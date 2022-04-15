USDA announces appointments to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of 35 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. All appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning February 2022 and ending February 2025.
Newly appointed members are:
Arizona – Sine Kerr, Buckeye
Colorado – Constance Hass, Trinidad
Iowa – David C. Bruene, Kelley; and E. Michael Holden, Scranton
Kansas – Evan Lesser, Palco; and Larry W. Kendig, Osborne
Louisiana – John M. Thompson, Saint Francisville
Michigan – Monte J. Bordner, Sturgis
Minnesota – Bill Post, Chandler
Mississippi – Janet Gent Parker, Seminary
Missouri – Alfred Brandt, Linn
Nebraska – David W. Hamilton, Thedford; and Becky Potmesil, Alliance
New Mexico – Boe C. Lopez, Springer
North Carolina – Brian D. Warren, Newton Grove
Oklahoma – Angie Meyer, Okarche
South Dakota – VeaBea Thomas, Harrold; and Laurie Johnson, South Shore
Tennessee – Kristina Oldfield McKee, Lebanon
Texas – Wesley Ratcliff, Oakwood; Ernie A. Morales, Devine; Bilynn Johnson, Happy; and David Henderson, Tennessee Colony
Utah – John Y. Ferry, Corinne
Wisconsin – Arin Crooks, Lancaster; and Tammy Wiedenbeck, Lancaster
Wyoming – Gwen Geis, Gillette
Mid-Atlantic Unit – Creed Ward, Volga, West Virginia
Northeast Unit – Warren W. Nop, Middlebury, Vermont
Southwest Unit – Kristin A. McQueary, Elko, Nevada; Brandon VanderPoel, Visalia, California; and Cortney Blasingame-Lawrence, Woodlake, California
Importer Unit – Stephen Sothmann, Washington, DC; Jason Frost, Washington, DC; and Steven D. Hobbs, Great Falls, Montana
The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 101 members representing 34 States and five units. Members must be beef producers or importers of beef and beef products nominated by certified producer organizations. More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Cattlemen’s Beef Board webpage.
Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.
