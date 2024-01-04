Breeder’s Connection 2024 | Climbing Toward the Top: Black Summit Cattle

Quin LaFollette started his livestock career as a kid with market lambs and a bicycle. He kept his sheep on a farm outside of town and would pedal out to take care of them every day. “An area rancher found out I had sheep and said, ‘Oh, this can’t happen,’ and got me into showing cattle,” said LaFollette.

Today LaFollette and his family own Black Summit Cattle near Powell, Wyoming, where they raise top-performing SimAngus cross cattle bred using cutting edge genomic technology. Their annual March bull sale the third Friday in March offers 80 bulls with finely-tuned EPDs matching their attractive phenotypes.

After going through the ranks in college livestock judging and working on a big operation in Oregon, LaFollette decided he wanted to come back to Wyoming. He met and married his wife Tracy, and they bought a place and started Black Summit in 1990. Initially they raised Maine-Anjou and Angus crosses, Maintainers, and had a bull sale in partnership with Jim and Kelly Pannell of Pannell Ranch near Alva, Wyoming. But they were successful enough with their herd that “we had a guy come out from Illinois and bought every animal – every cow, calf, herd bull – everything,” said LaFollette. With a fresh start mandated, they decided to buy back with registered Angus cattle. When they decided to move toward adding more durability but keeping the maternal values of the Angus, they landed on SimAngus.

The LaFollettes are closely involved with Allied Genetic Resources, which “has done wonders for us,” said LaFollette. “They are totally focused on improving the beef business across all breeds, and with that as a common goal, great things can happen.”

He said the aim of their breeding program is making their cattle better for the next person who owns them. “When we start caring more and more about what’s happening with our cattle down chain, asking, ‘Are they making other people money?’ and using science, EPDs and technology to make better production downstream, that is when we become successful.”

Years ago, the family showed cattle; their kids grew up in the show ring, and they still maintain the rosette brand for their herd. “We quit showing 25 years ago and it took a long time for us to switch from show cattle to good functional cattle that are built right,” he said. “Now our motto is ‘Cattle that perform get the ribbon.'”

They maintain a strict culling program – “They have to perform or they don’t stick around.” Feet are a big deal, as well as convenience traits like calving ease and udders.

The LaFollettes work with geneticist Dr. Mahdi Saatchi and his company, Top Genomics, and use the RightMate technology to make predicted mating decisions. This program takes data from sires and dams and compares potential matings to identify areas of improvement and desired traits.

“Every animal in our herd has been DNAed through Top Genomics. If they have a large effect gene for birth, growth, maternal, etc., we match them up accordingly through their DNA in our decisions,” said LaFollette. As a 15-year livestock judging coach at Northwest College in Powell, LaFollette knows that structure and phenotype are critical, yet “we have so much to learn about the genetic value in the genomes. We can make so much better cattle faster with that information.”

Their cattle are all given Right Choice scores through Top Genomics, which are designed to simplify bull selection and improve buyer confidence by more accurately describing the genetics offered and reducing risk. These scores include Accredited Calving Ease, or ACE; Accredited Terminal Mate, or ATM; and Accredited Genomic Plus, or G+.

“We say this humbly, but we probably know more about the genetic value of the cows in our herd than over 90 percent of the people out there,” he said. But like all sciences, it’s moving at warp speed. “You have to work to keep up.”

As part of looking at the performance of his cattle down chain, LaFollette said they usually buy the calves from a different bull customer each year and retain ownership through finishing at Dar Feedlot in Nebraska. “We’ve found it’s almost impossible to get carcass data on cattle if you don’t own them.” They offer this as a one-time service to give their customers information on their carcass traits, and then hopefully they can “use this information to shop out their cattle for top dollar and we can never afford them again.”

In addition to assisting customers with mating decisions, marketing calves, and accessing genomic technology, the LaFollettes consider educational opportunities part of their service package. They routinely have tours stop through, and most years have a Fall Cattleman social, where they offer speakers presenting on topics their customers might not have local access to. Next year LaFollette said they plan to increase to 100 bulls at their sale and in the future will be considering selling females as well. They don’t have a published guarantee on their bulls, but LaFollette says their unwritten policy is to always go above and beyond to make things right if their customers ever have problems.

Kent Haun of Haun Cattle Company in Riverton, Wyoming, has been friends with Quin LaFollette since their kids were young and showing cattle together. They’ve put on cattle shows together, gone on hunting trips, and spent much of their lives working to and discussing how to raise good cattle. Haun has bought bulls from LaFollette as long as he’s been selling them.

“He’s a good stockman, he patterns his cowherd to be the cattlemen’s kind; moderate framed, big middle, soft-made kind of cow, and does the same with his bulls. We’ve been real happy with his bulls and our cow herd,” said Haun.

They originally became acquainted through the club calf industry, but as Haun moved out of club calves he was intrigued with the Simmental performance-type cattle and started purchasing Black Summit genetics. He remarked he recently received a compliment from a visitor that his cattle were one of the best sets of cows he’d seen. “I’m not saying that to boast, but to say that is all due to Quin and his genetics.” He’s proud to say his cattle work for him, not vice versa, and he appreciates the LaFollettes for their work.

“Quin is just a good honest cowman and we visit quite often. I look up to him as someone who has done well in the cattle industry.”

LaFollette said they are incredibly blessed to have their children and five grandsons live close by, and they see them all weekly. Their youngest son Gavin LaFollette and wife KaCee and grandsons Cash, Asa and Jace live and work on the ranch with them. Son Cory Pendley and his wife Madison and grandson Crandall; and daughter Amber and husband Jake Tuten and grandsons Nate and Gabe live nearby.

The LaFollettes also have a special place in their heart for pastors and have opened up the cabin they own in the mountains of northwestern Wyoming as a place of pastoral restoration called Gentle Whisper Pastor Refresh. “Any pastor or anyone in ministry can stay there free of charge; we leave the schedule open for them.” The cabin is busy most of the time.

Faith, family and making good cattle are the formulation for ascension at Black Summit Cattle. And the path ahead looks spectacular.