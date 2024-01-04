Breeder’s Connection 2024 | Burch Rodeo Company

The PRCA honored Burches with the Remuda Award leading up to the 2023 NFR.

On Oct. 9, 2023, it was announced that the best pen of bucking horses brought to PRCA rodeos was from Burch Rodeo Company. This was the first time Burch Rodeo Company of Gillette, Wyoming won a PRCA Remuda Award. Max Burch and his family run the business, including his wife, George Ann, their twin sons Chad and Matt, his wife Anna, and daughter, Bailey Burch Ellenson, and her husband Ryan.

“We are very honored that we were voted in there for this award,” Matt said. “It feels great for my dad, especially. He started the program, and our family is proud to be a part of it. We have worked very hard to create our herd and we want to continue this legacy from my folks.”

His father, Max, started raising bucking horses in the 1980s when twins, Matt and Chad, were four years old. The boys grew up on the family cattle ranch and around horses, and going to rodeos was a typical activity.

“Max would supply the horses for the high school, college, amateur and ranch rodeos, and as Matt and Chad got older, they started being more involved with working the horses and entering the rodeos,” Anna said. “Matt rode bareback horses and Chad steer wrestled and picked up.”

Matt and Chad bought their PRCA cards in 1998 and then Matt started raising bulls in the late 1990s as well. But altogether, since the 1980s, the family has evolved their bucking horse breeding program to become what it is now — “what cowboys like to get on.”

“Rodeo business is tough,” Matt said. “We just stay focused on the bloodlines as well as try outside blood. If you stay with the same bloodlines, you can go backward. Our main goal is to raise the horses that cowboys want to get on as well as what rodeo committees want you to bring back.”

Lunatic Fringe, a sire to countless National Finals Rodeo bucking horses, and Friendly Fire are both known to be cowboy friendly. Burch Rodeo Company also is known for the bronc Blood Brother named PRCA Bucking Horse of the Year in 2008, and Lunatic From Hell, PRCA Bucking Horse of the Year in 2018.

For their breeding program, Burch Rodeo Company only uses live cover, but said that they’ve had the opportunity to breed to some outstanding studs and swap with their studs as well for other programs. Semen straws from their stallion, Lunatic Fringe, are available at Timber Creek Veterinary Hospital (Dr. Gregg Veneklasen) for breeding.

Ultimately, there is a lot that goes into selective breeding for bucking stock, and it has taken the Burch family a lot of time and dedication to get to where they are now in their program.

“Keeping track of your mares and colts, breeding to specific studs, using outside studs and always needing to change things up are all things we have to consider,” Matt said. “We also have to give the horses and bulls plenty of time to grow physically and mentally.”

Their training program is an extremely important part of this as well.

“We are very hands-on in the chute, dummy bucking and taking them to each stage of their career,” Matt said. “We train our studs to be respectful and have manners. Chad has the majority of them halter broke and can lead them around and tie them to the fence. This gives us the opportunity to rodeo with them. As for the mares, we buck them just like the geldings and start breeding them, if their genetics are ideal, when they are 7-8 years old, and they become mare replacements. Sometimes, a mare can be bred and bucked, but we do not normally haul mares and colts.”

Burch Rodeo Company runs deep not only in their horses and cattle but the family’s dedication to their program and the sport of rodeo.

“We’re committed to continuing the legacy,” Matt said. “Our goal is to keep pushing the boundaries of excellence in rodeo stock production. We’re always looking for ways to improve our breeding techniques and enhance our training program. We’re excited about the future and the opportunities it holds not only for Burch Rodeo Company but for rodeo arenas across the country.”