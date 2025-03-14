Porter named 2025 Stockman of the Year

Richard Porter was recognized March 6 as the 2025 Stockman of the Year. The award is presented by the Livestock & Meat Industry Council at the annual Stockmen’s Dinner.

Porter is loyal to his workers, suppliers, alliances, community and, especially, Kansas State University. He owns and operates a grazing and backgrounding operation located approximately 60 miles southeast of Manhattan, Kan. He receives around 7,000 head of three-weight, high-risk calves from the southeast annually and grows them to eight-weights. For most of the year, the cattle are on native grass supplemented with distiller’s grains. During winter the calves are in a drylot receiving corn silage.

Known for being an independent thinker, Porter has two degrees from K-State — chemical engineering (1972) and master of agribusiness (2004). He also earned a law degree from Southern Methodist University in 1975.

“Growing up I knew I would not be in agriculture,” Porter said. “So I didn’t pay attention to management decisions for the ranch, nor did I take any agriculture classes in college. Then I returned to the farm in 1979. I was certain that I knew nothing about farming. This made me very dependent upon the extension specialists at K-State. Especially when the ag crisis of the 1980s hit, a year after my return to the farm.”

Porter has participated in numerous cattle research trials with the Animal Sciences and Industry department. He is a member of the LMIC board of directors and served as president from 2020 to 2022. He follows in the footsteps of his late father, Walter, who was involved with LMIC from its founding, and worked closely with the K-State College of Agriculture.

A staunch supporter of the K-State ASI department, Porter generously served as the lead donor for the Stanley Stout Center. He has donated to many ASI projects and the College of Agriculture. Among his recognitions, Porter has earned a National Stocker Award by BEEF Magazine and a Distinguished Alumni Award from the K-State Department of Agricultural Economics.

NAWG hires new policy manager

The National Association of Wheat Growers welcomes Anthony Peña as the new policy manager. Peña brings valuable experience from his nearly three-year tenure as government relations manager at the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association. Before PNWA, Peña served for years with U.S. Sen. Patty Murray as regional district director and representative. Peña is from Vancouver, Wash., and attended Eastern Washington University to earn his bachelor of arts degree.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to our policy team at this critical time for wheat growers,” said Chandler Goule, NAWG CEO. “His combination of association advocacy experience and congressional background will be invaluable as we work to advance policies that support the vitality of America’s wheat industry.”

At PNWA, Peña developed expertise in issues directly relevant to wheat producers, including transportation infrastructure, waterway maintenance, and international trade logistics — all crucial elements for the competitiveness of U.S. wheat in global markets. His understanding of the Pacific Northwest’s role in agricultural exports will bring an important perspective to NAWG’s policy initiatives.

“I’m honored to join the National Association of Wheat Growers and build on my experience advocating for the infrastructure that wheat growers depend upon,” Peña said. “Having worked on waterway issues critical to moving wheat to market, I understand the interconnected challenges facing the industry. I look forward to working directly with wheat producers to learn more and advance the policies that enhance their competitiveness and profitability.”