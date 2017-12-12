 2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results – Round 5 | TheFencePost.com

2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results – Round 5

Bareback

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
5 1 Mason Clements 88.50 Korkow Rodeos Onion Ring $26,230.77
5 2/3/4 Bill Tutor 88.00 Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo Scarlett’s Web $15,794.87
5 2/3/4 Richmond Champion 88.00 Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Dirty Jacket $15,794.87
5 2/3/4 Caleb Bennett 88.00 Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Good Time Charlie $15,794.87
5 5/6 Orin Larsen 87.50 Hi Lo ProRodeo Wilson Sanchez $5,500.00
5 5/6 JR Vezain 87.50 Wayne Vold Rodeo Mucho Dinero $5,500.00
5 Clayton Biglow 86.50 Calgary Stampede Reckless Margie $0.00
5 Jake Brown 86.00 J Bar J Colorado Bulldog $0.00
5 Tanner Aus 86.00 Frontier Rodeo Gun Fire $0.00
5 Steven Dent 85.50 Flying U Rodeo lil Red Hawk $0.00
5 Jake Vold 85.00 Pickett Pro Rodeo Shady Nights $0.00
5 Tim O’Connell 83.00 J Bar J All Pink $0.00
5 Ty Breuer 81.50 Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Painted River $0.00
5 Wyatt Denny 78.00 Pickett Pro Rodeo Top Flight $0.00
5 R.C. Landingham C Pickett Pro Rodeo Top Notch $0.00

 

Steer Wrestling

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
5 1 Tanner Milan 3.80 $26,230.77
5 2 Tyler Waguespack 3.90 $20,730.77
5 3 Tyler Pearson 4.00 $15,653.85
5 4 J.D. Struxness 4.10 $11,000.00
5 5 Ty Erickson 4.30 $6,769.23
5 6 Olin Hannum 4.60 $4,230.77
5 Chason Floyd 4.70 $0.00
5 Rowdy Parrott 4.80 $0.00
5 Nick Guy 4.90 $0.00
5 Dakota W Eldridge 4.90 $0.00
5 Baylor Roche 5.00 $0.00
5 Kyle Irwin 6.00 $0.00
5 Scott Guenthner 6.60 $0.00
5 Jon Ragatz C $0.00
5 Ryle Smith C $0.00

 

Team Roping (Headers)

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
5 1/2 Erich Rogers 3.90 $23,480.77
5 1/2 Clay Tryan 3.90 $23,480.77
5 3/4 Coleman Proctor 4.00 $13,326.92
5 3/4 Tom Richards 4.00 $13,326.92
5 5 Riley Minor 4.60 $6,769.23
5 6 Charly Crawford 4.70 $4,230.77
5 Garrett Rogers 9.00 $0.00
5 Chad Masters 9.20 $0.00
5 Dustin Bird 9.40 $0.00
5 Luke Brown 9.60 $0.00
5 Clay Smith C $0.00
5 Kaleb Driggers C $0.00
5 Dustin Egusquiza C $0.00
5 Jr. Dees C $0.00
5 Cody Snow C $0.00

 

Team Roping (Heelers)

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
5 1/2 Cory Petska 3.90 $23,480.77
5 1/2 Jade Corkill 3.90 $23,480.77
5 3/4 Billie Jack Saebens 4.00 $13,326.92
5 3/4 Jeremy Buhler 4.00 $13,326.92
5 5 Brady Minor 4.60 $6,769.23
5 6 Joseph Harrison 4.70 $4,230.77
5 Jake Minor 9.00 $0.00
5 Travis Graves 9.20 $0.00
5 Russell Cardoza 9.40 $0.00
5 Jake Long 9.60 $0.00
5 Paul Eaves C $0.00
5 Junior Nogueira C $0.00
5 Kory Koontz C $0.00
5 Tyler McKnight C $0.00
5 Wesley Thorp C $0.00

 

