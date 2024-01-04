Breeder’s Connection 2024 | D Lazy T Ranch

Raising horses and cattle came naturally to Bucky and Marti Jo Derflinger. Coming from a commercial ranch background, their breeding program features cattle that work hard in a commercial setting. The ranch west of Faith, South Dakota, is home to SAV Renown, one of the most highly sought after bulls in the Angus breed, as well as a growing group of special donor cows.

Bucky says that he has always wanted to be a cowboy, and calls himself a ‘pedigree nerd.’ His love of genetics comes in handy when he’s planning breedings for the horse herd or the family’s purebred Angus cattle.

“From the time I was growing up I’ve been interested in genetics,” Derflinger said. “Whether studs and mares or with the cattle, doing breedings fascinates me. I spend a lot of time studying pedigrees.”

In striving to breed the best cattle they possibly can, Derflinger says that his brother in law, Kelly Schaff, has been a long time mentor, and their neighbor, Hugh Ingalls, has also been a long time mentor and resource. He says that they have had a lot of help in building their program.

“We don’t want to take that for granted,” Derflinger said. “Hugh has been my hero. I have so much respect for him and what he did with his breeding program.”

They have quite a few Ingalls cows on the ranch, and just brought home a new batch of donor cows from Schaffs that they’re pretty excited about.

“The best one by far in this group is a Renown daughter; she is as fault free of a female as any I’ve had,” Derflinger said. “We’re very fortunate that they were offered to us.”

Bucky and Marti Jo have been blessed with the support of both of their families throughout the years of building their ranch and business.

“We want people to know how grateful we are to both of our parents,” Marti Jo said. “Bucky’s parents Wade and Lorena Derflinger, and my parents, Barry and Cheryl Vig, have all been incredibly helpful to us through the years.”

They have never been big on chasing the newest thing.

“We’re trying to build the right animal for our environment,” Bucky said. “I like the tried and true and just trying to improve on what we’re doing. Today, people seem to be trying to go to the extreme end of things, but we try to stay away from that. We’re so maternally based, for us it all starts with the female. We’re always going to be driven to make the best females we possibly can, and that can survive out here. Our environment is pretty tough; we can’t grow corn, it just doesn’t work. It’s even hard to grow hay sometimes. They have to work harder here than a lot of places.”

Moderate frame, easy fleshing ability, strong maternal traits and good dispositions are the standard for D Lazy T cows.

“Our cows weigh a lot but they are very moderate framed,” Derflinger said. “We want our calves to gain as much as they can in that first year, but we try to keep frame size in check, especially when we’re picking our donor cows.”

Derflingers ran a commercial cattle operation for 25 years. They feel that this experience and perspective keeps them in touch with the needs of commercial cattle producers, who are primary customers for their bulls.

“I’m geared more towards the commercial guy,” Derflinger said. “We take as good of care of our cattle as we can, but I do believe they have to earn their keep. A lot of bloodlines just don’t work here. We have to make sure they will fit our environment and I take that into consideration when I plan matings in my head.”

Derflingers started their registered program with a fall calving herd, because they wanted their bulls to be a little older when they sold them. They may opt to move back to a spring calving herd due to difficulties fighting the weather when it was time to get their cows bred.

“We had a tough time last winter, we had to back off our recip dates twice due to blizzards,” he said. “The last two years have been very cold, but our conception rate last year was still good even with all the blizzards. But we had quite a few cows that were cystic so we didn’t try to settle them, they were under so much stress.”

Derflinger also noted that fall calves don’t perform as well as spring calves.

“Fall calving is just not natural and we don’t creep feed. They’re not going to blow the doors off on weaning weights, but they always caught up with their yearling weights. It’s just tough on everything having to battle the cold, but I do really like selling just a little bit older bulls. I think they hold up a little better when they haven’t had feed pushed at them their entire life. We really want to have good feet, and want to raise bulls that will last a long time.”

Derflinger has enjoyed meeting and getting to know others in the Angus seedstock industry from all over the country.

“We’re very passionate about breeding the best cattle we possibly can, and the relationships and opportunities we’ve been blessed with are priceless.”

And, he says, his wife is his biggest inspiration.

“She puts her heart and soul into everything she does,” he said. “She’s the hardest working person I know. The way she cares for our livestock and family is inspiring to me. We’re so fortunate to live the way we do and to have the freedom to be able to try to build a perfect cow.”

While Derflinger strives for moderation in his cattle, he says they still have to perform.

“The best mothers are going to raise the best calves,” he said. “We’re so very blessed to have owned what we feel are the two most maternal bulls in the breed: Density and Renown. Their daughters are fantastic, very easy fleshing and they raise fantastic calves.”

One special trait of SAV Renown is his ability to sire both strong females and masculine sons.

“A lot of bulls out there are either highly maternal, siring bulls that are so/so; other sires produce really masculine bulls but their daughters don’t milk. Renown does both. He is 11 and his bulls are as popular today if not more so than when he was a freshman sire, but his daughters have made him an icon.”

Alongside their Angus cattle, Derflingers also raise registered Quarter horses.

“Horses are addicting,” he laughed.

Derflinger says that he is trying to build a cutting horse with race horse speed.

“I study pedigrees for the horses just like I do with the cows,” he said. “My daughter is a barrel racer and I’ve always liked speed, but we also use our horses for cow work on the ranch. So I guess I want a really fast cutter.”

Derflingers built their Quarter horse program around mares carrying the blood of King, Leo, Doc Bar and Three Bars. They raised a race horse, Oklahoma Krash, and crossed him on those foundation mares. Sadly, they lost him in the Atlas Blizzard in 2013, but his influence is still strong in their herd.

“Most of the mares we have now are his daughters, and now we’re going back on cutters. Most of our colts will have one shot of run; I don’t really want more than that. Back in the day, I think we got really specialized to a fault in our horses. If you look back, those horses did everything. They might run a race in the morning and cut cows in the afternoon, or get hooked up to a wagon. We’ve kind of lost that versatility.”

Derflingers mainly market their horses private treaty, but will put some in the South Dakota Elite horse sale. From the breeding aspect, Bucky says that raising cattle and horses go hand in hand. He applies the same philosophy to both, trying to do as much research as possible on what lines work best, and when they find something that works, then try to replicate and build on it.

“This way of life brings you closer to God,” Derflinger said. “We depend on Him so much. You get to realize that we can plan however we want but God is in control.”

Derflingers hope to preserve the ranching way of life and make the cattle industry better and more profitable for the next generation.

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing better than to go out and look at a crop of colts,” Derflinger said. “I can be having the worst day in the world and that makes everything better. It’s the same way with Renown; if I go out and scratch on that guy everything just melts away. If it wasn’t for animals, I don’t know what I would do.”