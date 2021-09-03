Smith announces 2021-2022 Youth Advisory Council members

Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., met recently with the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

2021-2022 Youth Advisory Council members include: Piper Fernau, York High School; Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic High School; James Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick High School; Jeremy Hunter, Aurora High School; Lawrence Hunter Miller, Bayard High School; Thomas Kaus, Chadron Public School; Faith King, Summerland Public School; William Kondak, North Platte St. Patrick High School; Cheve Lutz, Dundy County Stratton Public School; Abigail Neilsen, McCook High School; Austin Phinney, York High School; Turner Plugge, Kearney Catholic High School; Taya Schmaderer, Stuart Public Schools; Violet Schwager, West Holt Public Schools; Jenason Spady, Garden County High School; and Tucker Stagemeyer, O’Neill Public Schools.

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.

The council is open to Third District sophomore, junior and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.house.gov/YouthAdvisoryCouncil.

Marchiano, Southwind District team win Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes

Approximately 350 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2021 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 21-22. The event was hosted by the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest, meat judging contest, livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl.

Individual 4-H members who participated in all three activities (livestock and meat judging and skillathon) were entered in the Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes. Sadie Marchiano from Southwind District was named the 2021 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes High Individual.

Also placing in the top 10 were: 2nd – Calley Stubbs, Sunflower District; 3rd – Jack Habjan, Leavenworth County; 4th – James DeRouchey, Pottawatomie County; 5th – Preston Dunn, 21 Central District; 6th – Lyle Perrier, Greenwood County; 7th – Hailey Gillespie, Frontier District; 8th – Cecillia Newby, Wildcat District; 9th – August Hulse, Central Kansas District; 10th – Gwen Fry, Southwind District

Southwind District No. 4 won the Livestock Sweepstakes Champion Team Award with the best combined team performance in livestock judging, livestock skillathon, livestock quiz bowl and meat judging. Teams in the top five included: Wildcat District No. 1, second; Central Kansas District, third; Frontier District No. 1, fourth; and Pottawatomie County, fifth.

Individual and team placings are posted to the Kansas State Youth Livestock Program website https://bit.ly/3lhPdjK and the Judging Card website http://www.judgingcard.com .

The team champions for the livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl will represent Kansas at their respective national 4-H contest, all of which will occur later this fall. Again this year, Kansas will be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H livestock judging contest in Louisville. Based on their performance in the state livestock judging contest, a talented group of 12 young people were selected to advance to the team selection process. This will include a series of livestock evaluation workshops and opportunities provided by the K-State Livestock Judging Team. This will be the inaugural year for Kansas to be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H meat judging contest during the American Royal. The top eight kids will participate in several educational opportunities and meat evaluation workshops with the K-State Meat Judging Team throughout the fall as part of the all-star team selection process.

The Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes program is also sponsored by Kansas Pork Association, Kansas Beef Council, Kansas State University College of Agriculture, Konza Veterinary Clinic and Farm Talk.