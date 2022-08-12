WaterIQ taps Meissner to lead newly established lake and pond division

WaterIQ Technologies, the leader in next-generation ultrasonic solutions to combat harmful algae and biofilm without the use of chemicals, has appointed Jordan Meissner as vice president of the WaterIQ Lake and Pond Division. Meissner will be responsible for providing leadership and strategy — working with dealers and driving growth with HOAs, golf courses, agriculture (including irrigation ponds at wineries), municipal lakes and ponds, and private recreational lakes and ponds.

“The algae challenges facing lakes and ponds are significant, and there is a growing trend towards sustainable solutions that are an alternative to chemicals. WaterIQ provides a proven high-quality alternative that eliminates algae and reduces the risk of toxins,” said Meissner. “I’m thrilled to be a part of a team with a reputation for excellence and integrity. Together, with our valued partners, we can expand access to cost-effective, reliable ultrasonic algae and biofilm solutions around the world.”

Prior to joining WaterIQ, Meissner led a variety of teams at SOLitude Lake Management, where he oversaw environmental and water quality performance while identifying strategic growth opportunities. A champion for innovation and team development, Meissner has led initiatives related to homeowner associations, golf courses, ranches, private landowners, reservoirs, recreational and public lakes, municipalities, parks and state and federal agencies.

“Jordan brings vast experience and a multi-dimensional perspective that sets him apart as a strong leader in the lake and pond industry. He is the visionary you want to help solve customer’s pressing algae and biofilm challenges,” said Lawrence Field, WaterIQ Technologies CEO. “We welcome him to WaterIQ and are eager to see his expertise shape our advanced, field-tested ultrasonic services as we deliver effective, science-based algae and biofilm control solutions to partners and customers worldwide.”

WaterIQ Technologies combines the best go-to-market engagement, technical expertise, innovative technology, and business processes to sustainably address the world’s growing algae crisis. Its solutions are used with customers worldwide, such as Cupsaw Lake Improvement Association in New Jersey and Shooting Star Country Club in Wyoming.

AGJA board of directors elected at 2022 Crossroads Classic

The election of the American Gelbvieh Junior Association board of directors was held at the 2022 AGJA Crossroads Classic in Salina, Kan., on July 6, 2022. AGJA members elected four candidates to serve two-year terms.

The AGJA board of directors is comprised of nine AGJA members and one ex-officio member. Directors serve two-year terms and must be 16 years of age as of Jan. 1 and may not have reached his or her 20th birthday as of Jan. 1.

Newly elected board members are Isabel Lowe, of Adrian, Mo., daughter of Raymond and Melissa Lowe; Drew Stock, of Waukon, Iowa, son of Mark and Stacy Stock; and Gentry Warner, of Arapahoe, Neb., daughter of Dan and Kate Warner. Re-elected for a second two-year term was Preston Dunn, of Saint John, Kan., son of Brian and Carolyn Dunn.

The board also elected individuals to serve in leadership positions on the 2022-2023 executive committee. Jaycie Forbes, De Smet, S.D., daughter of Troy and Pam Forbes, was elected president. Madalynn Welsh, Franklin, Neb., daughter of Bryan and Gina Welsh, was re-elected vice president. Sadie Morris, Batesville, Miss., daughter of Jason and Susan Morris, was elected vice president of leadership development. Lily Judd, Pomona, Kan., daughter of Nick and Ginger Judd was elected secretary and Preston Dunn was elected treasurer. Rachelle Anderson, Jamestown, Kan., daughter of Robert and Charlotte Anderson was elected ex-officio.

Jaylea Pope, Ravenna, Neb., daughter of Jeff and Jeanne Pope will complete the second year of her first term on the board.

Retiring members of the 2021-2022 AGJA board of directors were Alexx Starr, Stapleton, Neb., daughter of Scott and Raberta Starr; Cody Forbes, De Smet, S.D., son of Troy and Pam Forbes; and Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo., daughter of Brad and Amy Rumfelt.