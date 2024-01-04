Breeder’s Connection 2024 | The Importance of Culturing Mares

One simple step could save mare owners thousands of dollars during breeding season.

Culturing a mare is becoming a common preventative practice. An increasing number of stallion owners require mare owners to produce a negative culture before ever shipping semen.

The process is simple. A swab sample is taken of the mare’s cervix, plated, and cultured for any bacterial growths. If one is evident, it is plated again with different types of antibiotics to find one it is most sensitive to. Then, the mare is treated for the bacterial infection.

If any bacterial infection is present in the cervix, fertility is negatively affected. “Generally, mares that are contaminated will not get pregnant. Some do get bred, but I think it’s very rare,” said Dr. Dallas Shaw of Buffalo, Wyoming.

The total cost for this process is in the region of $75-$150. If a veterinarian has the tools to perform the culture in-house, it is even cheaper. Results are received in just a day.

When one considers the rising costs of stud fees, shipping, and veterinarian charges, the culturing process seems a small price to insure one’s investment. If semen is shipped to a mare that is infertile due to a bacterial infection or another issue, the mare owner has essentially thrown away those costs.

Dr. Shaw said, “If I see they’re dirty, we don’t ship semen. I won’t breed the same cycle they’re dirty. We do the next one and clean them up.”

Lisa Miladinovich, owner of Aint Seen Nothing Yet, has similar priorities. Though she initially required a negative culture for mare owners to breed to her stallion, she encountered resistance from some veterinarians. As a compromise, she ships semen the first time, and if the mare does not settle, a negative culture is required for further shipments.

Miladinovich – whose stallion has sired standout NFR barrel horses such as Lisa Lockhart’s Promise Me Fame Guys “Levee” and Summer Kosel’s Firewaterfrenchfame “Apollo” – has a dedicated passion for reproductive science. Though not a veterinarian, she attended Equine Reproduction, LLC. In Oklahoma over a decade ago and does all her own reproductive work.

“I’m so eager to help people,” she said. “We ship semen, so we’re firsthand dealing with these people. If we’re on second or third shipment, I start asking questions. Nine times out of 10, a culture and a cytology were never pulled.”

A cytology is a similar process used to detect the presence of inflammatory cells, instead of bacteria. It is simply another method of gathering information about the mare’s reproductive health.

If Miladinovich is not getting answers from a culture or cytology, she may try a low lavage culture, where a lavage is done on the uterus and the fluid is cultured. This may reveal that bacteria were harboring elsewhere in the uterus.

More commonly needed in the south, Dr. Shaw states that a fungal culture can also be performed if no answers are given with the first two tests.

Finally, an endometrial biopsy can be performed “to make sure there’s not significant scarring in the uterus or anything that’ll cause infertility in the mare,” according to Dr. Shaw. Many factors can influence the biopsy score, which predicts the percentage a mare has for carrying a successful pregnancy.

If a bacterial or fungal issue is present, the mare is treated with the most effective antibiotic (determined in the culturing process) and often flushed with kerosene and/or ceragyn, which is in the Colorado State University Equine Reproduction Formulary and Protocols book. The mare can typically be bred in her next cycle, provided no other issues are present.

For the most proactive approach, it is recommended that mares are cultured early in the spring before the breeding season starts, according to Dr. Shaw. With a shorter breeding season in northern states, like her home in Broken Bow, Nebraska, precision is all.

Dr. Shaw also recommends mares be cultured yearly, even if they had a foal that year.

Similarly, Miladinovich says she will pull a culture on a mare at the last minute, even if they are being bred the same day. “I don’t want to skip a cycle, either, but I’ll pull a culture anyway so I know what her uterus looks like. Even if she’s open, you won’t have to wait to treat her,” she said.

Miladinovich said her lessons regarding culturing were learned the hard way.

“I’d been breeding mares for years with vets, and rarely would the conversation ever come up about culturing or doing a cytology on my mares. I had some mares that were every-other-year mares or mares that wouldn’t catch with a baby at side. People would say, ‘that’s just the norm.’ I found that to be completely wrong.”

Now, her goal for breeding each mare is to a successful pregnancy on the first try. With the right amount of preparation, she rarely fails. “There’s so much more to breeding the mare than just breeding and sending her home. I’m over the top. I want to breed her once and be done with her. I don’t want to be messing with them more than I have to.”

She only recently quit her full-time job to capitalize on the success of her stallion’s progeny and pursue equine reproduction on her own.

On top of her early education, Miladinovich continues seeking knowledge from webinars such as those hosted by Stallion AI Services, the United Kingdom’s largest equine semen storage and distribution center. She looks up to two of their leading veterinarians, Tullis Matson and Bart Kools. “I’m constantly talking to vets and equine reproduction people in Europe. They’re so far advanced compared to us,” she said. “You can never stop learning.”

Miladinovich said, “It’s amazing what a little work and a little attention to detail can do.”