Voss recognized as a 2019 RLI APEX Top 20 National Producer

LOVELAND, Colo. — Lar Voss with Western Land and Water LLC from Johnstown, Colo., has been recognized as an APEX 2019 Top Twenty National Producer by the Realtors Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report. Voss was recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, as well as The Land Report’s co-founders Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O’Keefe on March 30, during RLI’s Virtual 2020 National Land Conference (NLC20).

“It is an honor to be included with some of the best land brokers in the nation,” said Voss upon receiving the award. Voss farms and sells farmland, water and minerals in northern Colorado.

“We are proud of Lar Voss and all of our members that were recognized as part of our award programs for their accomplishments in 2019. They truly are the crème of the crop when it comes to land real estate professionals,” said Aubrie about the winners.

The RLI APEX Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report, celebrated its third year with a record 105 applicants totaling a combined $2.65-plus billion in qualifying transaction volume and 3,535 sides represented. All land professionals recognized as part of the RLI APEX Awards Program are active members of RLI. The APEX 2019 Top Twenty Award winners were ranked by qualifying production volume and are also all included in the APEX Producers Club. For more information on the top award winners, make sure to get a copy of The Land Report, one of the industry’s leading magazines for landowners and land professionals, which will publicize the top winners in their upcoming Spring 2020 issue. All land real estate professionals are invited to join RLI and apply to the prestigious APEX Awards Program next year. Learn more at rliland.com

Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program offers scholarships

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced the recipients of scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year. The awards include renewable and one-time scholarships to 72 students totaling $202,000 for the ensuing academic year.

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program was established in 2010 by a gift from the Paul and Virginia Engler Foundation. The mission of the program is to embolden people on the courageous pursuit of their purpose through the art and practice of entrepreneurship. The program offers an academic minor while serving as an intersection in which students from a diverse array of majors and business interests can come together in pursuit of the American Dream.

Incoming Freshman Scholarship Winners: Alliance: Madison Adam; Aurora: Sydney May; Bridgman, Mich.: Emma Schmidt; Bristol, Wis: Shelby Serritella; Canova, S.D.: Katelyn Winberg; Clarinda, Iowa: Morgan Rope; Cedar Rapids: Emily Groeteke; Columbus: Carsten Loseke; Firth: Cagney Ehlers, Dan Oldemeyer; Fordyce: Chase Lammers; Fullerton: James Wetovick; Gilbert, Ariz.: Rachel Clarkson; Gordon: Aspen Rittgarn; Herman: Jadyn Fleischman; Hickman: Carter Rohrer; Hooper: Taylor Ann Ruwe; Maryville, Mo.: Trenton Shell; Mead: Abby Miller; Minden: Jacob Wendell; North Platte: Rachel Abbott; Omaha: Sarah Hytrek, Melissa Yost; Osmond: Landon Stelling; Pierce: Dalton Freeman; Richland: Colby Pieper; Stockton, Kan.: Caleigh Iwanski: Sunbury, Ohio: Caleb Durheim

Tipton, Iowa Jesse Lieser; Wymore: Ashtyn Humphreys, Lauren Trauernicht.

Continuing Student Scholarship Winners:

Ainsworth: Maria Harthoorn, junior; Sam Wilkins, sophomore; Albion: Sydney Wynn, senior; Alliance: Tyler Quick, junior; Alma: Kaleb Kindler, junior; Callaway: Lucy Kimball, junior; Clarkson: Korbin Kudera, junior; Cordova: Luke Petersen, sophomore; Firth: Adam Oldemeyer, senior; Fullerton: Emily Frenzen, senior; Genoa: Jessica Weeder, senior; Gothenburg: Jessica Rudolph, senior; Harvard: Dustin Stone, sophomore; Hayes Center: Rebel Sjeklocha, sophomore; Howells: Hailey Coufal, senior; Kearney: Eli Wolfe, senior; Jefferson, S.D.: Karl Schenk, senior; La Habra, Calif.: Isabella Jacobsen, junior; Long Pine: Jacy Hafer, sophomore; Madison: Michayla Goedeken, senior; Monticello, Wis.: Kate Krebs, junior; Newman Grove: Andy King, junior; Newport: Rachel Stewart, senior; Oakland: Layne Miller, sophomore; Ogallala: Amanda Most, sophomore; Omaha: Brytany Gama, junior; Ord: Shelby Kittle, junior; Paris, Ky.: Nelson Paul, junior: Paxton: Ben Schow, sophomore: Ravenna: John Vacek, sophomore; Sammamish, Wash.: Grave Weaver, sophomore; Spencer: Kelli Mashino, senior; Steele, N.D.: Shaye Koester, junior; Sterling: Sarah Buehler, senior; Sumner: Mekenzie Beattie, junior; Sutton: Megan Fehr, sophomore; Wallace: Hannah Nelson, junior; Wauneta: Wesley Wach, junior; Waverly: Brianna Gable, sophomore; Wayne: Josie Thompson, sophomore; Woodstock, Ill.: Daniel Serdar, junior; Yutan: Miranda Mueller, junior

For more information, contact program director Tom Field at (402) 472-5643 or tfield2@unl.edu. ❖