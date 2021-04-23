Wyoming students receive Congressional Award medals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso M.D., U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney recognized 47 outstanding Wyoming youth for earning bronze, silver and gold Congressional Awards. The medal ceremony was held at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 18, 2021.

“Today, we celebrate not only these outstanding young people but the ability to gather in person during this time of uncertainty,” said Pat Thomas, president of Wyoming Congressional Awards Council.

He added, “Ralph Waldo Emerson once said ‘Nobody trips over mountains. It is the small pebble that causes you to stumble. Pass all the pebbles in your path and you will find you have crossed the mountain.’ These young men and women have certainly done that time and time again, they have shown perseverance through the last year with COVID and have made things happen. Earning a Congressional Medal takes commitment, grit, and a substantial amount of time over several years, and each of our communities have benefitted because these young Wyomingites have passed all the pebbles in their paths.”

Each medalist achieved a set of challenging goals in the areas of voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration. Earning a bronze medal requires at least a seven-month commitment while earning the gold medal involves two or more years and 400 hours of service. In order to earn a Bronze medal, participants completed 100 hours of volunteer service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness and executed a one-night exploration or expedition. To earn a Silver medal, participants completed another 100 hours of service, 100 hours of personal development and 100 hours of physical fitness in addition to executing a two-night exploration or expedition.

The Gold Congressional Award is the most prestigious award for youth and the only award given to students by the U.S. Congress. In order to earn the Gold Congressional Award, participants must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and execute a four-night and five-day exploration or expedition.

CARBON COUNTY:

Fiona Davis, Saratoga – BRONZE, SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL

Abby Frakes, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL

Katelyn France, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL

Spencer Searle, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL

Harris Tanner, Rawlins – SILVER MEDAL

Mylee Tanner, Rawlins – GOLD MEDAL

FREMONT COUNTY:

Kaleb Simonson, Lander – SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL

Rebecca Whiting, Lander – SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL

LARAMIE COUNTY:

Alana Ashby, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Michael Bangerter, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

McKenzie Boltz, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Mark Constantino, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Luke Constantino, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL

Faith Danner, Cheyenne – SILVER MEDAL

Garrett Dolph, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Sydney Duda, Cheyenne – BRONZE AND SILVER MEDAL

Kendrew Ellis, Cheyenne – SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL

Elizabeth Fearneyhough, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Madison Frauendienst, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Ethan Healey, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Julieann Healey, Cheyenne – BRONZE AND SILVER MEDAL

Danielle Ivie, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Zoey Lundin, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Brian Mead, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Isaiah Polk, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Elizabeth Prescott, Cheyenne – BRONZE AND SILVER MEDAL

Anne Ritschard, Cheyenne – BRONZE MEDAL

Olivia Smith, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Silas Sommers, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Grace Steenbergen, Burns – GOLD MEDAL

Michael Swidecki, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

Challen Waller, Cheyenne – BRONZE AND SILVER MEDAL

Delanie White, Cheyenne – GOLD MEDAL

YuYu Yuan, Cheyenne – BRONZE, SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL

NATRONA COUNTY:

Abby Boatman, Casper – BRONZE, SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL

PARK COUNTY:

Ashlyn Aguirre, Powell – SILVER AND GOLD MEDAL

Kaitlyn Beavers, Powell – SILVER MEDAL

Allison Morrison, Powell – SILVER MEDAL

Crandell Sanders, Powell – GOLD MEDAL

SHERIDAN COUNTY:

Henry Dickinson, Sheridan – SILVER MEDAL

McKailyn Malles, Sheridan – SILVER MEDAL

SUBLETTE COUNTY:

Carson Gregory, Pinedale – BRONZE MEDAL

Zoe Griffin, Pinedale – GOLD MEDAL

SWEETWATER COUNTY:

Kellen Cain, Rocks Springs – BRONZE MEDAL

Dawson Fantin, Rock Springs – SILVER MEDAL

UINTA COUNTY:

Caden Sweep, Lyman – GOLD MEDAL

Alyxa Martin, Mountain View – GOLD MEDAL