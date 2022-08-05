Plant response adds to team, aligned with continued growth plans

Plant Response Inc. announces new employees joining the company as its biologicals business continues to grow. Two of the roles add sales and agronomy leadership in the field, while the third role is based in the company’s Research Triangle Park headquarters.

“Nutrient utilization and soil health have been getting more attention on farm and our products continue delivering significant value. Combine those two factors and 2022 has been a great year for our customers and company,” said Tom Snipes, Plant Response CEO. “With the increased market success and our ambitious growth plan, these new hires will immediately contribute as we develop, test and sell a growing portfolio of biological solutions.”

Matt Sowder is the company’s new director of global agronomy. Sowder is responsible for building and leading Plant Responses global agronomy team to support new product development, assessment, and trialing as well as positioning and training as product near commercialization. He has deep agronomic experience in crop production having led strategic growth and product lifecycle management programs at Forage Genetics International and Winfield Solutions, both divisions of Land O’ Lakes. He will be based in Memphis, Tenn.

Jennifer Lilly joins Plant Response as director of regulatory and government affairs. Lilly will shepherd the company’s expanding product registrations through global review, as well as represent the company in key industry and regulatory discussions. She has extensive experience in regulatory affairs across a range of product categories including pesticides, fertilizers, biostimulants, and organic certification at both small and large ag companies, including Isagro, Indigo Ag, Bayer and BASF. Lilly will be based in RTP.

Anthony Finke joins the Plant Response commercial team as regional sales manager. He will lead growth across the company’s product lines in the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Finke has over a decade of experience in the industry, including sales roles with Chief Agri and Syngenta. Finke will be based in Kearney, Neb.

Plant Response Inc. is a biological solutions company discovering and commercializing technologies in the areas of live microbes, extracts and digests, and natural compounds. The solutions are grounded in science and designed to deliver a range of outcomes including enhanced nutrient acquisition and improved soil and plant health. The company’s headquarters is in Durham, N.C., and has offices in Madrid, Spain; Plant City, Fla.; and Redmond, Wash.