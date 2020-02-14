Schaake joins Kansas BioZyme team

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — BioZyme Inc., announces the hiring of Shane Schaake, Manhattan, Kan., as its new area sales manager, representing the state of Kansas. As an ASM, Schaake will work to develop new dealerships and build upon current dealer and customer relations while promoting BioZyme’s many brands.

“One of my personal beliefs is if somebody else succeeds and I help them get there, then I succeed. BioZyme is no different than that. It’s a reputable company that works in providing top-quality mineral to progressive producers,” Schaake said.

Schaake grew up on his family’s Simmental operation north of Manhattan, where they still raise about 100 purebred and percentage Simmental cows. They host an annual heifer sale with a focus on selling junior show heifer prospects. They also conduct a spring bull sale. He and his wife, Melissa, have started building their own herd of registered Hereford cows. He has a bachelor’s in animal science from Kansas State University and most recently worked for Genex. Although he said cattle are his first passion, he also enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with family.

“Shane will be a great addition to our sales team. He brings a wealth of experience to the position as well as an extensive network and knowledge of Kansas producers,” said Jake Warntjes, BioZyme national sales director.

“It seems like one of the big philosophies about BioZyme is you take care of them, and they’ll take care of you, so I am pretty excited. I’m going to hit the ground running, and really focus on those progressive people who really want to work at being a dealer,” Schaake said.

NRRA announces new sales managers

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association, the only farmer-and-rancher-owned radio group, has announced the promotions of Gail Wightman and Anthony Jacobsen as sales managers.

Wightman will serve as sales manager for the Lexington (KRVN AM/FM, KAMI Country Legends) and the newly-acquired Holdrege (KUVR) markets.

“Gail has been with our company for 11 years and in that time has established positive relationships with clients throughout central Nebraska and beyond,” NRRA Director of Sales Amy Biehl-Owens said. “Her leadership skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities make her a great fit for this new role.”

Jacobsen has been promoted to the position of sales manager for the York (104.9 Max Country, KOOL Radio) market.

“Anthony has consistently grown revenue in his territory and has served our clients with integrity and professionalism,” Biehl-Owens said. “He will begin transitioning into his new role immediately, and will retain many of those clients.”

Wightman and Jacobsen join the talented group of sales managers for the NRRA, including the newly announced sales manager in Scottsbluff, Doug Southard, and longtime West Point sales manager, Judy Mauch.

Biehl-Owens added that “Doug comes to us with a wealth of media sales experience in the Scottsbluff market. His dedication to clients, professionalism, and expertise make him a great addition to our team. Judy has been with our company for nearly 20 years and continually finds new ways to serve our clients and listeners while consistently growing revenue for the company.”

“I am very excited to add Gail, Anthony and Doug to our sales management staff,” NRRA Chief Executive Officer Tim Marshall said. “Their leadership will be critically important to the continued success of the association.”

Aggies compete at Denver

CURTIS, Neb. — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture livestock judging team braved cold weather in pre-contest workouts in early January, and their efforts paid off in Denver.

The sophomore team brought home a 12th place in judging carloads of catle at the National Western Stock Show. It was the highest rank for the team in recent history, said coach Doug Smith.

Overall, the team evaluated species in groups of four at the collegiate contest, then moved into the stockyards. There, the carload contest consisted of evaluating pens of four bulls, pens of four breeding heifers, and pens of five market heifers.

Team members are: Maisie Kennicutt, Wallace; Garrett Lapp, Adamsville, Ohio; Seth Racicky, Mason City; Emily Riley, Norton, Kan.; and Camden Wilke, Columbus.

The Aggies placed 18th overall among two-year colleges in evaluating beef, sheep, goats and swine. They earned 19th for oral reasons.

Individually, Garret Lapp was 36th and Seth Racicky was 54th in beef catle judging. ❖