Wyoming students receive Congressional Award medals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso M.D., U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney recognized 47 outstanding Wyoming youth for earning bronze, silver and gold Congressional Awards. The medal ceremony was held at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 18, 2021.
“Today, we celebrate not only these outstanding young people but the ability to gather in person during this time of uncertainty,” said Pat Thomas, president of Wyoming Congressional Awards Council.
He added, “Ralph Waldo Emerson once said ‘Nobody trips over mountains. It is the small pebble that causes you to stumble. Pass all the pebbles in your path and you will find you have crossed the mountain.’ These young men and women have certainly done that time and time again, they have shown perseverance through the last year with COVID and have made things happen. Earning a Congressional Medal takes commitment, grit, and a substantial amount of time over several years, and each of our communities have benefitted because these young Wyomingites have passed all the pebbles in their paths.”
Each medalist achieved a set of challenging goals in the areas of voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration. Earning a bronze medal requires at least a seven-month commitment while earning the gold medal involves two or more years and 400 hours of service. In order to earn a Bronze medal, participants completed 100 hours of volunteer service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness and executed a one-night exploration or expedition. To earn a Silver medal, participants completed another 100 hours of service, 100 hours of personal development and 100 hours of physical fitness in addition to executing a two-night exploration or expedition.
The Gold Congressional Award is the most prestigious award for youth and the only award given to students by the U.S. Congress. In order to earn the Gold Congressional Award, participants must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and execute a four-night and five-day exploration or expedition.
CARBON COUNTY:
Fiona Davis, Saratoga – BRONZE, SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL
Abby Frakes, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL
Katelyn France, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL
Spencer Searle, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL
Harris Tanner, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL
Mylee Tanner, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL
FREMONT COUNTY:
Kaleb Simonson, Lander – SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL
Rebecca Whiting, Lander – SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL
LARAMIE COUNTY:
Alana Ashby, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
Michael Bangerter, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
McKenzie Boltz, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
Mark Constantino, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
Luke Constantino, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL
Faith Danner, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL
Garrett Dolph, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
Sydney Duda, Cheyenne – BRONZE AND SILVER MEDAL
Kendrew Ellis, Cheyenne – SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL
Elizabeth Fearneyhough, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
Madison Frauendienst, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
Ethan Healey, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
Julieann Healey, Cheyenne – BRONZE AND SILVER MEDAL
Danielle Ivie, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
Zoey Lundin, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
Brian Mead, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
Isaiah Polk, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
Elizabeth Prescott, Cheyenne – BRONZE AND SILVER MEDAL
Anne Ritschard, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL
Olivia Smith, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
Silas Sommers, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
Grace Steenbergen, Burns – GOLD MEDAL
Michael Swidecki, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
Challen Waller, Cheyenne – BRONZE AND SILVER MEDAL
Delanie White, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL
YuYu Yuan, Cheyenne – BRONZE, SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL
NATRONA COUNTY:
Abby Boatman, Casper – BRONZE, SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL
PARK COUNTY:
Ashlyn Aguirre, Powell – SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL
Kaitlyn Beavers, Powell – SILVER MEDAL
Allison Morrison, Powell – SILVER MEDAL
Crandell Sanders, Powell – GOLD MEDAL
SHERIDAN COUNTY:
Henry Dickinson, Sheridan – SILVER MEDAL
McKailyn Malles, Sheridan – SILVER MEDAL
SUBLETTE COUNTY:
Carson Gregory, Pinedale – BRONZE MEDAL
Zoe Griffin, Pinedale – GOLD MEDAL
SWEETWATER COUNTY:
Kellen Cain, Rocks Springs – BRONZE MEDAL
Dawson Fantin, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL
UINTA COUNTY:
Caden Sweep, Lyman – GOLD MEDAL
Alyxa Martin, Mountain View – GOLD MEDAL
