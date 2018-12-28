Wyoming Historic Preservation Office honors 21 families

The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office honored 21 families at its 13th annual Centennial Farm & Ranch ceremony recently at the Douglas Intermediate School.

The Wyoming Centennial Farm and Ranch Program honors families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100 years or longer.

These ranches and farms are not just history, but remain vital today and highlight the importance of agriculture to Wyoming.

This year's Centennial families: Joe Weber Family, Joe Weber Homestead Farm, Platte County – 1917; Hageman Family Lamp Chimney Ranch, LLC., Converse County – 1918; Sommers Family, Horseshoe Valley Ranch, Platte County – 1892; Haefele Family, Haefele Ranch, Converse County – 1918; Marty and Darci Edwards, Groves Ranch, Campbell County – 1916; Koch Family, Four Mile Ranch, Johnson County – 1918; Kennedy Family, Vale Ranch, LLC., Albany County – 1918; Kenneth E. Faber, Barney Faber Homestead, Laramie County – 1918; Delwin L. and Janet Ann Bass, Bass Ranch, Goshen County – 1917; Ruffing Trust, Wilson, Ruffing and Holloman Families, Niobrara County – 1896; Turner Family, Turnercrest Ranch, Campbell County – 1918; Ronda Lacey, Kaitlyn Pfister, Cally and Jackson Lund, Jack Pfister Ranch, Niobrara County – 1916; Richard and Donna Hakert, Hakert Ranch, Johnson County – 1916; Cowardin Family, Mona Ranch, Crook County – 1908; Larry and Ruthie Cundall, Cundall Ranch, Platte County – 1917; Pickinpaugh Family; P3 Ranch, LLC., Converse County – 1915; Mike A. Hakert Family, Mike Alexander Hakert Homestead, Johnson County – 1916; Ligocki Family, Robert and Joan, Merle and Amy, Two Horsepower Ranch, Sheridan County – 1917; Robert Grant, Grant Ranch, Platte County – 1884; Groves and Drake Family, Sunburst Ranch, Campbell County – 1917; Clay Family, T – K Ranch, Albany County – 1900.

ASA elects new board members and officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – During the American Shorthorn Association Annual Meeting on Dec. 1, delegates from all over the country gathered to elect new ASA board members. The nominating committee submitted three candidates for the available positions. Hugh Mooney, a board member from California, was elected for his second term. John Sonderman from Columbus, Neb., and Toby Jordan from Rensselaer, Ind., were elected for their first term to the ASA board. They will serve a three-year term. Following the annual meeting, the board met to elect new officers, for the nine-member board. The new president of the board is Rick Leone of Colorado, vice-president is Nancy Grathwohl-Heter of Kansas, and the executive director is Hugh Mooney of California. They serve alongside Tom Turner of Ohio, Joe Bales of Tennessee, Robert Alden of Missouri, Dave Greenhorn of Ohio, Toby Jordan of Indiana and John Sonderman of Nebraska.

UW meat judging team cracks top 10 in national contest

The University of Wyoming's meat judging team corralled its first top 10 finish of its first season by placing seventh at the 2018 American Meat Science Association International Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Neb. Nineteen teams and 105 students competed Nov. 11. The meat team competed at four contests in the spring and five in the fall. The International was the last for this team. Four of the five members are on the scoring team at competitions with one alternate. Haley Cole of Cheyenne had the top score for the team at the International, finishing 13th overall, second in beef and total placings and third in total beef. Katie Hazlewood of Riverton placed 13th in beef judging. Cedar Anderson of Manila, Utah, finished 19th overall and eighth in beef grading. Zach Davis of Sebastopol, Calif., finished 15th in specifications and 10th in placings. Jepsen said Davis scored a perfect 100 on his specifications. Seventeen students earned perfect scores, and ties were broken based on a student's reasons scores. Only 17 out of the 72 students eligible to be on a scoring team received perfect scores. Any UW team member scoring a 100 joins the animal science department's 100 Club and their name included with others on a special plaque. Erika Eckhardt of Sterling, Neb., was selected for the Hamilton Spirit Award.

Each university at the competition selects one team member for the award named in honor of Rachel Strode Hamilton. She was program director of intercollegiate meats judging for the American Meat Science Association from July 2000 until her death in 2005. ❖