Wilkins named Neb. Corn Checkoff presidential chair

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mark Wilkins, professor of biological systems engineering and food science and technology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been named Nebraska Corn Checkoff presidential chair. The Nebraska Corn Board made a $2 million commitment to the University of Nebraska Foundation in 2014 to establish the permanently endowed chair.

The endowment provides annual support to the university's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources for research and development related to corn demand. Wilkins has been with the university since 2016. As director of the Industrial Agricultural Products Center, he works to build new partnerships across campus and with industry to develop new and innovative products that add value to agricultural crops. Before coming to Nebraska, Wilkins was a professor of biosystems and agricultural engineering at Oklahoma State University, where he taught courses in bioprocessing, food processing and renewable energy. Wilkins holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural and biological engineering from Purdue University. He earned his master's and doctoral degrees in agricultural engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Ag educator is NCTA recruiter

CURTIS, Neb. —An ag educator knows what it takes to attract young minds into an agricultural career. The newest college recruiter for the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis is Juliana Krotz Kroeger, who majored in agricultural education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Kansas native whose family farmed along the Nebraska-Kansas border joined the NCTA staff in June as the assistant recruiting coordinator. She joins Emily Griffiths on the NCTA outreach team. Kroeger was a student teacher at Adams Central High School in Hastings last fall, before graduating with high distinction from UNL's College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Her minor was in animal science. Still part of the University of Nebraska system on the NCTA Aggie team, Kroeger speaks to high school students about a variety of career opportunities in NCTA's two-year degree programs in agriculture or veterinary technology. When school sessions start later this month, she will be on the front lines visiting high schools or college fairs. She is setting up her outreach schedule now by contacting agricultural educators, guidance counselors and college fairs organizers. Agriculture and youth are topics she knows well after her career at Republic County High School in Belleville, Kan., where she was an FFA officer for three years. NCTA outreach includes staffing the NCTA booth at the Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days and then Ak-Sar-Ben, all events in the Grand Island area. Kroeger's NCTA office is located nearby at Dannebrog where, in her free time, she assists her husband in the family farm enterprise.To contact Kroeger or Griffiths, see ncta.unl.edu or call 1-800-3CURTIS.

Platte Valley FFA State Convention results

Kersey, Colo. — The Platte Valley FFA chapter attended the 90th Annual Colorado State FFA Convention in Pueblo, Colo., with 22 members. Students were rewarded for their hard work in the spring, practicing for the events and perfecting their Supervised Agricultural Experiences. At the State FFA conventions they won the following leadership development events and awards.

Jake Johnson – Creed Speaking State Champion

Mackenzie Johnson, Taryn Lambrecht, Ashlyn Ochsner, Joey Smith, Kassandra Shoemaker, and Amanda Terrell – Parliamentary Procedure State Champions

Lainee Bernhardt, Jake Johnson, Brandon Kerbs, Olivia Thorn – Milk Quality and Products State Champions

Ashlyn Ochsner – Prepared Public Speaking State Champion

Lainee Bernhardt and Galiana Cabral – Agriscience Fair Food Science State Champion

Lily Helzer – Agriscience Fair Plant Systems State Champion

Hunter Thorn – Proficiency in Ag Services State Champion

Jacey Reinert – Proficiency in Wildlife Management State Champion

Bailie Fox – Proficiency in Nursery Operations State Champion

Cody Cure – Proficiency in Beef Placement State Champion

Hayden Fox – Proficiency in Diversified Ag Placement State Champion

Zach Waite – Proficiency in Ag Sales State Champion

Hunter Thorn and Jacey Rienert – State Star Farmer Finalist in Agribusiness

Jacey Rienert – State Star Farmer in Agribusiness State Champion

Hayden Fox – State Star Farmer Finalist in Ag Placement

Platte Valley FFA Chapter – Gold Finalist for the National Chapter Award

We would like to thank our community, parents, coaches and supporters for helping us be so successful at this year's Colorado State FFA Convention. We will be looking forward to representing Colorado and the Platte Valley FFA chapter in Indianapolis, Ind., at the 2018 National FFA Convention.

CFI welcomes new leaders on 2018-2019 board

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Center for Food Integrity welcomes a new slate of board members and officers that reflects the diversity of CFI's broad membership across the food and agriculture industries. Doyle Karr, director of biotechnology public policy for Corteva Agriscience, was named president during the board's July meeting in Kansas City, Kan., where officer and executive committee elections were held. Craig Wilson, vice president, general merchandising manager at Costco Wholesale, was elected vice president. Kirk Merritt, executive director of Ohio Soybean Council, is secretary/treasurer. Directors elected to the executive committee are David Fikes, Food Marketing Institute; Amanda Hannah, Chick-fil-A; Len Heflich, Grupo Bimbo (past president); and Monica Massey, Dairy Farmers of America. Other board members include Leon Bruner, Grocery Manufacturers Association, Doug Buhler, Michigan State University, Jason Clay, World Wildlife Fund, Keith Dailey, The Kroger Company, Bill Even, National Pork Board, Philip Good, United Soybean Board, Stewart Leeth, Smithfield Foods, Inc., Karen Plaut, Purdue University College of Agriculture, Amy Roady, Illinois Soybean Association, Mace Thornton, American Farm Bureau Federation, Ernst Van Orsouw, Genus/PIC, Mindy Whittle, Monsanto Company. Charlie Arnot is CFI CEO and Terry Fleck serves as CFI executive director.

Colorado governor reappoints CLA members to beef board

GREELEY, Colo. — Two Colorado Livestock Association members, Britt Dinis and Nolan Stone, were reappointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper to the Colorado Beef Council board of directors. Dinis, a dairy farmer from Wiggins, will represent her fellow dairy farmers on the board until her term expires on July 1, 2022. Dinis currently serves on the CLA board of directors and is a member of the Legislative Affairs Committee. Stone, a cattle producer from Eaton, will represent the cattle feeding industry until his term expires on July 1, 2022. Stone is the immediate past president of the Colorado Livestock Association and serves on the CLA board of directors. ❖