Wyoming 4-H 307 livestock names judging all stars

After 16 judging contests the Wyoming 4-H 307 Livestock Judging Series concluded its 2019 year with the final contest being held in conjunction with the Wyoming State Fair. The culminating event determined the year end standings for the top judgers in each age division.

The 2019 Wyoming 4-H All-State award winners were:

• Juniors (ages 8-10) — Jadyn Lake, Albany; Addisyn Perkins, Big Horn; Peyton Dona from Natrona.

• Intermediate (ages 11-13) — Kymber Stinson and Riley Lake from Albany; Sage Romsa, Garrett Burkett and Brekken Hornecker from Natrona.

• Seniors (ages 14-18) — Logan Mehling, Park; Elizabeth Voss, Washakie; Alexis Lake, Saige Ward and Kolton Lake from Albany.

A new honor was added to this year’s series, as the top five senior individuals in the end-of-year standings earned the opportunity to travel alongside the University of Wyoming Livestock Judging team to practice and represent Wyoming 4-H at two contests, the Flint Hills contest in Kansas and the Aksarben contest in Nebraska. Funding for this opportunity was provided in part by the Red, White and Blue Bull Sale.

Reflecting back on the year, by Wyoming 4-H Extension Educators, Extension Specialists, Wyoming community college instructors, and members of the UW livestock judging team joining forces over 374 youth competed in one or more of the three fall contests, two spring contests, three camps or eight summer contests. The 307 Judging Series would not be possible without our award sponsors and our main sponsor First Northern Bank.

Lee joins Rob-See-Co as chief marketing officer

ELKHORN, Neb. — Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., added Chuck Lee to their leadership team. Lee will be responsible to help lead Rob-See-Co in the newly created chief marketing officer role. This role is designed to enable Rob-See-Co to compete and grow in the new seed industry paradigm, driven by multinational consolidations and emerging off patent germplasm and trait strategies.

Lee’s initial entry into the seed business was as an agronomist where he helped create the unique Agronomy UpFront program for Golden Harvest. This experience led to product management roles and eventually the head of marketing for Golden Harvest in 1997. With the Syngenta acquisition of Golden Harvest, he became head of corn products, then head of marketing for Syngenta Seeds, North America. In early 2017, Lee moved into his most recent position as head of strategy and business development.

Lee’s duties will entail direct responsibility for marketing, including communications, product management and customer care. He will also oversee IT and operations, which includes supply, logistics and quality. Lee will lead the development of the marketing plan, the overall company business planning process and selected business development projects.

4-H assistant appointed for Morrill County

Katlyn Rosas has been appointed 4-H assistant and office manager at the Nebraska Extension Office in Bridgeport. Her appointment was announced by Extension Educator Jackie Guzman, unit leader. She began her duties in September.

Rosas will be responsible for implementing programming in 4-H and youth development in Morrill County under the guidance of 4-H Youth Educator Sarah Paisley, including measuring program impact; marketing programs and outcomes; recruiting and training volunteers; and supporting other Extension programming. As office manager, she will staff the Morrill County office, assist clientele, maintain records, and other office duties.

Rosas, of Broadwater, received a bachelor’s degree in elementary and early childhood education from Doane University in 2016, and is currently adding a second major, agribusiness. Her work experience includes as a ranch hand at Loxterkamp Feedlot, LLC, in Broadwater, receptionist for a chiropractic clinic, sales associate, and teacher assistant in Head Start, preschool, and elementary settings. She grew up in Morrill County and attended Broadwater Public School before graduating from Leyton High School. ❖