patsy Houghton, LMIC Royal Board member from McCook, Neb.

Dr. Nichols and his wife, Anita, have two children, Drew and Amy, and one grandchild, Madeline. They own and operate A&D Ranch near Manhattan.

More information, along with registration, will be available online for the Oct. 8 K-State ASI Family & Friends Reunion at http://www.asi.ksu.edu/familyandfriends , and the reunion’s social media channels.

USDA announces addition of Davis to Rural Development state director

President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint Christy Cauble Davis is a fifth-generation Kansan as a Rural Development state director.

“Here at USDA, we continue to add experienced and talented individuals to our state offices,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

RD state directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of Rural Development to the benefit of everyone in rural America. In conjunction with the guidance and support of the National Office, state directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.

Davis is a fifth-generation Kansan who has dedicated her career to serving and strengthening Kansas communities. For more than two decades, Davis has facilitated statewide projects and programs that have generated billions of dollars in economic impact. She has served as legislative chair for the Kansas Downtown Development Association and on the board of the Chase County Chamber of Commerce. Most recently, Davis served as executive director of Symphony in Flint Hills. In line with her passion of strengthening communities, in 2016, Christy and her husband Luke adopted a historic building in Cottonwood Falls and transformed it into an award-winning laundromat. In 2019, the couple rehabilitated an historic bank building to create new housing and a bookstore. When she is not working, Davis enjoys participating in community events, hiking, swimming, reading and spending time with her 10-year-old son.