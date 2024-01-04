Breeder’s Connection 2024 | PAP Testing is Essential for High Altitude Cattle Success 

High elevation ranching is not for the faint of heart, and this is no secret to those who make their living in the unforgiving Rocky Mountain region. With brutal winters and limited resources, its producers are raising cattle with the best chance possible for survival in this unforgiving environment. With the cattle market at a record high, choosing animals that are more likely to survive the conditions of the Rocky Mountain Region is more important than ever.

Utilizing pulmonary arterial pressure test (PAP) test scores can remove some of the guesswork involved with cattle selection in high altitudes. PAP tests help predict the likelihood of an animal developing diseases related to the lower available oxygen levels at higher elevations such as Bovine High Mountain Disease (BMHD), also known as brisket disease.

Dr. Timothy Holt, DVM of Colorado State University has quite literally written the book on this procedure. Holt’s expertise spans 40 years and he is the author of this particular chapter of the Merck Veterinary Manual.

According to Dr. Holt in the Merck Veterinary Manual, “Bovine high-mountain disease (BHMD) is a condition that occurs in cattle pastured at high altitude. Low oxygen saturation in the air leads to pulmonary hypertension, with subsequent edema in ventral tissues of the brisket, chest and abdomen.”

“BHMD is a result of pulmonary arterial hypertension induced by pulmonary hypoxia occurring at high altitude. Hypoxia-induced pulmonary arterial vasoconstriction and arterial hyperplasia reduce the diameter of the pulmonary arterioles, resulting in pulmonary hypertension and subsequent right ventricular (RV) hypertrophy and failure.”

In short, cattle in high altitude can experience high blood pressure and congestive heart failure in the same way humans experience these conditions.

CSU Veterinary Extension Specialist Josh Neary notes, “As altitude increases the oxygen content in the air decreases. The reduced amount of oxygen present in the air at high altitude means less oxygen reaches the lungs and pulmonary artery. This causes the pulmonary artery to constrict, becoming narrower, making it harder for the heart to pump the same amount of blood through the lungs.”

This pulmonary arterial constriction is a normal response to hypoxia but some cattle have an exaggerated response and massive constriction followed by the vessel hypertrophy. This hyper reactive vasoconstriction is the genetic aspect of the low PAP measurements.

The clinical signs of the disease are most notably lethargy, with more serious signs setting in as the disease progresses.

“A big sign is weakness and exercise intolerance, they simply don’t have the energy to move once the heart starts to fail. Some other signs are an accumulation of fluid in the brisket region because the pulmonary artery pressure is so high it pushes fluid from the blood through the vessel wall and that fluid begins sinking to the brisket area and within the chest cavity.”

Holt notes the abdomen will begin to resemble a 50 gallon barrel and the animal’s eyes will begin to bulge due to the pressure. The abdomen begins to fill with fluid as the pressure within the vessels increases as the heart begins to fail. There is simply no place for the fluid to go so it falls into the abdominal cavity. This fluid can often exceed 20 gallons.

Other clinical signs that are often seen are increased liver size due to passive congestion, the blood cannot get out of the liver due to the failing heart so it accumulates within the liver. In addition, they will also develop diarrhea as the fluid within the bowel cannot be absorbed due to the back pressure of the vena cava. This congestive pressure is so high the fluid within the bowel remains in the bowel and is pushed out via diarrhea.”

Holt notes treatment of this disease typically involves moving cattle to lower elevations, however this may not always be possible. Prevention through genetic selection is the best course of action for cattle producers.

“Without intervention to reduce the hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension, the disease will eventually progress to RV congestive/dilatory cardiac failure. A 25 percent calf loss is not uncommon in the high elevations of Colorado and Wyoming.”

A typical day of PAP testing for Dr. Holt looks a lot different than it did when he first started in the early 1980s.

“Back then, we would max out at about 12 head a day, when I got up to 25 a day, I really thought we were doing something. Now, we are up to 250 a day and can complete the entire test in about 2-3 minutes if the animals are behaving.”

At the end of the test the rancher knows immediately how the animal did. A PAP score is given as well as systolic and diastolic pressures. Holt uses the systolic (pressure as the heart contracts) and diastolic (pressure as the heart relaxes and fills) to evaluate the function of the heart associated with the PAP and makes recommendations on the welfare of the animal at chute side.

Many breed associations have recognized the importance of this testing and have included an EPD related to the PAP score.

“High altitude pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP) predicts the genetic differences in PAP scores with lower EPDs being more favorable,” according to the Angus Association. “A lower PAP EPD predicts a sire should produce progeny with lower pulmonary arterial pressures, decreasing the risk of contracting HAD, which is desirable.”

While the EPD can aid in making purchasing decisions, the Angus Association notes there is no replacement for the accuracy of performing this test on live cattle

“An animal may have good genetics to pass onto the next generation, but due to a life event, BRD for instance, their respiratory system may be damaged, causing them to lack the viability to survive at high altitudes.”

Similar to EPDS such as scrotal size, a bull may have the potential to pass along more desirable genetics, but this is not a replacement for a breeding soundness exam.

“Producers will not send a bull out without conducting a BSE, no matter how good his SC EPD is. The EPD can be valuable to select parents for the next generation with less risk. However, if a sire is to be taken to higher elevations to live, they should be tested themselves before doing so.”

“When we started this back in the 1980s, my big goal was to help ranchers in high altitudes minimize losses to brisket disease,” Holt says. “We knew it was a real issue because a lot of low-elevation, out of state cattle brought to a particular bull test in Colorado were dying from brisket disease. Meanwhile cattle native to the high altitude fared okay.”

“Through numerous necropsies and the PAP test we very quickly noted that many of the high pressures seen as well as the deaths associated with congestive heart failure had all had a common sire group. This started the work on genetic selection through sire selection. ”

“One of the first research herds we looked at was near Gunnison and we PAP tested everything they had on the place,” Holt says. “Within two years, we were able to completely eliminate hypoxia issues from the herd through selection.”

“We can suspect bulls who perform at altitude are not carriers of the disease but we can never 100% prove that,” he explains. “We know if the bull has a lower PAP score they have the potential to work in high altitude conditions.”

While being used as a marketing tool was never his intention, Dr. Holt notes this is a good way to give buyers and producers something to look at and confidently use in high altitude to prevent unnecessary death in their herds for generations to come.