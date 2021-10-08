USDA announces appointments to the American Lamb Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of four new members to the American Lamb Board on Sept. 16, 2021. The newly appointed board members are:

· Jimmy N. Parker, Vinemont, Ala. – Producer (101 to 500 lambs)

· Stephen J. Schreier, Tracy, Minn. – Feeder (Greater than 5,000 lambs)

· David A. Fisher, Sonora, Texas – Producer (Greater than 500 lambs)

· Andrew R. Allman, Gill, Colo. – First Handler

Each new board member will serve three-year terms, beginning January 2022 and ending January 2025.

Jimmy Parker runs the family flock on the Appalachian foothill farm where he grew up, direct marketing lamb locally and selling purebred rams. Stephen Schreier raises feeder lambs in southwestern Minnesota. David Fisher has a multi-species family ranch in rugged southwest Texas, incorporating a balance of sheep, cattle and goats. Andrew Allman manages the meat processing department at Innovative Foods Custom Meat Processing, located south of Greeley, Colo.

More information about new members will be featured in upcoming ALB enews.

ALB has 13 directors: six producers, one seedstock producer, three feeders and three first-handlers. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less lambs annually; one producer must own 101 to 500 lambs annually; and three producers must own more than 500 lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 lambs annually.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity for participating stakeholders.

Olson presented Service to Industry Award

The Beef Reproduction Leadership Team presented Tim Olson the Service to Industry Award Sept. 16 during the Virtual 2021 Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle Symposium. This award recognizes outstanding contributions by individuals working in the AI industry toward the application or increased use of AI and estrous synchronization by beef producers.

Olson is a beef specialist for Select Sires and is based in St. Onge, S.D. The heart of his customer base is in western South Dakota and Eastern Wyoming, however large heifer projects of 5,000 to 30,000 head have taken him to sites in Kansas, Montana and Russia.

Devin Albrecht, Select Sires MidAmerica general manager, said, “Over Tim’s 25-plus year career with Select Sires, he has been directly involved with training well over 1,500 new students to learn the process and value of AI as well as training students on the best practices of herd management, reproduction and synchronization. During his career, Tim has had significant influence on training of young people that have become part of the current beef industry in South Dakota.”

Rich Blair, Blair Brothers Angus, calls on Olson for his knowledge and willingness to help. “He is a very patient teacher, even of the uninformed…and we all know that can sometimes be a challenge. Tim always undersells and overdelivers and I respect him greatly for that.”

The three-day virtual meeting was hosted Sept. 15-17. Recordings of the individual sessions will be available on YouTube for anyone who missed the program. For more information about this year’s symposium, visit http://www.BeefRepro.org .