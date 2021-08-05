US Beef Breeds Council elects ASA executive secretary/CEO as president

The US Beef Breeds Council met in late May electing new officers to preside over the organization and discuss upcoming goals. The American Shorthorn Association’s Executive Secretary/CEO, Montie D. Soules was elected president and will serve a two-year term.

The USBBC is comprised of United States beef breed executives and oversees the appointment of the Ultrasound Guidelines Council executive director and board of directors. Past-President, Wade Shafer, PhD., of the American Simmental Association oversaw the meeting and election of new officers.

“Using the strength of all beef breeds in a united way allows us to show our elected officials wrongful claims in our industry can hurt the income and longevity of our members of all U.S. beef breeds.” said Montie Soules, executive secretary/CEO of ASA and president of the USBBC.

Robert Williams, PhD. of the American Wagyu Association was elected vice president of the USBBC. “This is a great organization bringing together strong breed executives representing the purebred cattle industry that will have the abilities to carry forward our goals.”

During the May meeting, the USBBC discussed goals moving forward and plans to unite all U.S. beef breeds as a strong front against those opposing the animal agriculture and meat industry by attempting to advertise non-beef products as beef products.

Soules added, “All of our members are affected in the same way. If we unite, we will be able to use all of our strengths in multiple ways.”

Vanderbur joins AGA as data services coordinator

The American Gelbvieh Association welcomed Megan (Meg) Vanderbur into the role of data services coordinator. Vanderbur began her role with the association on June 15 and is excited to serve the membership.

Vanderbur will assist AGA members and customers with DNA testing and registry services. She will also play a role in AGA’s member education efforts.

“My biggest goals coming into this position,” she said, “is making connections and helping the [AGA] membership as much as I can. Because of my background, and working with breed associations, I have a love for serving members — being able to assist them with their herds and any issues that may arise. I was so excited to find the position opening and felt like I would be a great fit in this role.”

Growing up in Greensburg, Ind., Vanderbur is no stranger to farming and livestock, however, it wasn’t until she joined 4-H that her family began to focus on building their cow herd. She showed cattle throughout her 10 years in 4-H, and continued showing as a junior on the Indiana Beef Cattle Association circuit.

Following high school, Vanderbur enrolled at Purdue University, where she was an active member of the Block and Bridle Club and pursued internships within animal sciences outreach and breed association work. In December 2020, Vanderbur completed a bachelor of science in animal science, from Purdue University.

“We are fortunate for the opportunity to add Meg to our AGA staff ” said Megan Slater, AGA executive director. “She brings a well-suited set of talents and experience that make her a great fit for this role where she will work closely with AGA members and customers.”

Vanderbur will work out of the AGA headquarters office in Lincoln, Neb., and can be reached at (303) 465-2333 or via email at meganv@gelbvieh.org .