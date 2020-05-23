WCLA awards $4K in college scholarships
Amid these difficult and challenging times, the Weld County Livestock Association takes great pleasure in announcing the recipients of WCLA college scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year:
• Courtney Carr, Highland High School
• Awna Hirsch, Windsor High School
• Emalee Roth, Platte Valley High School
Support Local Journalism
And the Gene Inloes Memorial Scholarship:
• Hallie Carroll, Eaton High School
Each $1,000 scholarship may be used at any college, university or junior college of the recipients choosing. WCLA Scholarship Committee member Steve Fiolkoski said, “The 2020 applicants were all deserving and show that agriculture has a bright future with these upcoming leaders.” WCLA Vice President Jim Magnuson added, “Our organization takes great pride in encouraging and helping the youth of Weld County find success in agriculture and related fields.”
WCLA, an affiliate of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, was founded in 1943 with the mission of strengthening the livestock industry in Weld County through youth education, scholarships and producer events. It is also the voice of livestock producers from Weld County, providing input and leadership on policy at the local, state and national levels. Membership is open to all Weld County residents.
Funds for the WCLA scholarship program are primarily raised through an annual Family Ranch Rodeo, which will be held this September at the Southeast Colorado Fairgrounds in Keenesbrug, Colo. For rodeo participant and sponsorship information, or WCLA membership information, email weldcountylivestockassoc@gmail.com. Or, find us on Facebook. ❖
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User