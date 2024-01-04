Breeder’s Connection 2024 | Good Lookin’ Horses that Ride

The Legacy of Duane Walker and Jackie Bee

A gray stallion changed Duane Walker’s life, and his influence colored the entire horse industry.

When cattle rancher and horse breeder Duane Walker, Canton, Kansas, purchased Jackie Bee, it put Tee Jay Quarter Horses on the map and the gray’s progeny in show rings, arenas, and ranches across the nation.

Born in 1935 as one of fourteen children to Raymond C. and Evelyn Mae Walker, he inherited his love of horses from his dad, who made a living with draft horses, building roads and cowboying at local ranches.

In high school, Walker worked at the Salina, Kansas sale barn. He’d buy a horse, ride him, then sell him, and make a little money, his grandson Trevin Prieb said.

He met his future wife, Arva Jo, at the Ellsworth County 4-H Fair in 1952. They didn’t see each other again till later in the year, when he snuck into the hospital while she was in isolation with polio. They married in 1954 and were nearly inseparable till Walker’s passing this past July.

Walker worked at the Ellsworth, Kansas elevator, then the family moved to Canton, Kansas, where he managed the Canton Elevator.

All this time, Walker was buying, selling, and breeding horses.

But a particular horse that caught his eye catapulted him into horse history.

It was 1962, and Walker saw the gray stallion, Jackie Bee, the day he was born at a neighbor’s place. The horse was by Jimmy Mac Bee by Sonny Day Bee and out of a Jack R mare named Jackie Diane, and stood 15.2 hands and weighed 1300 pounds at maturity.

Walker tried several times to buy the gray horse, but the neighbor wouldn’t sell.

Trevin Prieb, Walker’s grandson, remembers hearing the story of how Walker finally got the horse.

Jackie Bee was five years old when the neighbor finally relented, telling Walker he wanted $1500 for the horse. But Walker didn’t have the money, so he went to the bank. “The banker said, we can’t loan money for a horse,” Prieb said. The banker said Walker could borrow against his cattle, but Walker reminded him, “you already have the cattle. I can’t borrow against them.”

“The banker was a former elevator manager,” Prieb said, who owned cattle. “I have cattle that are free and clear,” he told Walker. “I’ll put them on the note for you to buy the horse.”

And Jackie Bee came to the Tee Jay Ranch.

“We never won any halter classes with Jackie,” Walker told the AQHA in 2008, “but we did accomplish what we set out to do. We wanted to get him out before the public. They liked him, they bred to him, and they bought his foals, and that enabled us to build up our breeding program and stay in the horse business.”

The horse was known for his extreme versatility, talent, good looks, and quiet disposition and he passed those traits on to his descendants.

From the early 1970s to the early 1980s, foals by Jackie Bee could be found in halter rings across the country. Some of his champion foals from that time included Tee Jay Janie, Te Jay O’Hara Miss, Jay Kay Billy Jack and Tee Jay Jackie Sue.

And because of Jackie Bee and quality foundation quarter horse mares, Tee Jay Quarter Horses became a world-renowned breeding program, producing numerous AQHA world champions in multiple categories.

In 2008, Jackie Bee and Walker were inducted separately into the AQHA Hall of Fame.

“What helped put Jackie Bee in the AQHA Hall of Fame,” Prieb said, “was that his progeny’s points were split between halter and performance.”

Jackie Bee’s influence extended beyond the halter class. His progeny could be found in rodeo arenas and performance operations everywhere. Prieb said Marty Melvin, the nine-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo steer wrestler, rode a bulldogging horse that was a descendant of Jackie Bee. The family of Tom Reeves, the South Dakota saddle bronc rider, used a stud they purchased from Walker for years. Bill and Carole Smith’s horse program included Tee Jay Three Bars, a son of Jackie Bee.

Even NFL football star Terry Bradshaw had Jackie Bee horses.

While Bradshaw was still playing football, he flew to Kansas to buy halter horses. He and Walker became fast friends, and Bradshaw purchased many Tee Jay Quarter Horses.

Walker had a slogan: “Good lookin’ horses that ride,” Prieb said. One of the things his granddad taught him as a kid was “it does not cost any more to feed a good looking horse. You just as well enjoy what you’re looking at when you’re feeding. Grandpa wanted a good looking one that could ride.”

The Tee Jay Ranch had many notable horses, including Gold Fingers, a world champion AQHA team roping stallion that Walker purchased, plus thirty of his daughters on an estate sale.

The greatest performance horse that Jackie Bee ever sired, Prieb said, was Tee Jay Badger. Like Jackie Bee, Walker had to wait to get Tee Jay Badger.

The horse came about in this way: Walker was friends with the Marshall Hoy family, who took care of yearling cattle for the Four Sixes Ranch. One year, the Four Sixes Ranch sent the Hoys a gray filly as a thank you gift.

Walker saw the mare, Badger Gal 50, and wanted to buy her. But Marshall said no. Walker didn’t give up; he finally convinced Marshall to let him breed the mare to Jackie Bee, on the condition that Marshall got the first foal and Walker got the second one.

The first foal was a sorrel stud colt, which sold for $3,500 as a colt, “which was more money than Marshall ever thought a colt should bring,” Prieb laughed.

The second foal was another stud that Walker named Tee Jay Badger, who was a phenomenal performance horse. Mike Jones, who hazed for numerous steer wrestlers at the Wrangler NFR, ended up buying the horse and wrote a poem about Walker.

Prieb has the last daughter of Tee Jay Badger.

“Those were the greatest arena performance horses out there,” he said.

But not only did Walker know horses, he knew how to treat people.

“Do what’s right by the person,” he used to tell Prieb.

He also had life in perspective. “One day someone said to him, ‘you must be a wealthy man.’ Grandpa told him, ‘you’re right, I’m one of the wealthiest humans on this earth, but I don’t measure wealth by money, I measure wealth by friends.’ He had friends all over,” Prieb said.

Duane and his wife Jo dispersed their horses in 1990, selling 105 colts, 110 mares and four studs.

That year, Jackie Bee died. Eighteen years later, he and Walker were inducted into the AQHA Hall of Fame.

“Jackie liked people,” Walker told the AQHA Hall of Fame upon the horse’s induction. “He’d come up to anyone, anywhere, to be petted and scratched. If Jackie Bee had been a man instead of a horse, he’d have been the kind of man you’d like to partner up with, the kind of man you’d be proud to call your friend.”

The legacy of the man and the horse are inseparable.

“Grandpa wouldn’t have been ‘The Duane Walker’ without Jackie Bee,” Prieb said, “and Jackie Bee wouldn’t have been ‘The Jackie Bee’ without Grandpa.

“The impact Jackie Bee and Grandpa had on the horse world is so wide. Together, they were a match made in heaven.”

Walker’s wife Jo is still living on the ranch near Canton. Their children are Tim (Kris) Walker, Kathy (Alan) Prieb, Cindy Monts, and Dennis Walker.

In addition to being members of the AQHA Hall of Fame, Duane and Jackie Bee are 2000 inductees into the Kansas Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame. Walker is a 2017 inductee into the 2017 World Conformation Horse Association Hall of Fame.