2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results – Round 5
December 12, 2017
Bareback
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|5
|1
|Mason Clements
|88.50
|Korkow Rodeos
|Onion Ring
|$26,230.77
|5
|2/3/4
|Bill Tutor
|88.00
|Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo
|Scarlett’s Web
|$15,794.87
|5
|2/3/4
|Richmond Champion
|88.00
|Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
|Dirty Jacket
|$15,794.87
|5
|2/3/4
|Caleb Bennett
|88.00
|Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
|Good Time Charlie
|$15,794.87
|5
|5/6
|Orin Larsen
|87.50
|Hi Lo ProRodeo
|Wilson Sanchez
|$5,500.00
|5
|5/6
|JR Vezain
|87.50
|Wayne Vold Rodeo
|Mucho Dinero
|$5,500.00
|5
|Clayton Biglow
|86.50
|Calgary Stampede
|Reckless Margie
|$0.00
|5
|Jake Brown
|86.00
|J Bar J
|Colorado Bulldog
|$0.00
|5
|Tanner Aus
|86.00
|Frontier Rodeo
|Gun Fire
|$0.00
|5
|Steven Dent
|85.50
|Flying U Rodeo
|lil Red Hawk
|$0.00
|5
|Jake Vold
|85.00
|Pickett Pro Rodeo
|Shady Nights
|$0.00
|5
|Tim O’Connell
|83.00
|J Bar J
|All Pink
|$0.00
|5
|Ty Breuer
|81.50
|Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
|Painted River
|$0.00
|5
|Wyatt Denny
|78.00
|Pickett Pro Rodeo
|Top Flight
|$0.00
|5
|R.C. Landingham
|C
|Pickett Pro Rodeo
|Top Notch
|$0.00
Steer Wrestling
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|5
|1
|Tanner Milan
|3.80
|$26,230.77
|5
|2
|Tyler Waguespack
|3.90
|$20,730.77
|5
|3
|Tyler Pearson
|4.00
|$15,653.85
|5
|4
|J.D. Struxness
|4.10
|$11,000.00
|5
|5
|Ty Erickson
|4.30
|$6,769.23
|5
|6
|Olin Hannum
|4.60
|$4,230.77
|5
|Chason Floyd
|4.70
|$0.00
|5
|Rowdy Parrott
|4.80
|$0.00
|5
|Nick Guy
|4.90
|$0.00
|5
|Dakota W Eldridge
|4.90
|$0.00
|5
|Baylor Roche
|5.00
|$0.00
|5
|Kyle Irwin
|6.00
|$0.00
|5
|Scott Guenthner
|6.60
|$0.00
|5
|Jon Ragatz
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Ryle Smith
|C
|$0.00
Team Roping (Headers)
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|5
|1/2
|Erich Rogers
|3.90
|$23,480.77
|5
|1/2
|Clay Tryan
|3.90
|$23,480.77
|5
|3/4
|Coleman Proctor
|4.00
|$13,326.92
|5
|3/4
|Tom Richards
|4.00
|$13,326.92
|5
|5
|Riley Minor
|4.60
|$6,769.23
|5
|6
|Charly Crawford
|4.70
|$4,230.77
|5
|Garrett Rogers
|9.00
|$0.00
|5
|Chad Masters
|9.20
|$0.00
|5
|Dustin Bird
|9.40
|$0.00
|5
|Luke Brown
|9.60
|$0.00
|5
|Clay Smith
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Kaleb Driggers
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Dustin Egusquiza
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Jr. Dees
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Cody Snow
|C
|$0.00
Team Roping (Heelers)
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|5
|1/2
|Cory Petska
|3.90
|$23,480.77
|5
|1/2
|Jade Corkill
|3.90
|$23,480.77
|5
|3/4
|Billie Jack Saebens
|4.00
|$13,326.92
|5
|3/4
|Jeremy Buhler
|4.00
|$13,326.92
|5
|5
|Brady Minor
|4.60
|$6,769.23
|5
|6
|Joseph Harrison
|4.70
|$4,230.77
|5
|Jake Minor
|9.00
|$0.00
|5
|Travis Graves
|9.20
|$0.00
|5
|Russell Cardoza
|9.40
|$0.00
|5
|Jake Long
|9.60
|$0.00
|5
|Paul Eaves
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Junior Nogueira
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Kory Koontz
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Tyler McKnight
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Wesley Thorp
|C
|$0.00
Saddle Bronc Riding
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|5