Saddle Bronc Riding

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
5 1 Sterling Crawley 89.00 Frontier Rodeo Medicine Woman $26,230.77
5 2/3/4 Layton Green 87.50 Burch Rodeo Lunatic From Hell $15,794.87
5 2/3/4 Brody Cress 87.50 Andrews Rodeo Fire Lane $15,794.87
5 2/3/4 Zeke Thurston 87.50 Beutler & Son Rodeo Wound Up $15,794.87
5 5 Jesse Wright 86.50 Calgary Stampede Tokyo Bubbles $6,769.23
5 6/6 Ryder Wright 85.50 Bar T Rodeo Micheal $2,115.38
5 6/6 Hardy Braden 85.50 Powder River Rodeo Rich N Fancy $2,115.38
5 Heith Allan DeMoss 85.00 Big Bend Rodeo Kool Toddy $0.00
5 CoBurn Bradshaw 84.00 Kesler Rodeo Gone Country $0.00
5 Jacobs Crawley 84.00 Frontier Rodeo Miss Ellie $0.00
5 Audy Reed 83.00 Powder River Rodeo Show Me Again $0.00
5 Clay Elliott 80.50 Dakota Rodeo Bartender $0.00
5 Taos Muncy C Stace Smith Pro Rodeos Resistols Top Hat $0.00
5 Jake Wright C C5 Rodeo Double D $0.00
5 Cody DeMoss C Flying 5 Rodeo Spring Planting $0.00

 

Tie-Down Roping

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
5 1 Marty Yates 7.00 $26,230.77
5 2 Tuf Cooper 7.10 $20,730.77
5 3/4 Cade Swor 7.50 $13,326.92
5 3/4 Marcos Costa 7.50 $13,326.92
5 5 J.C. Malone 7.80 $6,769.23
5 6 Ryan Jarrett 8.10 $4,230.77
5 Cory Solomon 8.30 $0.00
5 Caleb Smidt 8.50 $0.00
5 Shane Hanchey 9.30 $0.00
5 Timber Moore 9.30 $0.00
5 Trevor Brazile 10.40 $0.00
5 Tyson Durfey 11.70 $0.00
5 Matt Shiozawa C $0.00
5 Randall Carlisle C $0.00
5 Cooper Martin C $0.00

 

Barrel Racing

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
5 1/2 Lisa Lockhart 13.59 $23,480.77
5 1/2 Ivy Conrado 13.59 $23,480.77
5 3 Hailey Kinsel 13.67 $15,653.85
5 4 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi 13.68 $11,000.00
5 5 Taci Bettis 13.74 $6,769.23
5 6 Nellie Miller 13.75 $4,230.77
5 Tillar Murray 13.88 $0.00
5 Kellie Collier 13.90 $0.00
5 Tiany Schuster 13.90 $0.00
5 Kassie Mowry 13.93 $0.00
5 Stevi Hillman 14.00 $0.00
5 Kathy Grimes 14.06 $0.00
5 Sydni Blanchard 18.72 $0.00
5 Amberleigh Moore 18.74 $0.00
5 Kimmie Wall 19.04 $0.00

 

Bull Riding

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
5 1 Sage Steele Kimzey 89.00 Beutler & Son Rodeo Record Rack’s Shootin’ Stars $27,076.92
5 2 Cole Melancon 86.50 Rafter G Rodeo Johnny Cash $21,576.92
5 3 Jordan Wacey Spears 85.50 Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls Mr. Mustachio $16,500.00
5 4 Ty Wallace 82.50 Outlawbuckers Rodeo Tennessee Whiskey $11,846.15
5 5 Joe Frost 81.00 Bar T Rodeo Jill’s Deal $7,615.38
5 Trey Benton III C Big Bend Rodeo Prime Time $0.00
5 Roscoe Jarboe C Calgary Stampede Night Moves $0.00
5 Tim Bingham C Rafter H Rodeo Livestock Devil’s Cut $0.00
5 Trevor Reiste C Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Black Gold $0.00
5 Jordan Hansen C Universal Rodeos Crime Boss $0.00
5 Boudreaux Campbell C Dakota Rodeo Red Bandana $0.00
5 Guthrie Murray C Salt River Rodeo Big Jake $0.00
5 Dustin Bowen C 4L & Diamond S Rodeo Last Cigarette $0.00
5 Brennon Eldred C 4L & Diamond S Rodeo Foolish Crimes $0.00
5 Garrett Smith C Dakota Rodeo More Big Bucks $0.00

 

