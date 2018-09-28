Robert G. Tointon is named the 2019 Citizen of the West

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is proud to announce Robert G. Tointon the 2019 Citizen of the West. This prestigious annual award recognizes those who embody the spirit and determination of the Western pioneer and perpetuate the West's agriculture heritage and ideals.

A committee of community leaders selects the recipients. Tointon, who calls Greeley, Colo., home, is a well-known and much-respected business leader, rancher and philanthropist. He will receive the award at a dinner on Jan. 14, 2019, at the National Western Events Center.

Proceeds from the event support 100 scholarships awarded annually to colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming by the National Western Scholarship Trust.

Tointon was born into a farming family in Smith County, Kan. The oldest of the three boys, he was the first in his family to graduate from college, earning a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Kansas State University. A member of the Advanced ROTC program at K-State, he entered pilot training in the U.S. Air Force upon graduating and spent three years on active duty.

A respected leader in Colorado's business community, Tointon played a key role in the growth of Hensel Phelps Construction Company for nearly three decades while working in numerous roles for the company, and serving as its CEO for 14 years. During his tenure HPCC's revenues grew from $6 million to $600 million.

In 1989, a new venture, Phelps-Tointon Inc., was formed, where Tointon served as president and CEO until 2017 when he became chairman.

With a nod to his roots, Tointon purchased an operating ranch west of Walden in the late 1990s. At present the ranch is home to 900 cow/calf pairs and produces 3,600 tons of hay annually.

Tointon's community participation is wide-ranging. He is a member of the Greeley Rotary Club and the Colorado Forum. He is a past trustee of the Longs Peak Council of the Boy Scouts (1975–2015), former chairman of the Greeley Downtown Development Authority (1998–2015), and past chair of the University of Northern Colorado Trustees.

He and his wife Betty also provided funds to establish the Tointon Institute for Educational Change at the University of Northern Colorado. The institute provides high-quality leadership training to school administrators and teacher leaders throughout Colorado.

Tointon received the United Way Humanitarian Award in 1990, was named the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen in 1992, was inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame in 2003 and received the Bonfils Stanton Community Service Award in 2012.

The Tointons have been married for more than 60 years. They have two sons, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Kansas State to honor Glickman with honorary doctorate

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Dan Glickman, the former U.S. secretary of agriculture and longtime congressman from Kansas, will receive an honorary doctorate from Kansas State University.

The awarding of the honorary doctorate was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents at its Sept. 20 meeting and is the highest honor Kansas State University can give.

Glickman will be presented with the honor at the graduate school's fall commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in Bramlage Coliseum. Glickman was nominated for the recognition by several current and former K-State administrators and faculty members as well as several distinguished colleagues, including Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas; Peter McPherson, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities; and Dorothy Reddel Caldwell, retired deputy administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service.

Glickman represented the state's 4th Congressional District from 1977-1995. During that time, he was a member of the House Agriculture Committee, including six years as chair of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over federal farm policy issues. He also was an active member of the House Judiciary Committee, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and was a leading congressional expert on general aviation policy.

In 1995, Glickman was appointed secretary of agriculture by President Bill Clinton and served in the post until 2001. As secretary, he administered farm and conservation programs; modernized food safety regulations; and forged international trade agreements to expand U.S. markets.

Glickman earned a bachelor's in history from the University of Michigan and a law degree from the George Washington University Law School. He served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 1969-1970, and then as a partner in the Wichita law firm Sargent, Klenda and Glickman from 1970-1977. He also was president of the Wichita School Board in 1976.

Since leaving his cabinet post, Glickman has remained active in several organizations involved with agriculture, public health and more. He is a senior fellow at the Council on American Politics, a part of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University. He also is a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center, focusing on public health, national security and economic policy issues. He is executive director of the Aspen Institute Congressional Program and senior fellow at the Center on Communication Leadership and Policy at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism. In addition, he is member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Chicago Mercantile Exchange; chair of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition at the Center for U.S. Global Engagement; and a member of the board of trustees of the National 4-H Council.

As a member of the Meridian Institute, Glickman co-chairs an initiative at the Institute of Medicine on accelerating progress on childhood obesity. He is co-chair of the global agricultural development initiative of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and is a director of Oxfam America Inc. He also served as chair and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America from 2004-2010, and taught at Harvard University's School of Government and Institute of Politics from 2002-2004.

Caskey to join NCGA as vice president of communications

ST. LOUIS ­­­— The National Corn Growers Association announced Neil Caskey has been selected to serve as NCGA vice president of communications, beginning Oct. 15.

Caskey will build upon the organization's ongoing communications efforts to create and increase opportunities for corn growers.

Caskey currently serves as the executive vice president of Osborn Barr, an agriculture-focused agency in St. Louis. Prior to joining O+B, he held the titles of special assistant to the CEO and director of industry and public relations for the American Soybean Association.

Early in his career, Caskey managed a portfolio of policy issues for Ameren, a local public power company. He began his career on Capitol Hill handling agriculture, energy and transportation issues in the office of former U.S. Rep. Kenny Hulshof, R-Mo.

Caskey holds a master of business administration degree from Webster University and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Missouri – Columbia. ❖