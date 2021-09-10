UNL Conservation and Survey Division appoints Khalil as geoscientist in Scottsbluff

Mohamed Khalil has been appointed as geoscientist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Conservation and Survey Division (CSD), based at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff. His start date is Sept. 1.

The appointment was announced by Matt Joeckel, director of Conservation and Survey Division, a unit of the UNL School of Natural Resources. Khalil is the first new CSD geoscientist in Scottsbluff in three decades, replacing Steve Sibray, who retired in May. He continues an even longer tradition of CSD geological and hydrogeological research and service in the Panhandle.

Khalil’s duties will include planning and conducting basic and applied research on geology and hydrogeology with an emphasis on western Nebraska. As part of the CSD team, he will work with stakeholders to address current issues in the area. He will also collaborate with government agencies, municipalities, industry and educational institutions.

Khalil has been an assistant professor in the Department of Geophysical Engineering at Montana Technological University. He has more than 20 years of experience in using resistivity and electromagnetic methods for geophysical exploration (such as groundwater aquifers, mineral resources, subsurface structures, archaeological remains and environmental and engineering problems). He has a special interest in hydro-geophysics.

He received a Ph.D. in geosciences from Justus Liebig University of Giessen, Germany. In addition to his position at Montana Tech, he has been a postdoctoral fellow at the Center of Geophysics at the University of Lisbon, Portugal. He received a master of science degree in geophysics and a bachelor of science in geology at Menufia University in Egypt.

Joeckel said, “We are fortunate to have Dr. Khalil join us because of his outstanding skills in the application of geophysics to problems in hydrogeology and geology and because of his great enthusiasm. His scholarly record evinces an ability to apply his research to a wide variety of environmental issues at and below the land surface. He will be a great addition to the already reputable personnel of the Conservation and Survey Division.”

Khalil said, “I’m eager to start my work in the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff and looking forward to meeting with the people of western Nebraska. My initial goal is creating multiple research channels in different topics such as hydrogeology, soil issues, and agricultural geophysics.”

The Conservation and Survey Division, part of the UNL School of Natural Resources, is headquartered in Lincoln on the East Campus of UNL. CSD personnel are also located in service area offices throughout the state.