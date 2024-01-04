Breeder’s Connection 2024 | Jamison Ranch Herefords and Quarter Horses

Jamison Ranch in Quinter, Kansas is known for producing high performing Hereford cattle and horses to work them. Their ranchland fans out from Horse Thief Canyon, sitting at the heart of the ranch that has been home to four generations of Jamisons since 1888.

“Our family has been in the purebred Hereford and commercial cattle business for nearly 100 years,” said Gordon Jamison, third generation on the ranch. “We’ve had continuous bull sales since 1966.”

SW-Pasture-Windmill-photo-by-Jay-Gordon

They’ve raised a Hereford herd since Gordon’s father, Dale Jamison, started the line in 1944. In the late 1960s, Gordon Jamison got interested in Line One, or L1, Herefords coming out of Miles City, Montana due to the focus placed on complete measuring, adding frame, and performance testing. This helped the ranch transition from the traditional show ring Hereford to stock with a strong performance base. The Jamisons were one of the first ranches in the Hereford breed to jump on this bandwagon. They sold all their preexisting herd developed from 1940-1970 and essentially rebuilt their herd with L1 cattle. “That line laid a foundation for our herd that we really wouldn’t have achieved any other way,” said Jamison. They’ve experimented with outcrossing to other breeds over the years, and breed back their commercial herd to Angus bulls, but continue to maintain a strong herd of purebred L1 Herefords.

“I think our niche is efficiency and maternal strengths that fit well into a progressive crossbreeding program,” said Jamison.

“Every operation needs young blood with fresh ideas.” Jamison is delighted that though they have different strengths and interests, all three of his boys and their families help manage an aspect of the operation. Jamison sees carcass characteristics and efficiency being the new industry drivers. “It’s going to be up to the next generation to take this on,” said Gordon,

Over the years they’ve reduced the size of their cattle herd, but grown their operation as a whole. They have diversified with custom grazing, a feedlot to develop their sale bulls and finish cooperator cattle and by establishing a line of performance cow horses that nearly overshadows their cattle herd.

The horse program was born from the cattle operation. “We’ve always used horses to work our cattle, and we’d have customers approach us at sales and ask where to find a good cow horse like that,” said Jamison. They started offering a few ranch geldings for sale on their bull sale in 2000, and by 2010 they held their first horse sale. “The horses have added diversity and helped when cattle markets weren’t great,” said Jamison “We just hope we won’t have a crash in the horse and cattle industry at the same time.”

Jamison has built a band of 100 broodmares that trace back to Wilywood and Blue Valentine and bred them to a couple of Sun Frost sons to establish both speed and mind in their cow horses. They’ve introduced some additional crosses in recent years, such as sons of renowned performance stallions like A Streak of Fling and Gallo Del Cielo.

“When we started the program, we were just ranchers selling horses to ranchers,” said Jamison, “Our goal is still to produce a good working cow horse just with a touch more performance.” He jokes that the difference between genetic selection in horses and cattle is that you have to stir the mind in the gene pool as well.

Jamison says he patterns after operations like Pitzers, Fultons, and Weavers by interjecting some of that extra speed and quick footedness into the mind and bone of the Quarter Horse. After more than two decades, they are pleased with the line they’ve established. Each fall they offer roughly 60-70 weanlings, 70 broke colts, and a select few consigned horses. They encourage past weanling buyers to consign them later as broke horses.

Older colts are taken to a family in Pennsylvania who start them with a solid foundation. “Years ago, we got acquainted with this family that came out to the ranch,” said Jamison “Their boys became very handy with the colts and to this day we still have them put 60 days on all our colts.” Jamison says they learn to learn in a pen and become arena addicts, “We want the horses to be able to work cattle, but we also want them to be able to perform and learn in the arena,” said Jamison. To counterbalance, they put 90 days of ranch work on the colts when they come back to the ranch.

Jamison doesn’t believe their operation is unique in any one way, but what sets them apart is the great group of people they are blessed to work with.

The High family is one such partnership. Each year, they help put a good finish on the colts over a period of three months. Merle and Gerald High also have a percentage of interest and ownership in the broodmare herd. Jamison says the relationship between the two families is irreplaceable with similar views of faith, ranching, work ethic and integrity. “If you don’t have integrity first and foremost, your operation is going to come unraveled eventually,” said Jamison, “We want our operation to reflect our faith.”