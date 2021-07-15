Teachers across the country share FFA and agriculture opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS — For years, teachers across the country have advocated for their students regardless of their environment — whether it be in-person, virtual or hybrid.

Agricultural education teachers are no exception. For the past few years, they have worked together to share the story of FFA and agricultural education in their states and communities. This summer, more than 82 agricultural education teachers will continue to share the story as part of the National Teachers Ambassadors for FFA program.

The program, which began in 2016, provides teachers with the tools to share information about FFA and agricultural education with their communities. Teachers selected for the program receive intensive training in June and July to learn and collaborate on educational resources. Similar to last year, this year’s training will be virtual.

Throughout the year, the ambassadors will present workshops and work with teachers from across the country to brainstorm and share ideas. Through the year, the ambassadors will serve as a voice of the organization to teachers across the country. They will, in turn, provide feedback from those in the educational field to the National FFA Organization

“Our ambassadors are our key communicators for us — not only by sharing information out in the field but also by sharing with us the challenges our teachers and advisors face every day,” said Christine White, chief program officer for the National FFA Organization. “Through this program, we equip teachers with the tools they need to be successful in not only developing future leaders but also in telling their stories.”

Those individuals who have been selected to serve on the National Teacher Ambassador for FFA program are:

Emily Hammet, Allison Heald and Jeff McKinney from Alabama; Isaiah Govea and Aleah Shook from Arizona; Amanda Ferguson, Jason Ferreira, Sierra Meyers and Cara Parlato from California; Maral Howell from Colorado; Kathryn Dal Zin and Pebbles Lacross from Connecticut; Oliva Aten and Matthew Wood from Delaware; Shelby Ball from Florida; Pauline Benton and Nancy Sell from Georgia; Katie Cooper and Kellsie Peterson from Idaho; Cassandra Perrin and Erin Ruiz from Illinois; Carlee Pickering from Indiana; Bridget Mahoney from Iowa; Kim Clark and Laura Miller from Kansas; Cameron Earlywine, Logan Layne and Kristan Wright from Kentucky; Leasa Gudderra from Maryland; Jennifer Glombowski and Victoria Yackle from Michigan; Millie Chism from Mississippi; Jackie Carlson, Josh Bondy, Avery Deevers and Lindsay O’Hara from Missouri; Jessica Bester from Minnesota; J.R. Pierce rom Montana; Cody Sanders from Nevada; Carrie Hough and Deborah Stevens from New Hampshire; Robin McLean and Tiffany Morey from New Jersey; Tina Miner-James from New York; Hailey Batchelor, Tyler D’Angelo, Amie Mabe, Amber Nead and Jodi Riedel from North Carolina; Breanna Bregel and Nikki Fideldy-Doll from North Dakota. Katie Black, Hannah Everetts, Stephanie Jolliff and Derek McCracken from Ohio; Cody Dawson and Megan Thormodsgard from Oklahoma; Abby Chase and Madison Hynes from Oregon; Melanie Berndtson and Darla Romberger from Pennsylvania; Kenneth Barbosa from Puerto Rico; Nicole Roth from South Dakota; Jessica Brown, Terra Davis, Jason Dossett and Ryan Inman from Tennessee; Charlotte Main, Kasey Naylor and Lily West from Texas; Lisa Clement and Chad Warnick from Utah; Herb Hoffeditz, Jasmine Thompson and Amy Whitten from Virginia; Brianne McCauly and Zach Tennant from West Virginia; Emma Huber and Jennifer Russell from Wisconsin and Grace Godfrey from Wyoming.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.