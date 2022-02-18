USDA announces FSA and RD state directors

President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint five U.S. Department of Agriculture regional positions, including four Farm Service Agency State Executive Directors and one Rural Development State Director.

“As we work to build a better America and advance our mission, USDA needs qualified and talented people in our regional offices,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “These five individuals have the experience and talent to serve on the front lines of FSA and RD offices in their respective states. We are thrilled to have them at USDA.”

FSA State Executive Directors oversee Farm Service Agency operations and agricultural policy implementation in the state. Each state executive director works with the State Committee to administer FSA programs and county office operations, develops and maintains stakeholder relationships with customers and other agencies and governments.

RD state directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of Rural Development to the benefit of everyone in rural America. In conjunction with the guidance and support of the National Office, state directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.

Farm Service Agency: Dennis McKinney has been appointed FSA state executive director for Kansas

McKinney is a Kansas farmer and cattle producer whose family’s farm operates in southern Kiowa and northern Comanche counties. He served as a Kiowa County commissioner from 1989 to 1992 before being appointed to the Kansas House of Representatives, where he served until 2009. In 2009, McKinney was appointed as the 38th state treasurer of Kansas. A resident of Greensburg, he has also served as a member of the board of the Kiowa County Memorial Hospital and the Kansas Historical Foundation.

Rural Development: Glenn Pauley has been appointed RD state director for Wyoming

Pauley most recently worked at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, where he focused on collaboration with federal, state, and local partners to develop and implement Wyoming’s State Wildlife Action Plan. He previously served as an executive director for two ranchland conservation organizations: the Southern Alberta Land Trust Society and the Wyoming Stock Growers Agricultural Land Trust. Pauley also served as the founding board chairman for the Partnership of Rangeland Trusts, an organization established to leverage national resources for ranchland conservation. He has a B.S. in wildlife and fisheries biology and management from the University of Wyoming and master’s degree in environmental science from the University of Calgary.

Animal Agriculture Alliance welcomes new board leadership and reps

The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced a new chair-elect and nine new board representatives. The Alliance’s full board of directors, which includes representatives from across the animal agriculture community, is listed on its website at: https://animalagalliance.org/about/board .

The Alliance board accepted the nomination of Derek Yancey, president of Colorado egg farm Morning Fresh Farms, to be chair-elect at its fall meeting. Yancey will take the reins from current chairperson Christina Lood, senior director of external communications at Zoetis, in May 2023. “Derek has represented Morning Fresh Farms on the board since 2008 and his deep roots with the Alliance will bring a unique perspective that will help guide us into the future,” said Kay Johnson Smith, Alliance president and CEO.

Lood was welcomed as the Alliance board’s new chairperson last May. Zoetis has held a seat on the board since 2014 and Lood has represented the animal health company since 2015. Since stepping into her new role, she has helped further position the Alliance as a united voice for animal agriculture. “Christina has always been one of our biggest champions and has ensured our team hasn’t missed a beat during the pandemic by continuously helping us make new connections and spread the word about how the Alliance safeguards the future of animal agriculture,” said Casey Kinler, Alliance director of membership and marketing.

In addition to new leadership, a new member has joined the board. Dairy Farmers of America has been an Alliance member since 2018 and was recently welcomed to the board. Several established board member companies and associations have named new representatives as well: Cargill, represented by Nick Wolfenden, PhD, Sustainable Animal Welfare Director-Global; National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, represented by Chase DeCoite, Director of Animal Health and Food Safety; Smithfield, represented by Stewart Leeth, Chief Sustainability Officer; American National Cattlewomen’s Association, represented by Pamela Griffin, Vice President; Genus PIC, represented by Srinu Reddy, PhD, Senior Manager, Regulatory Science and Affairs; C.O.nxt, represented by Laura Moser, Senior Account Supervisor; Alltech, represented by Claire Boudwin, North American Poultry Marketing and Technical Support Coordinator; United Soybean Board, represented by Charles Cannatella, Director and Louisiana farmer.