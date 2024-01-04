Breeder’s Connection 2024 | Committed to Excellence: 7 Triangle 7 

Harold Miller will teach his 7,000th AI student this year alongside his wife, Cheryl.

Harold Miller, owner and instructor at 7 Triangle 7 Cattle Company, will teach his 7,000th student this year. Miller and his wife, Cheryl, teach every AI class together from their ranch in Akron, Colorado to any number of college classrooms. And they’re not done yet.

Harold and Cheryl were married in 1982, the same year he began as District Manager of Colorado for American Breeders Service (ABS). The pair have worked closely together ever since, not only as spouses, but as business partners.

He taught his first class in 1982 at Northeastern Junior College. That year, Jack Willy, District Sales Manager for ABS, told Miller to begin keeping track of the number of students he taught because “someday it would mean something.”

Four decades later, they are just as passionate about educating as ever. When asked why they continue teaching, Harold said, “It’s the people.”

Cheryl said, “We live in a society that doesn’t value relationships. We value those relationships and many of them last many, many years. Harold has trained three generations in a family more than once. That humbles us to continue doing what we’re doing.”

Harold had a penchant for cattle early on. “I always knew I wanted to be in the cattle business. I was always with my granddad, and he was really progressive. He bought better-than-average bulls and retained ownership way back in the 1950s,” he said.

Miller first learned artificial insemination in 1968 while earning his degree in animal production at Colorado State University. There, he studied under Dr. Jim Wittbank, a reproductive physiologist still renowned for his beef cattle synchronization systems.

From 1969 to 1971, Harold served in the United States Army in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star. Upon his return, he was a feedlot operator and stocker operator for a decade.

From 1982 until 1998, he worked as the District Manager for ABS – which became ABS Global– in various capacities. When he left, he was the Beef Division Sales Manager.

Harold remembers how different the AI process used to be. “When I first started, we had to halter every cow and slide across the pen with them until we could get them tied to a fence. It was pretty western for a lot of years.”

Though artificial insemination is not a new science, the technology used continues to evolve, according to Harold.

Cheryl plays a large role in the operation. A “city girl” originally, she ensures everyone feels comfortable in the class, as at least half the students in each class are women. “She brings the personal touch,” said Harold. Cheryl also encourages those less experienced in agriculture to prevent frustration. “When I learned, I was the worst in the class,” she said, but has been instructing classes since 2022.

Harold remembers when he asked Cheryl to pick up some reproductive tracts for educational purposes from the butcher on her way home from a meeting. “I thought they were going to be ready to pick up, but she had to go on the kill floor and get repro tracts in her high heels,” he laughed. The couple also remembers one Christmas spent breeding cows on Christmas day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Together, the Millers have taught classes in eight states, and people from 38 states and eight countries.

Standout memories include one student who came to the class simply because he grew up seeing his father’s certification hanging on the wall and wanted to have his own. The youngest person they taught was their son, Mark, at 11 years old; the oldest, an 82 year old man who wanted to “learn one more new thing.”

Harold said, “In April of 2021, we trained Brady Haynes who has been in a wheelchair since age 17. It was one of the most defining moments of our history. We had a class of 32 and everyone wanted to see him be successful.”

“At 7 Triangle 7, we have drawn on several former trainees to come back and help with classes, as we know they do things the way we trained them. Ryan Noble, Matt Strand, Brianna Walker, and a host of others too numerous to list have been willing to assist. Each and every class is a team effort.”

Along with their 40 year relationship with NJC, Millers have taught an annual class at Casper College for nearly two decades. Heath Hornecker, agricultural instructor at Casper College, says that Harold is “a wealth of knowledge in the beef industry. It’s hard to find another person in the region that speaks with his level of competence.”

The three-day AI class at the college is a major selling point for prospective college students. After their recent school in November, a student told Hornecker, “I’d take that class all day, every day if I could.” Hornecker appreciates the broader education students receive during the class that goes beyond reproduction and spans into nutrition, health, EPDs, marketing, and genetics.

Harold says, “Genetics is my passion. Another aspect of our business is consulting for other herds.” They operated their own custom breeding business from 2002 to 2015, and much of their time is currently spent consulting for Rooney Angus Ranch in Wisconsin.

No matter how many students they teach, Millers always encourage them to “keep in touch.” And they do. “You can always tell when it’s breeding season,” says Cheryl. “We get a ton of phone calls. But that tells us we’re doing something right.”

Besides their advertisements in The Fence Post, Millers say their biggest driver of new students is past student referrals.

Harold says, “7,000 is just a number. What is important is the career and industry of working with people you can enjoy, help, and watch grow.”

A “Salebration” will be held on Feb. 20 to commemorate Harold’s 7,000th student trained in bovine AI, in conjunction with the Rooney Angus Ranch Bull Sale at Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colorado.