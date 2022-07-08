USDA names appointees to the Kansas FSA state committee

The USDA Farm Service Agency announced appointees who will serve on the Kansas USDA Farm Service Agency state committee.

Members of the FSA state committee are appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.

Each FSA state committee is comprised of three to five members including a designated chairperson. The individuals appointed to serve on this committee for Kansas are: Committee Chair Nick Bowser, Mayetta; Kathy Bloom, Liberal; Kris Graves, Bartlett; Alan Green, Stockton; Adrian J. Polansky, Belleville

“The FSA state committee members play an integral role in the continuity of operations, equitable and inclusive program administration and ensure the overall integrity of services to the nation’s agricultural producers,” said Marcus Graham, FSA Deputy Administrator for Field Operations. “These individuals have proven themselves to be leaders, early adopters and key influencers in the agriculture industry in their respective states – qualities that will serve them well in these key Biden-Harris Administration leadership positions.

Streamline Ag announces Konrad as business head

Streamline Ag, a seed-driven crop input company located in Elkhorn, Neb., welcomes Paul Konrad as business head. Konrad has 30 years of experience in the crop protection business in the areas of strategy, business development, sales, operations and agronomy. His experience and wealth of knowledge will be beneficial in leading this new enterprise.

Streamline Ag seed-driven crop inputs are designed to provide every seed with all the advantages needed at each stage of growth and development from pre-plant to post-harvest. Streamline Ag maximizes seed performance and helps the seed deliver on its true potential. The Streamline Ag product lineup includes nitrogen stabilizers, spray tank aides, foliar nutrition, custom solutions, biological plant nutrition, plant growth regulators and seed treatments.

“On behalf of the entire team, we are thrilled to welcome Paul to our organization.” said Rob Robinson. “His vast knowledge and experience will provide the leadership needed to grow this exciting, new business.”

Prior to joining the Streamline Ag team, Paul served as vice president of agronomy for Cooperative Producers, Inc. and director of business development for Landus Cooperative. Konrad has additional experience with FarmLink, West Central Cooperative, Winfield Solutions/Land O’Lakes; Agrilliance, LLC and Farmland Industries. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from the University of Wyoming and a certificate from the University of Missouri’s Graduate Institute of Leadership.

“I am very excited about joining the incredible team of experts at Streamline Ag,” Konrad said. “Improving and expanding the services that we provide to our customers is the goal of Streamline Ag and I look forward to using my experience to help bring this goal to fruition.”

Reinke honors Deines Irrigation Technician with PLUS service award

Reinke announces that Gordon Acosta with Deines Irrigation in Gering, Neb., has earned the PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Certified Technician Award. The award is one of the most elite technical service designations awarded by Reinke.

“Being recognized as a PLUS Certified Technician is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Ken Goodall, director of North American sales, Reinke. “He has completed one of the most extensive technical service trainings available to Reinke dealerships and is to be commended for his hard work.”

The PLUS Certified Technician Program consists of a series of technical service-training classes and tests. Acosta received the PLUS award by completing all classes and receiving very high marks on all testing.

“We understand how important qualified service technicians are to growers when they make their buying decisions,” added Goodall. “That’s the focus of our technical service programs, to consistently build on the level of service capabilities of Reinke dealers across the country and further our commitment to the industry.”

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954, and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit http://www.reinke.com or call (402) 365-7251.