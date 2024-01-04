Breeder’s Connection 2024 | Triangle J Ranch

For over 135 years, the Line and Judy family has been breeding cattle in central Nebraska.

The Triangle J herd offers both purebred Simmental and Sim-Angus cattle that have been bred for performance, longevity, calving ease, uniformity, structural correctness and growth.

The ranch did not always feature the Simmental breed. In 1887, the patriarch Roy Judy began raising shorthorn cattle. Herefords and Angus cattle were also bred down the years as each generation found their niche.

Five generations from the founding, Darby and Annette Line are going strong. Their grandchildren are the seventh generation on the Triangle J.

Dillan Line with his kids Breckin and Briar who are the seventh generation of the family on the ranch. IMG_3128

“My first Simmentals were old red and white spotted cows; my father Doug encouraged me to find some black Simmental cattle with lower birth weights to cross on the Angus herd. We have been offering bulls for about 35 years now. We sold private treaty for several years before hosting the sale at the ranch,” Darby said. “We have an annual female sale the first Sunday in November with about 300 offered. The Nebraska bull sale is the last Sunday in January with about 250 bulls on that sale and we have another bull sale the third Saturday in March at Centennial Livestock Auction in Fort Collins, Colorado with 150 bulls listed.”

They purchased Willie Altenburg’s cow herd in 2022, and the 2023 sale was the first partnering with Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch. The fall female sale is something Darby envisions as a slow, steady rebuild of cow herds that focuses on quality genetics to ensure stability in the industry. They offer females to give producers the opportunity to rebuild herds with high quality donors and lasting quality genetics to help move herds forward with consistency and sustainability.

The Line family does all the preparation for the bull sale from getting cattle ready, to preparing the catalog and cooking the complementary meal. Annette does all the book work for the operation and is in charge of much of the sale preparation.

Darby and Annette have five sons, Travis, Dillan, Jason, Creyton, and Braxton. So far Dillan is the only one working full time on the ranch; he and his wife Kiley have two children, Breckin and Briar. They along with several full-time employees take care of the 1,300 head herd. All the bulls are developed at the ranch and the steers are finished so the carcass data can be analyzed and used to improve the herd.

“We winter the cows on corn stalks and bring them close in January when we start calving. We do have two large calving barns and the pairs go back out on stalks after calving,” Darby said. “We raise almost everything we feed, corn, cane and alfalfa.”

The cattle herd is both registered and commercial with the lion share being Simmental and some Angus. Most of the cattle offered are both homozygous polled and homozygous black and solid colored. “We have an extensive artificial insemination (AI) and embryo transfer (ET) programs, we place around 400 embryos a year, both in our commercial cows and in cooperation herds,” Darby said. “We DNA every calf and it’s a very important part of our operation.”

The Lines strive to raise females with fleshing and milking abilities who can raise heavier calves at weaning. They want their cattle to be moderately framed, thick, high-performing, uniform cattle that will perform for commercial cattlemen. They feel that customer service and following up with their buyers is important.

“We spend a lot of time talking to our customers on what they need. Many of our bulls stay local but we have sold to both coasts. Through word of mouth we sometimes end up hauling two trailer loads to one location after a buyer tells his neighbors about our bulls. Our website has also been very helpful to us. We are fortunate to be centrally located in the country,” Darby said. “We are launching a feeder cattle page on our website so our customers can advertise their calves and we will work with feedlots to bid on their cattle.”

They stand behind every bull and are always working to improve genetics, so the bulls and females perform better for all the customers. “We sincerely appreciate our customers. It’s because of them that we get to continue to do what we know and love. The cattle business is a great business to be in. We hope to see everyone at the ranch in January for our annual bull sale,” Darby said.