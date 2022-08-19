Scholarship winners announced at AGJA Crossroads Classic

The future of the Gelbvieh breed looks brighter each and every year. This year, eight scholarships were awarded totaling $5,500 at the 2022 AGJA Crossroads Classic Awards Banquet held in Salina, Kan., July 8, 2022. Gabrielle Hammer, daughter of Lyle and Christy Hammer of Wallace, Kan., was awarded the $1,000 Earl Buss Memorial Scholarship as well as the $500 Mary Zillinger Cates Scholarship. Hammer currently attends Fort Hays State University majoring in biology with the hopes of furthering her education applying for a doctorate in physical. A 3.95 GPA student, Hammer has excelled over the years in the areas of leadership and citizenship through 4-H and the AGJA. Hammer has received a top 10 exhibitor title eight times in the AGJA.

Preston Dunn, son of Brian and Carolyn Dunn of Saint John, Kan., was awarded the $1,000 Leness Hall Memorial Scholarship. Dunn will be attending Kansas State University, majoring in animal science as well as agricultural economics. Dunn has gone above and beyond over the years, volunteering and leading activities with his local, regional, and state 4-H organizations, including teaching classes at state 4-H conferences. A member of National Honor Society, Kay Club, Student Council, and FCCLA (among others), Dunn exemplifies leadership and devotion to the development of himself through assisting others.

Jayden Carrier, daughter of LeAnn Maude and the late Aaron Carrier of Hermosa, S.D., was awarded the $500 Rea Memorial Scholarship. Carrier will attend Casper Community College in Casper, Wyo., majoring in forensic science and work toward a paralegal certificate. Carrier was recently named a top four finalist for the first-ever AGJA Junior Breeder of The Year award. A 3.8 GPA student, Carrier was actively involved in Shooting Sports, Youth Group, Band, Theatre, and the Hill City Student Council.

Baxter Lowe, son of Raymond and Melissa Lowe of Adrian, Mo., was awarded the $500 Patti Kendrick Memorial Scholarship. An animal science major at Fort Scott Community College, Lowe maintains a 3.7 GPA earning him a membership with Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. A 10-year member of the AGJA, Lowe accomplished multiple titles, including AGJA Ambassador, as well as earning the Champion Steer at the Junior National level.

Jaylea Pope, daughter of Jeff and Jeanne Pope of Ravenna, Neb., was awarded a $750 AGJA scholarship. Majoring in agricultural education with a minor in animal science, Pope will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall. A current AGJA board member, Pope, continues to excel within the association as a former Ambassador, two-time All-Around Exhibitor, and 2020 Premier Breeder as well as exhibiting multiple bred and owned champion entries.

Jaycie Forbes, daughter of Troy, and Pam Forbes of De Smet, S.D., was awarded a $750 AGJA scholarship. Majoring in agricultural communications at South Dakota State University with a 3.5 GPA, Forbes continues to dedicate her time to the AGJA as the newly elected AGJA president. Actively involved in 4-H, FFA and her community, Forbes has a promising future in the beef industry.

Lily Judd, daughter of Nick and Ginger Judd of Pomona, Kan., received a $500 AGJA scholarship. A hopeful sales manager for her home operation of Judd Ranch will attend Butler Community College majoring in livestock management and merchandising. As a long-time member of 4-H and FFA, Judd also actively participated in multiple sports, National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa in High School.

CCAC welcomes Taylor

Ryan Taylor is the new Sustainability, Research and Industry Outreach Manager for the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee. He grew up in Fort Collins, Colo., and living on the edge of town always afforded a good mix of urban and rural experiences that drove his curiosity of the natural world and propelled him to studying soil.

Taylor is currently finishing his Ph.D. in biogeochemistry through the Department of Soil and Crop Science at Colorado State University. He is passionate about educating people concerning the soil right under their feet, and he believes that the more the soil is understood, the greater care that is taken to preserve the thin skin of our planet that regulates energy, water, and nutrient cycles for the benefit of society. He has managed the biogeochemistry lab for Eugene Kelly since 2012, taught introductory soil labs for the department since 2013, and is excited to put his academic experience to work in the field to support agricultural producers’ interests in improving soil function.

He is already managing the STAR plus producers currently participating in Colorado’s new soil health program, and is excited to begin work with CSU researchers, specifically the Agricultural Experiment Station at CSU to develop new technologies and management strategies to help corn producers in Colorado become more resilient to the extreme weather phenomenon that has become commonplace.

Taylor looks forward to being part of the team building resilience into Colorado’s agricultural communities and supporting corn growers through research that will help the working farm of the future.