WCLA awards $4K in college scholarships

Amid these difficult and challenging times, the Weld County Livestock Association takes great pleasure in announcing the recipients of WCLA college scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year:

• Courtney Carr, Highland High School

• Awna Hirsch, Windsor High School

• Emalee Roth, Platte Valley High School

And the Gene Inloes Memorial Scholarship:

• Hallie Carroll, Eaton High School

Each $1,000 scholarship may be used at any college, university or junior college of the recipients choosing. WCLA Scholarship Committee member Steve Fiolkoski said, “The 2020 applicants were all deserving and show that agriculture has a bright future with these upcoming leaders.” WCLA Vice President Jim Magnuson added, “Our organization takes great pride in encouraging and helping the youth of Weld County find success in agriculture and related fields.”

WCLA, an affiliate of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, was founded in 1943 with the mission of strengthening the livestock industry in Weld County through youth education, scholarships and producer events. It is also the voice of livestock producers from Weld County, providing input and leadership on policy at the local, state and national levels. Membership is open to all Weld County residents.

Funds for the WCLA scholarship program are primarily raised through an annual Family Ranch Rodeo, which will be held this September at the Southeast Colorado Fairgrounds in Keenesbrug, Colo. For rodeo participant and sponsorship information, or WCLA membership information, email weldcountylivestockassoc@gmail.com. Or, find us on Facebook. ❖