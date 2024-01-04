It was the curiosity of Walworth County, South Dakota dairy farmer Rodney Ruzsa that led to an outstanding stable of mares and stallions, all thoughtfully bred, to create Ruzsa Quarter Horses’ core-based foundation bloodline program.

“He was a hobby roper,” said Jen Ruzsa, Rodney’s daughter and co-owner/trainer. “He was diverted from horses when he started a dairy operation. When I was about nine years old, he decided to get back into horses.”

Rodney purchased a gelding for Jen and a broodmare for himself. “We were going to a lot of the big production sales at the time,” said Jen. “I studied their genetics, what had worked for them, and dad studied genetics too.”

Although dairy farming was time-consuming, Rodney carved out time to train horses. “He loved to talk about horses and visit other breeders,” said Jen. “He did a lot of learning with me as he improved on his own. I also wanted to learn about breeding – there was a lot of learning together.”

When Jen was starting on barrels, Rodney took the time to teach barrels to several young mares he thought were potential broodmare prospects. “We were going to barrel clinics and working with different trainers.” said Jen. “Dad trained two barrel horses that did extremely well for him. Both mares were cornerstone broodmares for our program.”

Jen was 13 when the family’s first stallion, Ima Sun Frost, was born. “The mare Surena Serenade was Stradivarius-bred and my dad knew he had to be precise with how he crossed her,” she recalls. “He was trying to decide between Sun Frost and Mr Docs Dakota – he was a fan of both. He bred Surena Serenade to Mr Docs Dakota and that resulted in Ima Sun Frost.”

Rodney continued to find nuggets of time to attend clinics and learn from other breeders. “He loved reining and if we had a new horse and she had any training, he’d find a place to train,” said Jen. “After a clinic, he’d apply what he learned. Dad trained Tuff Time Muffin and Electric Dancer on barrels by himself. He sent Tuff Time Muffin for reining training and would play around with reining and putting a good feel on her.”



That ‘feel’ became one of the cornerstones of the Ruzsa Quarter Horse training program. As the number of foals born on the ranch increased over the years, Rodney continued to learn and adapt new halter training techniques to achieve the feel and suppleness he sought. “He’d watch the consistency of his mares and what kind of feel he was getting from her babies,” said Jen. “A lot of that was learned from all the years he spent doing reining clinics.”

Although Rodney sold the dairy farm when Jen was in college, he didn’t give up farming. Today, he grows cash crops including corn and soybeans. “He likes to learn,” said Jen. “I see him doing a lot now with farming that he used to do with the horses. He handed a lot of the horse side to me and now he goes to farming seminars.”

Jen says creating a great breeding program can’t be done alone. “It’s making sure good horses end up with the right people,” she said. “Nobody knew who we were when Ima Sun Frost was a stud. I attribute (success) to my dad’s choice in crosses. One of Ima Sun Frost’s full brothers went to the world show in team roping. There’s a lot to be said about being particular in what we were doing.”

One influential stallion proved to be a great purchase for Ruzsa Quarter Horses. Jen recalls that Rodney purchased Sawyer Wood for two reasons: to complement Ima Sun Frost, whose was 7/8 running genetics, and to ease the pressure of having too many mares on Ima Sun Frost and allow his breeding program to grow.

“I poured so much energy into Sawyer Wood and Ima Sun Frost and handling their offspring, knowing what they’re capable of, then see them in the arena doing what I knew they could do,” said Jen. “Seeing the potential is one thing, but seeing it happen is pretty cool.”

Thoughtful crosses have always been the goal at Ruzsa Quarter Horses. Rodney is a

Fan of Driftwood genetics and has always loved crossing Driftwood with racing genetics. “They have good bone, a solid foot and speed,” said Jen. “That’s what I did with Sawyers Game Changer – I took a high-end running mare and crossed it on Sawyer Wood to get Sawyers Game Changer.”

Jen says incentive programs have shifted how stallions impact the industry, noting that if stallions she stands to the public aren’t incentivized, they’re often bypassed in favor of those that are. “It’ll be interesting to see the crosses my dad is doing now with this older stallion,” she said. “He’s more focused on genetics than on pleasing the masses and making sure stallions are in all the incentives.”

Rodney has passed early foal work to Jen, who has help from several assistants who are eager to learn. Foal training begins with the mare and foal together in a solid-sided chute. “The mare is in the front and the baby is behind her with the butt bar,” Jen explained. “We start putting our hands on the babies when they’re in the chute behind their mother.”

Foals are haltered and asked for a feel, which is clearly communicated by those handling foals. They learn that they won’t be hurt with handling and what it means when the halter touches their nose. Jen says for most foals, this step takes one or two sessions, then they’re backed out of the chute to continue learning in a small pen before advancing to a larger pen.

While Ruzsa Quarter Horses has garnered a considerable reputation for producing quality horses for a variety of uses, Jen admits that the horse industry is a gamble. While the incentive programs help both stallion owners and owners of incentivized offspring, such programs are costly.

“When the Pink and Ruby Buckles were the only incentives and people wanted to breed to either of my studs, because Sawyers Game Changer had maternal and paternal half siblings currently winning, I was contracting pretty decent mares,” said Jen. “The Tres Kings horse wasn’t a Pink or Ruby Buckle but people wanted to breed to Tres Seis horses because Tres Seis offspring were extremely successful in the barrel pen.”

Ruzsa Quarter Horses currently stands Sawyers Game Changer to the public. “He’s out of a mare that consistently passes her good disposition to foals,” said Jen. “They’re very easy to train. There’s a lot to be said for mare power.” The stallion Tres Kings stands in partnership with Running 7 Quarter Horses in Wyoming where he’ll be eligible for Wyoming-bred incentive programs.

Jen proudly says the program her dad started has led to successful horses in many venues. “They don’t all have to be in the arena,” she said. “I love the feedback we get from clients, whether the horses are used for family or ranch horses. That’s why our tagline is ‘proven in and out of the arena.'”