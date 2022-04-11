Upperman named executive director of Angus Foundation

The American Angus Association has named Jaclyn Upperman executive director of the Angus Foundation. She will lead the foundation’s mission of serving Angus youth, education and research.

“Jaclyn’s passion for the Angus family runs deep,” said Mark McCully, chief executive officer for the American Angus Association. “We are fortunate to have her extraordinary enthusiasm and drive leading the Foundation.”

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit and an affiliate of the association.

A product of the National Junior Angus Association and its leadership opportunities, Upperman knows the ways the foundation influences the success of the junior program.

“I’ve had the privilege of seeing first-hand the positive impact the Angus Foundation can have,” Upperman said.

Upperman has served as the American Angus Association director of events and education, including junior activities, for eight years. Many of the junior programs are funded by the foundation, providing opportunities for Angus youth to develop strong leadership skills for the future of the breed and agriculture.

“The combined legacy of so many Angus supporters makes a difference in not only youth programs, but also in education and research initiatives for the beef industry,” she said. “I’m excited to lead efforts to expand the foundation’s reach.”

A native of Chambersburg, Pa., Upperman served on the National Junior Angus Association board of directors from 2009 to 2011. She worked for the American Chianina Association before directing the Events and Education department for Angus.

Upperman replaces Thomas Marten, who leaves the foundation to pursue seminary studies. Marten joined the foundation in 2020 and had a significant impact in his two years. Caitlyn Brandt, who has worked side-by-side with Upperman for six years, will be promoted to the director of events and junior activities. Upperman and Brandt will take on their new roles beginning March 7.

For more information about the Angus Foundation, please visit angus.org/Foundation.

CattleFax elects 2022 officers

CattleFax elected a new slate of officers at this year’s annual business meeting on Feb. 2, which was held in conjunction with the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Houston. The new President is Pono Von Holt of Kamuela, Hawaii.

Von Holt is a cow-calf producer on the Big Island of Hawaii who also has stocker and feedlot interests in the northwestern United States and the Southern Plains. A third-generation rancher, Von Holt has long been active in cattle industry organizations locally and nationally, as well as other organizations in Hawaii.

The president-elect is Nick Hunt of Atlantic, Iowa, who was also elected to serve a second term as midwest director. Hunt is the fourth generation of his family to farm and feed cattle in Iowa. He is active in local, state and national agricultural boards and organizations, and is a past winner of the NCBA Environmental Stewardship Award.

Ted Parker of Seminary, Miss., was elected to serve a four-year term as the southeast director. Other directors currently serving terms for CattleFax include Jerry Adams of Broken Bow, Neb.; Mark Frasier of Fort Morgan, Colo.; Chris Kalkowski of Omaha, Neb.; Jeff Sternberger of Ingalls, Kan.; Jeff Sparrowk of Clements, Calif.; and Dale Smith of Amarillo, Texas.