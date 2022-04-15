USDA announces appointments to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of 35 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. All appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning February 2022 and ending February 2025.

Newly appointed members are:

Arizona – Sine Kerr, Buckeye

Colorado – Constance Hass, Trinidad

Iowa – David C. Bruene, Kelley; and E. Michael Holden, Scranton

Kansas – Evan Lesser, Palco; and Larry W. Kendig, Osborne

Louisiana – John M. Thompson, Saint Francisville

Michigan – Monte J. Bordner, Sturgis

Minnesota – Bill Post, Chandler

Mississippi – Janet Gent Parker, Seminary

Missouri – Alfred Brandt, Linn

Nebraska – David W. Hamilton, Thedford; and Becky Potmesil, Alliance

New Mexico – Boe C. Lopez, Springer

North Carolina – Brian D. Warren, Newton Grove

Oklahoma – Angie Meyer, Okarche

South Dakota – VeaBea Thomas, Harrold; and Laurie Johnson, South Shore

Tennessee – Kristina Oldfield McKee, Lebanon

Texas – Wesley Ratcliff, Oakwood; Ernie A. Morales, Devine; Bilynn Johnson, Happy; and David Henderson, Tennessee Colony

Utah – John Y. Ferry, Corinne

Wisconsin – Arin Crooks, Lancaster; and Tammy Wiedenbeck, Lancaster

Wyoming – Gwen Geis, Gillette

Mid-Atlantic Unit – Creed Ward, Volga, West Virginia

Northeast Unit – Warren W. Nop, Middlebury, Vermont

Southwest Unit – Kristin A. McQueary, Elko, Nevada; Brandon VanderPoel, Visalia, California; and Cortney Blasingame-Lawrence, Woodlake, California

Importer Unit – Stephen Sothmann, Washington, DC; Jason Frost, Washington, DC; and Steven D. Hobbs, Great Falls, Montana

The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 101 members representing 34 States and five units. Members must be beef producers or importers of beef and beef products nominated by certified producer organizations. More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Cattlemen’s Beef Board webpage.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.