|1
|Sterling Crawley
|89.00
|Frontier Rodeo
|Medicine Woman
|$26,230.77
|5
|2/3/4
|Layton Green
|87.50
|Burch Rodeo
|Lunatic From Hell
|$15,794.87
|5
|2/3/4
|Brody Cress
|87.50
|Andrews Rodeo
|Fire Lane
|$15,794.87
|5
|2/3/4
|Zeke Thurston
|87.50
|Beutler & Son Rodeo
|Wound Up
|$15,794.87
|5
|5
|Jesse Wright
|86.50
|Calgary Stampede
|Tokyo Bubbles
|$6,769.23
|5
|6/6
|Ryder Wright
|85.50
|Bar T Rodeo
|Micheal
|$2,115.38
|5
|6/6
|Hardy Braden
|85.50
|Powder River Rodeo
|Rich N Fancy
|$2,115.38
|5
|Heith Allan DeMoss
|85.00
|Big Bend Rodeo
|Kool Toddy
|$0.00
|5
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|84.00
|Kesler Rodeo
|Gone Country
|$0.00
|5
|Jacobs Crawley
|84.00
|Frontier Rodeo
|Miss Ellie
|$0.00
|5
|Audy Reed
|83.00
|Powder River Rodeo
|Show Me Again
|$0.00
|5
|Clay Elliott
|80.50
|Dakota Rodeo
|Bartender
|$0.00
|5
|Taos Muncy
|C
|Stace Smith Pro Rodeos
|Resistols Top Hat
|$0.00
|5
|Jake Wright
|C
|C5 Rodeo
|Double D
|$0.00
|5
|Cody DeMoss
|C
|Flying 5 Rodeo
|Spring Planting
|$0.00
Tie-Down Roping
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|5
|1
|Marty Yates
|7.00
|$26,230.77
|5
|2
|Tuf Cooper
|7.10
|$20,730.77
|5
|3/4
|Cade Swor
|7.50
|$13,326.92
|5
|3/4
|Marcos Costa
|7.50
|$13,326.92
|5
|5
|J.C. Malone
|7.80
|$6,769.23
|5
|6
|Ryan Jarrett
|8.10
|$4,230.77
|5
|Cory Solomon
|8.30
|$0.00
|5
|Caleb Smidt
|8.50
|$0.00
|5
|Shane Hanchey
|9.30
|$0.00
|5
|Timber Moore
|9.30
|$0.00
|5
|Trevor Brazile
|10.40
|$0.00
|5
|Tyson Durfey
|11.70
|$0.00
|5
|Matt Shiozawa
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Randall Carlisle
|C
|$0.00
|5
|Cooper Martin
|C
|$0.00
Barrel Racing
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|5
|1/2
|Lisa Lockhart
|13.59
|$23,480.77
|5
|1/2
|Ivy Conrado
|13.59
|$23,480.77
|5
|3
|Hailey Kinsel
|13.67
|$15,653.85
|5
|4
|Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
|13.68
|$11,000.00
|5
|5
|Taci Bettis
|13.74
|$6,769.23
|5
|6
|Nellie Miller
|13.75
|$4,230.77
|5
|Tillar Murray
|13.88
|$0.00
|5
|Kellie Collier
|13.90
|$0.00
|5
|Tiany Schuster
|13.90
|$0.00
|5
|Kassie Mowry
|13.93
|$0.00
|5
|Stevi Hillman
|14.00
|$0.00
|5
|Kathy Grimes
|14.06
|$0.00
|5
|Sydni Blanchard
|18.72
|$0.00
|5
|Amberleigh Moore
|18.74
|$0.00
|5
|Kimmie Wall
|19.04
|$0.00
Bull Riding
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|5
|1
|Sage Steele Kimzey
|89.00
|Beutler & Son Rodeo
|Record Rack’s Shootin’ Stars
|$27,076.92
|5
|2
|Cole Melancon
|86.50
|Rafter G Rodeo
|Johnny Cash
|$21,576.92
|5
|3
|Jordan Wacey Spears
|85.50
|Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls
|Mr. Mustachio
|$16,500.00
|5
|4
|Ty Wallace
|82.50
|Outlawbuckers Rodeo
|Tennessee Whiskey
|$11,846.15
|5
|5
|Joe Frost
|81.00
|Bar T Rodeo
|Jill’s Deal
|$7,615.38
|5
|Trey Benton III
|C
|Big Bend Rodeo
|Prime Time
|$0.00
|5
|Roscoe Jarboe
|C
|Calgary Stampede
|Night Moves
|$0.00
|5
|Tim Bingham
|C
|Rafter H Rodeo Livestock
|Devil’s Cut
|$0.00
|5
|Trevor Reiste
|C
|Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
|Black Gold
|$0.00
|5
|Jordan Hansen
|C
|Universal Rodeos
|Crime Boss
|$0.00
|5
|Boudreaux Campbell
|C
|Dakota Rodeo
|Red Bandana
|$0.00
|5
|Guthrie Murray
|C
|Salt River Rodeo
|Big Jake
|$0.00
|5
|Dustin Bowen
|C
|4L & Diamond S Rodeo
|Last Cigarette
|$0.00
|5
|Brennon Eldred
|C
|4L & Diamond S Rodeo
|Foolish Crimes
|$0.00
|5
|Garrett Smith
|C
|Dakota Rodeo
|More Big Bucks
|$0.00
