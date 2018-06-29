Tractor team makes its mark in international competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State University Helwig Farms Quarter-Scale Tractor Team came home with two top finishes at the 21st annual American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers' International Quarter-Scale Tractor Student Design Competition.

The team competed May 31-June 3 in Peoria, Ill., against 28 teams from universities in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Kansas State University's A team took second place overall and its X team first overall. This is the 19th time in the last 21 years that one of the university's teams has won or placed in the top three at the event. "The students continue to build upon the tradition of excellence," said Joe Harner, head of the biological and agricultural engineering department. "Year after year, our students come through and place in the top spots of this international competition. The success is a combined effort of our programs, the team advisers and, of course, our students." The A team — juniors and seniors — averaged fourth in pulls and took second overall. The X team — freshmen and sophomores — took first in the oral presentation and first overall. Team advisers are Pat Murphy, adjunct professor; Dan Flippo, assistant professor; Edwin Brokesh, instructor; Lou Ann Claassen, administrative specialist; and Jon Zeller, research technician, all from the biological and agricultural engineering department; and Ryan Zecha, Manhattan, biological and agricultural engineering alumnus. The following students are members of the university's Helwig Farms Quarter-Scale Tractor Team; leadership positions are also noted. Braden Mishler, biological systems engineering, A team sponsorship co-chair, Arnold; Corbin Baldwin, biological systems engineering, X team vice president, Cimarron; Matt Loomis, agricultural technology management, equipment manager, Iuka; Megan Workman, agronomy, A team secretary, Lawrence; David Pullen, mechanical engineering, A team student council representative, Lenexa; Evan Ridder, biological systems engineering, A team, Leoti; E.J. Swihart, biological systems engineering, A Team, Manhattan; Logan Windholz, biological systems engineering, X team equipment manager, Marquette; Jace Shirley, agricultural technology management, A team, Oakley; Nicholas Meyer, biological systems engineering, A team treasurer, Tampa; Curtis Doughramaji, biological systems engineering, A team president, Topeka; Conor Hamilton, agricultural technology management, equipment manager, Turon; Brett Schwarz, agricultural technology management, A team sponsorship co-chair, Wamego; and Kaleb Keehn, biological systems engineering, X team president, Wetmore. From out of state: Alexander Nytko, biological systems engineering, A team vice president, Roscoe, Ill.; Grant Friesen, biological systems engineering, A team student council representative, Carthage, Ind.; and Drew Goddard, biological systems engineering, X team secretary, Omaha, Neb.

2018 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest Results

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Cattlemen's NCW Consumer Promotion and Education committee announced` the results of the 2018 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest held June 6, in Grand Island. The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunity for youth, ages 14 to 24 years old, to become spokespersons and future leaders for the beef industry. The two divisions, senior and collegiate, were judged upon three different areas of the industry consisting of a mock consumer promotional event, media interview and an issues response. Devin Jakub of Brainard took home the first-place rank in the collegiate division along with a scholarship from the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. Devin will be competing in the ANCW Collegiate Beef Advocacy Program. Dakota Lovett, Bladen was awarded second place and Savannah Schafer, Nehawka came in third place. Senior contestants Hannah Pearson, Valentine received first place and Rachel Smith, Osceola, was second place. The first-place winners of each division were awarded a cash prize and a custom belt buckle while all winners received a cash prize. The Beef Ambassador will be traveling Nebraska over the next year to promote Nebraska beef and help education students at ag to school programs. The 2019 Beef Ambassador contest is set for June 4 in Columbus. Contest information can be found at http://www.nebraskacattlemen.org. ❖