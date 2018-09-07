Platte Valley FFA named 3 Star Chapter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Platte Valley FFA chapter of Kersey, Colo., has been recognized in 2018 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Chapters that received star ratings during judging July 22-27 will be recognized at the 2018 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 24-27 in Indianapolis. All-star FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere. The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the United States.

Burke elected to Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever national board

“Jerrod Burke brings a diverse background to our organization and represents the core of our membership – a devoted upland bird hunter and farmer who is committed to our local mission,” Recommended Stories For You

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever announced Jerrod Burke of Curtis, Neb., has been elected to the organization's national board of directors. Burke, a life member of "The Habitat Organization" and a major advocate for habitat conservation efforts in his home state of Nebraska, joins Pheasants Forever's 17-member board, which meets quarterly and oversees the operations of Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever. Burke and his family have a long history of commitment to wildlife habitat conservation ever since a portion of the family farm was homesteaded in 1888. The original Burke family homestead is still part of the family farming operation today and is included as part of their 4,500-acre property, composed of agricultural crops and a plethora of federal conservation programs. Burke actively farms with his father and brother, with his only son Logan, becoming more involved in the operation on a yearly basis. The Burke family was chosen as a recipient of the Nebraska Pheasants Forever 3 Million Acre Habitat Award for their contributions to conservation efforts in their local community. Rounding out a personal obligation to the environment, Burke served as a Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioner from 2005-2015, working tirelessly to improve wildlife populations and public access opportunities for sportsmen and women throughout the state. "Jerrod Burke brings a diverse background to our organization and represents the core of our membership – a devoted upland bird hunter and farmer who is committed to our local mission," said Howard K. Vincent, president and CEO of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. "I look forward to his ideas and participation with the national board of directors as we steer the organization towards greater conservation achievements for pheasants, quail and other wildlife." A teacher at his core, Burke is entering his 31st year as an industrial technology instructor at Medicine Valley High School. Additionally, Burke has served his local community as a head football coach, the current network administrator, and is entering his eighth year as an elected member of the Curtis city council. Burke and his wife, Doris, have two children, Lauren and Logan, as well as one grandson, Kaidyn. In addition to being an avid upland hunter with a kennel of three Gordon Setters (Abbie, Willie and Sadie), Burke is also an avid waterfowler, deer hunter, and fisherman in his home state.

Nebraska LEAD announces 2018-2020 fellows

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development Group 38 participants have been announced by the program's director Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in September. The newest members of Nebraska's premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska. LEAD Fellows will participate in monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a two-week international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespersons for agriculture and Nebraska. Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential; natural resources and energy; leadership through communication; agricultural policy; international trade and finance; Nebraska's political process; global perspectives; nuclear energy; social and cultural issues; understanding and developing leadership skills; agribusiness and marketing; information technology; advances in health care; the resources and people of Nebraska's Panhandle, and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate. The Nebraska LEAD program is operated by the nonprofit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 12 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska. Nebraska LEAD 38 Fellows by hometown are: Bertrand: Rebecca Schwarz; Broken Bow: Jack Lindstrom, Troy Mack; Bruning: Heather Ramsey; Cairo: Michael Dibbern; Central City: Logan Williams; Chadron: Kyle McCarthy; Chapman: Shane Greving; Davenport: Katie Kaliff-Jagels; Decatur: Jennifer Penny; Elkhorn: Evan Weborg; Elm Creek: Sarah Sivits; Grand Island: Lori Cox; Hastings: Dennis Hoppe; Holdrege: Anthony Marquardt; Indianola: Veronica Waddell; Kimball: Lindsay Forepaugh; Lincoln: Noah Blomendahl, Cale Buhr, Doran Johnson, Boone McAfee; Lyons: Jordan Rasmussen; Maywood: Aaron Weismann; Ogallala: Tony Schrotberger; Omaha: Ryan Sandoz, Scott Schmalken; Palmer: Rene Blauhorn; Ravenna: Judy Trent; and Waverly: Paula Peterson.

Perdue names senior policy advisor of USDA's FNS

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue named Pamilyn "Pam" Miller to serve as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service senior associate administrator for policy. Following the announcement, Secretary Perdue issued the following statement: "I'm pleased to welcome Pam to our USDA family as a part of the FNS team. With nearly two decades of experience on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, focusing almost entirely on the appropriation of funds for USDA, Pam will bring a unique perspective and expertise to this role. I have no doubt Pam will help us continue the work of USDA to do right and feed everyone." ❖